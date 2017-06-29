Rite Aid: A Speculative Buy

One of Thursday's biggest losers happens to be shares of Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD), after the company agreed to an amended deal with Walgreens (NASDAQ:WBA). Shares are currently down 30% to a new 52-week low, after the new deal to sell around half of the company's stores to Walgreens. This deal will allow Rite Aid to significantly improve its debt position and improve profitability, which makes the company ripe for an activist investor to jump in or potentially a private equity firm to make a bid for the rest.

Walgreens will purchase almost 2,200 stores and certain distribution assets for $5.175 billion, in addition to paying a $325 million termination fee on the original deal. Since Rite Aid was in a net debt position of $7.1 billion as of June 3rd, the company will be able to pay off a significant portion of its debt. Many of these borrowings contained interest rates of 6% or higher, so the interest savings could be hundreds of millions of dollars annually.

In fact, the company reported a $75 million loss in its reported quarter, but that was primarily thanks to $109 million in interest costs. Imagine how much better the situation would be with $5 billion or so of debt wiped off the balance sheet. Additionally, the company detailed the following transaction benefits that are quite significant.

(Source: Company SEC filing)

Based on these details, it doesn't seem like Rite Aid is giving up its crown jewels, given sales and adjusted EBITDA for the remaining stores are higher than the chain average. Additionally, one sector analyst said that the key to the deal lies in the fourth bullet point above:

The answer lies in the agreement with Walgreens, which will allow Rite Aid to become a member of Walgreens Boots Alliance's group purchasing organization. In our view, this will be highly beneficial and will allow Rite Aid to improve pharmacy margins drastically.

Now, here is my biggest question on this. If Walgreens is buying less than half of Rite Aid for $5.175 billion and the remainder of the stores have better numbers, what does that make the remainder of the company worth, $5.5 billion, $6 billion, more? Even with say roughly $1.75 billion of net debt remaining after all is said and done, you're talking about a $3.75 billion total value or perhaps more. Currently, Rite Aid is trading for just $2.9 billion, which could represent at least 30% upside.

A situation like this also seems ripe for a potential activist investor to step in and make big changes, or perhaps a private equity firm to buy out the remainder. If Rite Aid slashes $300 million of interest expenses and can improve pharmacy margins, you could make the case that the company is easily worth the figures I cited above. All it takes is one hedge fund or other larger firm to take a small stake, and shares likely would rally instantly. Plus, I imagine a number of investors will short the stock on this news, leading to a potential short squeeze down the road if we see this scenario play out.

While I understand investors are frustrated today that the original deal with Walgreens was scrapped, the 30% plunge in shares makes Rite Aid worth a speculative look. While I wouldn't bet the farm on this stock moving forward, the new deal will significantly reduce the company's debt profile and leverage, allowing tremendous interest savings. If the deal with Walgreens can improve pharmacy margins as speculated, we could see a profitable firm moving forward. While the name may not be worth the same mid to high single digits some were looking for entering today, even a return to $4 a share would be significant upside from here.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in RAD over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Investors are always reminded that before making any investment, you should do your own proper due diligence on any name directly or indirectly mentioned in this article. Investors should also consider seeking advice from a broker or financial adviser before making any investment decisions. Any material in this article should be considered general information, and not relied on as a formal investment recommendation.