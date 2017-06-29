United: Time To Land?

Our Number One Stock In Early December

In recent articles (Forget About Value Investing; What Happens When We're Right), we've written about how the security selection method we use in Bulletproof Investing had picked Amazon (AMZN) and Nvidia (NVDA), respectively, well before their current prices. Another name our method picked was United Continental Airlines (UAL). Here we'll look at how it has done since, and what our security selection method says about it now.

United was the top-ranked security in our system in early December, as we mentioned at the time:

A lot of our articles are about hedging stocks someone else is bearish on, but we'd like to write more about ones (our system) is bullish on. We did that last week, with United, which was then our site's No. 2 name. Now, United is No. 1, and our second-highest ranked name is Domino's Pizza (DPZ), as you can see in the screen capture below from our site's admin panel.

In our portfolios, the plan is to hold each position for six months or until just before its hedge expires, whichever comes first. In United's case, that plan would have had you exit your position on June 5th. Here's how United did between December 5th and then:

Net Return Versus Gross Return

Another part of the plan with our portfolios is that each position is hedged, so your return net of hedging cost here would have been lower. We present three portfolios each week in our Marketplace service: the $100,000 portfolio with the highest ratio of potential upside to downside, the $1,000,000 portfolio with the highest ratio of potential upside to downside, and a $1,000,000 "Top Names" portfolio consisting of our top-ranked names. United might not have appeared in one of the first two portfolios, but it would have appeared in the Top Names portfolio.

The way positions in the first two portfolios are hedged varies, but positions in the Top Names portfolios are hedged against greater-than-9% declines over the next several months. In United's case, the cost of that protection was 7.7% (as you can see in the column titled "Net Exp Return Hedging Cost" in the screen capture from our admin panel above) so your return, net of hedging cost, would have been 11.9% over six months. Let's look at how the rest of the names our top 5 from December 5th did, and then we'll look at what our system says about United now.

Returns For The Other Top Names

Here's how the other four names from our top-5 on December 5th did over the next six months:

Again, those are gross returns, which don't take into account the effect of hedging. After taking that into account, these were the net returns:

Domino's: +19.8%

Priceline (PCLN): +22.1%

Amkor (AMKR): -2.13%

Finisar (FNSR): -9%

Those returns exemplify our "heads you win, tails you don't lose much" approach: double-digit gains for the three winners (including United), and single-digit declines for the two losers.

Our System's Current Outlook For United

Here's what our admin panel shows for UAL currently:

The good news is that UAL passed our two screens to avoid bad investments: the mean of its average six-month return over the last 10 years ("Long Term Return" in the screen capture above) and its most recent six-month return ("Short Term Return") was positive, and our system was able to hedge it against a greater-than-9% decline over the next several months with an optimal collar. The bad news is that the potential return our system estimates for UAL over the next six months is fairly low, 3.35%. Wall Street's potential return for UAL over the same time frame is about 6%, as implied by its consensus 12-month price target below (via Nasdaq).

For those wondering about the negative number in the "Net Exp Return Hedging Cost" column for UAL in its current screen capture from our admin panel, a look at the hedge the system used will clarify that. This was the optimal (least expensive, given the parameters) collar to hedge UAL against a greater-than-9% decline between now and mid-December, while not capping your possible upside at less than 3.35%:

As you can see above, the cost of the put leg of this collar was $3,950, or 5.15% of position value. But as you can see below, the credit generated from selling the call leg was $5,000, or 6.52% of position value.

So the net cost here was -$1,050, or -1.37% of position value. The hedging cost here was calculated conservatively, using the ask price of the puts and the bid price of the calls; in practice, you can often place your trades within the bid-ask spread, so your hedging cost would likely have been lower than this (more negative) on Wednesday.