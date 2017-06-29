What We Learned From Chesapeake's Latest Update

Right after writing an article about why I bought a speculative position in Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) at $5, its share price tanked by over 10%. That stung, a lot, but I held on as my short term bull thesis remained intact. Bolstered by favorable updates during its latest investor presentation, Chesapeake Energy Corporation's stock price made up most of that lost ground.

More divestments, more proceeds, story continues

Year-to-date, Chesapeake had reached an agreement to sell $350 million worth of assets with "relatively no EBITDA associated with it, minimal production as well." Those proceeds should be added to the firm's balance sheet over the coming quarter.

Management went to further say that "we [Chesapeake] basically continue to refine and sharpen the portfolio without sacrificing EBITDA." At the end of 2016, Chesapeake was sitting on leases covering 6,257,000 net acres, 40% of which is in the undeveloped category.

Chesapeake set its 2017 budget based on an expected outspend of $500 million, with divestments covering that. A major part of that was the need to retain acreage and offset production declines.

Even in the face of energy prices weakening, I doubt Chesapeake will scale back for a few reasons. One, the need to retain acreage as the leases on 660,000 net acres expire this year if no drilling is done. Two, midstream agreements especially in the Utica and the Haynesville plays. Three, Chesapeake's aggressive development strategy is a way to speed up the appraisal-to-divestment process management is banking heavily on.

Where Chesapeake may scale back is the Eagle Ford, the play receiving the most attention so far. The firm is running seven rigs and four frac crews in the play, a sharp increase from last year, but management has indicated that could move down to five rigs as needed. Most likely that would see its frac crew count move lower as well.

It did appear that management wanted to convey that Chesapeake could sharply cut back capex in 2018 if it had to. Chesapeake noted it needs to spend no more than $1.5 billion on capex (isn't clear if that includes interest expenses or not) to keep output flat versus 2017 levels. For reference, Chesapeake plans to spend between $1.9 - $2.3 billion on drilling & completion activities this year on top of $200 million in capitalized interest expenses.

Chesapeake has hedged a lot of its 2017 production as you can see below. Even so, management was still guiding for a hefty cash flow shortfall. That outspend is primarily funding Chesapeake's oil production growth, something that doesn't really make sense if WTI is moving towards $40.

Source: Chesapeake Energy Corporation

As Chesapeake retained $3.8 billion of its initial $4 billion revolving credit line due December 2019, it has ample access to liquidity. That revolver was undrawn at the end of Q1 but $697 million in letters of credit were posted against it. $461 million of that is related to its supersedeas bond, and Chesapeake paid out $441 million to settle that back in late-April. That will be reflected on its Q2 financial statements.

Still waiting for that silver bullet

Management still is aiming for that big divestment to take a mighty $2-3 billion chunk out of its $9.1 billion debt load. When asked about how lower energy prices would impact its asset sale ambitions Chesapeake's CEO commented;

"The A&D market, we anticipate, will pullback just a little bit with lower prices. The confidence in transactions when prices start – we see this type of volatility, obviously, impacts that market.

Specific to Chesapeake, that’s why we didn't set an exact date on when we would accomplish that $2 billion to $3 billion of additional asset sales, but we will continue to look for opportunities, whether in the current pricing environment or in the near future to continue to sell assets.

We know the private equity still has a lot of money on the sidelines that they are looking to put to work."

Whether or not this ever is the case remains to be seen. For now Chesapeake has been utilizing smaller divestments to raise cash, and so far it has worked. The private equity comment is important because that indicates Chesapeake may be searching for a JV partner.

The Eagle Ford and the Powder River Basin got the most attention, with a bit of commentary on the Mid-Continent as well. With Chesapeake, the more real estate investor relations devotes to a particular asset usually means management is attempting to market that position. Sometimes to investors, often to possible buyers.

Chesapeake sought to hype up its Sussex sandstone position in the PRB by noting its PV10 breakeven oil price ranges between $29-39/barrel, assuming a flat natural gas price of $3/Mcf. It isn't clear if that is a realized price or not, but I'm assuming that's the case. When realizing $50/barrel, equal to ~$55 WTI when factoring in differentials and transportation costs, those wells generate an ROR of 30-50%.

Private equity would most likely want to partner with a company in the upstream space, not take over the operation itself. Chesapeake is hoping a P/E firm with an optimistic view of the oil market would want to make a bold bet on the PRB and give it a bunch of cash to do so. Possible, but only if oil prices cooperate.

Also, Chesapeake's Sussex position is fairly small so really it's about proving its Turner growth runway and maybe showing the dry gas heavy Mowry shale is economically viable (first well result due out late this year). The production trajectory of its first two Turner wells is favorable as you can see below, but more wells are needed to provide P/E something concrete to consider investing in.

Source: Chesapeake Energy Corporation

Final thoughts

Management came out swinging during the conference and that helped shore up Chesapeake Energy Corporation's stock price a tad. Commentary on debt reduction, asset sales, PRB appraisal activity, and Eagle Ford cash flow growth gave the market something positive to hold on to. I'm maintaining by short term bull thesis on Chesapeake Energy Corporation, which interested investors can read about here.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CHK.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.