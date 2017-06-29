Walgreens Boots Alliance: A Critical Assumption Made

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) just released its fiscal Q3 earnings so I will revisit the name today. Earlier in a popular piece entitled “The Empire Strikes Back” we detailed its failed merger with Rite Aid (RAD). However, we discussed that a new deal was ‘struck’ and as such WBA would be still pursuing much of RAD’s assets. While RAD cratered on the news, WBA is about even on the day. But in that piece we said we would be examining the performance of each company independently.

That takes us to the purpose of this column. Even though this new deal is much more likely to go through than the prior merger, we should operate under the assumption that there will be no deal. And so, we should analyze each stock independently on its own performance based metrics. Recall that when I initiated coverage on WBA told you that this was the one big pharmacy play I had yet to cover. Regardless of the drama associated with the merger, business must move forward. Forget about RAD at the moment. WBA is the first global pharmacy-led, health and well-being enterprise in the world. The company is involved in many areas of the healthcare and of course retail market. It is now an extremely well diversified machine, and any assets picked up from RAD will only strengthen it. I do not buy the hype that Amazon (AMZN) will somehow eat pharmacies’ lunch. It is preposterous. While there could be some small hit to the front-end retail side, I think this is impact is minimal. So how is performance then?

Once again, the company continued to show it is among the top pharmacy players in the world. Sales and earnings were both impressive. Sales were $$30.12 billion, and beat analyst estimates by a strong $370 million. On a GAAP basis, net earnings for the fiscal third quarter jumped 5.3% to $1.2 billion compared with the same quarter a year ago, while GAAP net earnings per diluted share were up 5.9% to $1.07 compared with the same quarter a year ago. Of course, the GAAP earnings do not factor in adjustments, which are the basis for most analyst estimates.

Factoring in some necessary items, adjusted fiscal 2017 third quarter net earnings rose 11.9% to $1.4 billion. Adjusted fiscal earnings also spiked 12.7% on a per share basis to $1.33. While sales were up 2.1% on an absolute basis, they were up 5% in constant dollars. The point here continues to be that the synergistic sales are expected to continue to grow for the company this year and beyond, especially as it keeps buying out competition, including Rite Aid. Still, while it may be pharmacy empire, what I still like about the company is its shareholder friendly policies.

It is worth noting that operationally the company had transformed its expenditure plans in a $1.5 billion cost savings program. It reorganized its retail field operations and is continuing to optimize its corporate office. The company cut corporate jobs and has also closed hundreds of underperforming stores. This is a strong reason the company grew earnings. Further, to move it into the 21st century, the company also updated its internal IT structure as well. While the company is seeking to save cash, it also is giving money back to shareholders. A new $5 billion share repurchase program was authorized. The company raised its dividend to $0.375 per share from $0.36 quarterly. I expect that dividend to get raised again this year.

Looking ahead I'll continue to examine the company assuming it will not have Rite Aid’s assets. That said, WBA raised its guidance independent of that transaction. Due to solid performance operationally it now expects to earn $4.98 to $5.08 per share on a diluted basis, a hike versus prior guidance. With some analysts seeing this name as a $100 plus stock, the direction of the company overall, the decent yield and the solid guidance, I think you can consider WBA as both a retail and healthcare play for your portfolio at present levels.

