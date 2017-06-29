The Really Good News In The GDP Revision

Q2 GDP data cannot come soon enough, and could serve to help stocks breakout to higher ground.

The Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA) today revised Gross Domestic Product (GDP) for the third time. The factors behind a slight upward adjustment to the data were really good news for the economy and for the stock market (NYSE: SPY).

First quarter GDP was revised up to 1.4% growth, versus the 1.2% growth reported at its second revision. Economists expected the data to be unrevised today, but the best news came in the details.

The factors behind the upward adjustment were a significant upgrade to personal consumption expenditures (PCE or consumer spending) and to export growth. PCE was adjusted to show an increase of 1.1%, versus the 0.6% increase previously reported. We note that consumer spending was still relatively soft in the quarter, marking a 4-year low; though that was better than the 7-year low at the last reading.

Consumer spending (NYSE: XLY) drives the U.S. economy (NYSE: DIA) and has been a point of concern for investors. However, I've been looking forward to the benefits of full employment and compensation inflation driving increases in activity.

The retail sector (NYSE: XRT) has suffered a reckoning, with winners and losers being exposed by the softness. Amazon.com (Nasdaq: AMZN) and other technologically driven (Nasdaq: QQQ) players are often pointed to as the disruptive cause, but over the years I've noted that a saturated marketplace would be exposed and it has been. Now, consolidation is the result, with online stores seeking a brick and mortar presence and vice versa. See Wal-Mart's (NYSE: WMT) effort with Jet.com and Amazon's recent acquisition of Whole Foods (NYSE: WFM).

President Trump will probably be enthused about the upward adjustment to exports, but if it becomes a trending source of strength it will more likely be the result of a recovering Europe and global marketplace more than deal-making.

The first quarter has been exposed as seasonally influenced in recent years, causing the Federal Reserve and people like yours truly to look past it to a Q2 rebound. I read today that the Atlanta Federal Reserve forecasts annualized Q2 GDP growth of 2.9%.

If indeed the economy is doing better, then investors can better digest the monetary tightening steadfastness of the Federal Reserve, and bid up stocks. Thus, the first reporting of second quarter GDP cannot come fast enough for investors, as it could give stocks a reason to breakout from their recently apparent ceiling. I'll note in closing, however, that I remain confident that a 5% to 10% market correction will occur by the close of summer. I'll provide my reasoning for that in a dedicated report to be published soon. Readers interested in receiving more of my work on the economy and markets can follow the column here at Seeking Alpha.

