In reviewing the F2016 financial statements, it is overvalued to the tune of 42% over its Graham price.

Oil-Dri: There Is Nothing Afoul in this Litter Box

Thesis

Oil-Dri Corporation of America (ODC) is a boring firm with strong underlying fundamentals, and a solid dividend, which should be placed on watch lists for future buying opportunities on market dips.

Background

I came upon Oil-Dri whilst listening to a financial podcast, and based on one of their key products—kitty litter—I was immediately intrigued. I have a soft spot for boring, no-nonsense companies, and based on its product line alone, Oil-Dri seems to fit that bill. When I went to take a look at their website, I was smitten: here was a no-nonsense company with a bare bones website (with a minimum Internet Explorer 3.0 requirement!), which simply cuts right to the chase. Not since first visiting Berkshire Hathaway’s website have I been so utterly impressed by something so attractively boring.

That said, when selecting investments one can’t be swayed by appearance, or a single product, alone. For that reason, I elected to complete a CART Model on Oil-Dri, to see if they were worth a deeper look.

Company Profile

Oil-Dri does a great job of describing themselves, and I see little value in re-inventing the wheel. In their own words:

Oil-Dri Corporation of America is a leading supplier of specialty sorbent products for industrial, automotive, agricultural, horticultural and specialty markets and the world's largest manufacturer of cat litter. The diversified markets contribute to the company’s uniqueness in the sorbent clay manufacturing industry. The company's specialty mineral reserves are used to produce value-added products used in refining edible oils and clarifying jet fuel, raising healthy crops and livestock and keeping work environments clean and safe. The business-to-business product lines are sold direct and through distributor networks. As the world's largest manufacturer of cat litter the company produces two branded products, Cat's Pride and Jonny Cat cat litters, as well as a variety of private label cat litters for major marketers and retailers. The strategy behind consumer marketing has been to partner with retailers by producing their private label litter and leveraging these relationships to gain stronger shelf presence of branded cat litter products.

Source: Company website

CART Analysis

When performing a CART analysis, there are four key areas of inspection:

Balance sheet strength Revenue and EPS Valuation Dividend Strength and Share Price

Upon review, Oil-Dri exceeded my expectation for three of those four areas.

Oil-Dri sports an impressive balance sheet. Its assets have grown 17.59% over the past five years, where its liabilities have only grown by 0.47% over the same period. While a deeper analysis needs to be performed, one can surmise from this growing divide that its overall balance sheet strength has been improving either through a reduction in debt, or an increase in assets. Inspecting the below table, it is clear that at least one factor is the former, where long term debt has dropped by more than 50% over the past five years.

F2012 F2013 F2014 F2015 F2016 Long-Term Debt ($millions) $25.90 $22.40 $18.90 $15.42 $12.33

This drop in liabilities has lent itself well to the current ratio: typically we look for current ratios exceeding 1.50, and Oil-Dri almost doubles that with its most recent current ratio coming in at a healthy 2.97. Put another way: if every one of Oil-Dri’s creditors came and demanded all payments due within the next 12 months today, Oil-Dri is more than double-covered to pay off those creditors.

The decrease in assets is supported by Oil-Dri’s impressive revenue and EPS growth. Revenue grew from a paltry $240.68 million by 11% to $266.31 million in F2014, and then leveled off in the low $260 million range. Notwithstanding the leveling off of revenue the past three years, earnings per share have experienced a 22.04% compounded annual growth, from $0.87 in F2012 to $1.93 in F2016. At first blush, this illustrates that the divide between top-line revenue and bottom line profits has been decreasing vis-à-vis reduced expenses between monies received form customers, and earnings to the company.

As an investor focused on dividends, the share price and dividend growth are two key metrics, although more weight is placed on the latter. The following chart illustrates Oil-Dri’s impressive performance in this area.

Observed over a five year period, the share price witnessed a 14.32% compounded annual return, and the dividend has experienced a 5.42% compounded annual return. However, even though the dividend strength has been strong, its yield has been relatively low at 2.24% in the most recent year. This is not necessarily a red flag, but investors may be able to find better investments elsewhere, if they are searching for yield, and yield alone. On balance, the interesting thing about the dividend is the dividend payout ratio. When measured against either earnings, or cash flow, except for F2014 the dividend payout ratio has decreased every year over the past five years. One interpretation of this is that Oil-Dri is “holding back” on the dividend, but another view posits that the dividend has a higher probability of being maintained, if not raised: lower ratios mean there is a larger margin of safety for the dividend.

As mentioned above, Oil-Dri passed in three of four criteria that we look for in a CART Model. Where it falls short, is in its valuation, illustrated in the following graphs.

First, with regards to price multiples, Oil-Dri is overvalued. The threshold we use is one of the P/E being less than 15, the P/BV being less than 1.5, or a combined P/E×P/BV being less than 22.5. Regrettably, Oil-Dri has failed all three of these tests, for the past five years. Notwithstanding the price and book multiples, if we extrapolate the Graham price and compare it to the market price, it is clear that the market price overshadows the Graham price, and it has done so by 42% in the most recent fiscal year. That being said, the company is overpriced at the moment.

Closing Remarks

Notwithstanding its over-valuation, given its impressive balance sheet, share price appreciation, dividend growth, and safety of dividend, Oil-Dri is a worthwhile company to research further. At first glance, Oil-Dri is a very strong firm, and presently the only thing working against it, for better or for worse, is market demand which is driving up its share price. However, the aggregate fundamentals do not speak to the underlying strength of the different revenue streams in play at the firm, and a holistic view of the firm’s products, economic moat, and competing forces, may uncover more evidence to strengthen the “buy on dips” thesis.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.