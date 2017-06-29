Blue Apron - A Lot Of Questions Following Worrisome Q1 Trends

The latest quarterly trends are utterly disappointing, as improvements are needed in Q2 to attract any interest from investors and make the business viable.

The cut in the IPO price seems warranted, even if the Amazon.com & Whole Foods Market deal would not have been announced.

Blue Apron (APRN) is a hotly debated IPO this week which has been suffering from the fact hat Amazon.com decided to acquire Whole Foods Market, the day before the roadshow for the IPO started.

As a result of soft demand for the shares, the company was forced to cut the offering range from $15-17 per share to just $10 per share. As potential investors, including myself, have a lot of unanswered questions, I am waiting for the Q2 release before reconsidering my neutral stance. The discount offered in the IPO process is not sufficient to trigger any interest on the long side for myself.

The Business

Blue Apron is a so-called meal-kit business which brings fresh ingredients and recipes to its customers which can then cook the meal at home. The idea of Blue Apron resulted from the observation of its founders, which found the process of grocery shopping and menu planning rather burdensome.

Since its founding in 2012, Blue Apron has delivered 159 million meals already to households across the US. The potential market is huge however with US grocery sales approaching $800 billion per annum, as online penetration is very limited at little over 1%. Especially for young professional and families which are time-strapped but have financial resources, the proposition to save time at a cost of $10 per meal makes sense for some selected groups of the population.

Millennials in particular have adopted the service in rapid fashion. Sales have grown from $78 million in 2014 to $795 million in 2016, yet the business is still not profitable as it posted a $55 million operating loss last year. As the company is on track to surpass a billion in sales this year, Blue Apron certainly has scale, as it holds a significant portion of the online grocery/meal delivery market.

This is a very hot area with competitors including Amazon.com who has a partnership with Martha Stewart's service and of course announced the deal with Whole Foods. Other competitors include Sun Basket, Green Chef, Home Chef as Maple and SpoonRocket have already closed down or announced the wind-down of operations.

The Offering

Originally, Blue Apron aimed to sell 30 million shares at a midpoint price of $16 per share, yet this has now been cut to $10 per share, reducing the offering proceeds to $300 million. These gross proceeds come on top of existing cash holdings of $61 million, for a net cash position of $350 million. Following the IPO Blue Apron has 187 million shares outstanding which values the company at $1.9 billion at the IPO price, or at little over $1.5 billion once net cash holdings are excluded.

The company has delivered rather impressive revenues and revenue growth in light of this valuation. Revenues were up more than 133% in 2016 to $795 million as operating losses totaled $55 million, up from $47 million the year before. While absolute losses were on the increase, operating losses narrowed from 13.8% of sales to 6.9% of sales. While the company is losing money, a roughly 2 times sales multiple (based on operating asset valuation) seems reasonable, given the growth and leading position in the marketplace.

Issues appear if you look deeper into the numbers, and look more closely at the recent quarterly results. Growth slowed down to just 42% in Q1 of 2017, as revenues came in at $244.8 million, at a rate of nearly a billion a year. Even in Q4 of 2016, growth still came in at an annualized rate of 86%. There are two main reasons for the slowdown in the growth rate. While the number of customers surpassed a million in Q1, existing customers do not appear to be as active. The number of orders per customer for each quarter peaked at 4.6 in Q4 of 2015, but has fallen to 4.1 times in Q1 of 2017. Worse, average order values peaked at $59.40 per quarter in Q2 of 2016, but have fallen to $57.23 ever since.

The issue is that attracting and retaining these customers is very expensive, coming in at a cost of $144 million in 2016. These marketing expenses rose by 144% in Q1 of 2017, coming in at $61 million for the most recent quarter. The 144% increase in marketing costs looks very bad in relation to a 42% increase in sales.

Product, technology and SG&A costs were up 100%, forcing the company to post a $52 million operating loss in Q1, compared to a profit of $3 million in Q1 of last year. This is very worrisome, even as the $200 million annualized loss rate can be financed for quite a while, given the cash buffer of roughly $350 million following the IPO. Given the current rate of losses, Blue Apron has sufficient financial means to operate for another 1.5 years.

These trends are deeply worrisome to me as operating losses jumped to +20% of sales in Q1, even as Blue Apron continued to gain scale with revenues now running at close to a billion a year.

What Now?

For me, Blue Apron is uninvestable given the trends discussed above which include slower or negative growth in order frequency and volume of orders placed by existing customers. On the other hand, the operating valuation seems reasonable at 1.5 times annualized revenues, the business has scale, and the company has demonstrated to be profitable in Q1 and Q2 of 2016.

So while that would theoretically justify a speculative long position given the growth, scale, modest sales multiples and market leadership, after shares have been issued at a big ¨discount¨ from the preliminary offering price, the outlook is highly challenging. While competition from Amazon continues to cast a shadow over the overall business, I am very disappointed to learn about Q1 trends, notably the poor performance of existing customers as well as the increasing in the costs base, notably marketing as well as SG&A and related costs.

Other risks include of course competition from other players (outside of Amazon) and the fact that this IPO has a dual class ownership structure, which gives you no effective voting power. There are also concerns about food safety. Even if the company has prepared and delivered the food in a good manner, the company could still receive bad publicity if customers store the food in the wrong way and get ill.

All of this makes me take a neutral stance, as I would be very eager to learn about the Q2 results to see how the devastating Q1 trends have materialized.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.