PKO Bank Polski Likely To Benefit From Increased Regulatory Certainty

The bank's NPLs have also declined in recent quarters which will likely have a positive impact on COF.

These regulations have not, however, materialized, and more rational regulatory proposals are currently being considered.

PKO Bank Polski (OTCPK:PSZKY) [WSE: PKO] share price, in US dollar terms, has declined by around 24% since the Polish presidential elections in 2015. This decline came about largely because of concerns that the new government would implement mandatory conversions of foreign currency denominated loans into Polish Zlotys. This has not, however, occurred, and since then, more rational policies have been pursued to discourage lending in foreign currencies.

Increased certainty as to the regulation of these loans will have a positive impact on Polish banks' share prices in the near term. PKO’s Non-Performing Loans (NPL) ratio is also about 20 basis points below the Polish Banking Sectors' average NPL ratio and has been declining in recent quarters, which will have a positive impact on Cost of Funds (COF) and the bank’s Net Interest Margin (NIM).

Asset Quality and Capital

PKO has a Capital Adequacy Ratio (CAR) of 15.6% which is well above the ordinary Polish regulatory minimum of 12%. There are, however, secondary minimum CAR and minimum Tier 1 CAR requirements that apply to Polish banks that have loans denominated in foreign currencies. These requirements must be met before a Polish bank with loans denominated in foreign currencies can pay a dividend.

(Source: Company Fillings)

The key difference between the two regulatory minimums lies therein that a bank whose CAR falls below the ordinary minimum CAR will be required to present a plan to raise capital immediately in order to continue with business whereas the secondary minimum only applies to the authorization to pay dividends. PKOs total CAR fell short of the so-called secondary minimum and as such it could not pay a dividend in 2016. Its total CAR would have to increase by around 150-basis points in order to resume paying a dividend. This is, however, unlikely to occur in 2017 in light of new regulations proposed earlier this month by the Financial Stability Committee.

In accordance with these proposed regulations the risk weighting of Polish banks' foreign currency denominated mortgages will be increased from 100% to 150%. It is worth noting that these regulations enjoy broad support and seem all but guaranteed to be passed into law. Moody’s estimated that the financial effect of the risk-weight increase on the entire banking sector will be up to 12 billion zlotys (about $3.2 billion).

Moody's further noted that:

“[t]hese measures replace the previously contemplated mandatory conversion of banks' foreign-currency mortgages into Polish zloty, which ... had the potential to severely affect some banks' capitalisation"

It can therefore be said that although these regulations will have a slightly negative impact on banks’ Capital Adequacy Ratios it is likely to enhance investor confidence as it provides certainty. Based on PKOs first quarter results and disregarding retained earnings I estimate that the bank will have a CAR of around 14.5-15% after the full implementation of these regulations. It would therefore remain above the ordinary minimum CAR but would be well below the level needed in order to pay a dividend.

PKO has a Tier 1 CAR of 14.77% which is the third highest of the Polish Banks considered in the chart below. Its Tier 1 CAR is about 90-basis points above the minimum Tier 1 CAR required to pay a dividend. The application of these minimum levels are, however, cumulative and not meeting the minimum level set for total CAR therefore still rules out the possibility of a dividend payment.

(Source: Company Fillings)

It is possible, though unlikely when considering the impact of retained earnings, that upon the full implementation of the new regulations that the bank's Tier 1 CAR could also fall below the minimum required to pay a dividend. Should this, however, occur it is not likely to have a substantial impact on the share price in light thereof that the total CAR already bars the bank from paying a dividend.

PKO has an NPL ratio of 5.9% which is below the Polish Banking Sectors' average NPL ratio of 6.1%. Its NPL ratio has also declined in recent quarter and was down by 73-basis points YoY in the first quarter of 2017. Its NPL ratio is, however, the third highest of the six large Polish banks considered in this article.

(Source: Company Fillings)

The bank's NPL coverage ratio at 66.4% is the highest of the six major Polish banks considered in this article. Its coverage ratio is 180-basis points higher than that of Bank Millennium [WSE:BIGW] the bank with the second highest coverage ratio and well above that of Alior Bank (OTCPK:ALORY) at 56.3% the bank with the lowest NPL coverage ratio. Its coverage ratio also increased by 190-basis points as a result of lower NPLs and increased loan loss provisions.

The NPL coverage ratio also seems to be more than adequate, particularly when considering that it rises to more than 110% if only loans 90-days or more past due were considered non-performing. This is also reflective of relatively aggressive NPL recognition policies at Polish banks.

Earnings and NIM

The bank reported a 10.4% YoY increase in Net Interest Income for the first-quarter of 2017. The bank's NIM also increased by around 10-basis points YoY in the first quarter of 2017. This increase came about largely because of the decline in the bank's cost of deposits and a moderate increase in the average interest rate on loans.

Despite declining NPLs the bank has increased its loan loss provisions throughout most of 2016 and in the first-quarter of 2017 which resulted in a 4-basis point YoY increase in its cost of risk. The bank is, however, unlikely to increase loan loss provisions substantially in 2017 considering its higher-than-peers NPL coverage ratio. The cost of risk is therefore likely to remain stable in 2017 and its impact on the NIM rather negligible.

The bank also reported strong loan and deposit growth with a 6.4% YoY increase in loans outstanding and a 6.3% YoY increase in deposits. The biggest increase in deposits came in low cost retail deposits which increased by 8.6% YoY. Should the growth in retail deposits continue to outpace the bank's growth in other sources of funds it will have a positive impact on its COF and, in turn, lead to an increasing NIM. Retail deposits already make up more than 73% of the bank's total deposits.

The bank's market share has remained fairly constant at around 17.3% of all deposits in the Polish banking sector. It has also continued to attract young customers with more than half of all new accounts being opened by persons under the age of 26. A new account is also opened for a person under the age of 26 every 20 seconds which is supportive of long-term retail banking growth.

PKOs non-interest income also increased by around 12%. The bank's Net Profit was, however, negatively impacted by a 57.4% increase in the amount it had to pay as part of the Polish bank tax. The banking tax is widely expected to be lower throughout the rest of 2016 though it may continue to be a drag on EPS. Excluding the impact of the banking tax, PKO reported a 22.3% YoY increase in Net Profit in the first quarter of 2017.

Valuation and Conclusion

PKO is trading at a forward Price to Earnings ratio of 15.7 which is the lowest of the six large Polish banks considered in the chart below. This is slightly above its 3-year average forward P/E ratio of around 15.5.

(Source: Reuters)

Its 2017 estimated price to book value at around 1.23 is also the lowest of the six biggest Polish banks. This is below its 5-year average price to book value of around 1.35 but does not lead to the conclusion that the stock is substantially undervalued in light of Polish banks' lower ROE. (Source: Reuters)

These banks' ROE levels are also unlikely to return to those seen in the early 2000’s in light of increased regulations and the impact of the banking tax. When comparing its Return on Equity to Price to book value relative to that of its peers it also becomes apparent that PKO is trading at a slight discount.

(Source: Reuters)

Increased regulatory certainty leads to cautious optimism in the bank's outlook for the near future. The high degree of regulation, banking taxes and a political environment that seems heavily opposed to banks will, however, continue to be a drag on investor confidence and Earnings.

In light thereof that some of these positive aspects have already been priced in by the market, I have a conservative 1-year price target of around 36.53PLN for the Warsaw listed stock which is around 5.5% above its current price. The target price implies a forward price to book value in the region of 1.3 which remains below its 5-year average and that of many of its peers.

Take note thereof that all charts were created by the author. The source indicated at the bottom of the charts is therefore the source of the underlying data.

