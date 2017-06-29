Banco Macro: Addressing The Short Case

Ian Bezek recently published a bearish article on Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA). We have great respect for Ian and, in our view, he is one of the best SA authors. We have been reading his articles with great interest, and it certainly looks that Ian has a very good understanding of the global banking industry. As such, we think it is important to present our alternative view on Banco Macro. Below we address the key issues and concerns that have been raised by Ian.

Concern #1: BMA is trading at a jaw-dropping P/B multiple

Ian notes that BMA trades at a jaw-dropping 3.5x price/book ratio.

Argentine financial firm Banco Macro trades at a jaw-dropping 3.5x price/book ratio (book value measure in this article reflect valuation just prior to the recent secondary offering). Frankly, I'd never seen anything quite like it prior to doing a deep dive on this bank in particular.

First things first, it is important to note that there are no inflationary accounting standards in Argentina. As a result, while P&L (profit & loss statement) items increase with inflation, balance sheet items are hugely understated. As such, BMA, as well as other Argentine banks, have overstated RoEs/RoAs. Recall that RoE is a bank’s net income (a P&L item) divided by its average equity (a balance sheet item), while RoA is a bank’s net income divided by its average assets. Similarly, BMA’s price/book is also artificially overstated. If Argentina adopts mark-to-market accounting standards, then assets and equity of Argentine banks will increase significantly, resulting not only in lower RoEs/RoAs, but in lower P/B multiples as well.

In other words, although at first glance, the company’s P/B of 3.5x does look scary, it is artificially distorted by the absence of mark-to-market accounting standards. As a result, we should look at the classic P/B-RoE relationship or P/E multiples. Notably, the company’s RoE suggests that BMA does not look expensive in the LatAm context. In fact, the stock is undervalued, trading below the sector’s regression line.

The P/E multiples tell the same story. On a price/earnings basis, Banco Macro is one of the cheapest banks in the LatAm universe.

Concern #2: Current earnings generation is not sustainable.

Ian notes that current earnings simply can't last as the company’s NIM of 18% is not sustainable. This is a good point. Most emerging markets’ banks experienced a NIM compression after years of high inflation/hyperinflation. Argentine banks will likely follow the same path and lower margins should not come as a surprise. With that being said, while we do expect BMA’s NIM to decline from current levels, there are several tailwinds that will significantly ease pressure on the margins and allow BMA to maintain its high profitability levels.

Before assessing the sustainability of BMA’s earnings generation, it is worth remembering that a bank’s revenues consist of two major components: net interest income and fees & commissions income. As a reminder, NIM, which is a key banking profitability metric, is a bank’s net interest income divided by its average interest earning assets.

Indeed, as Ian points out, BMA’s NIM is running at abnormally high levels. What factors are behind such a high margin?

Source: Company data

First, it is key to note that loan rates are not the reason why BMA enjoys such an abnormally NIM. In fact, lending spreads in Argentina are roughly similar to those observed in Mexico and Brazil.

It might come as a surprise, but BMA’s NIM has been largely driven by its funding structure. Banco Macro is a deposit-funded bank and that explains the difference between its NIM and NIMs of other LatAm banks. As the chart below illustrates, deposits represent 80% of Banco Macro’s total liabilities.

Importantly, non-interest bearing accounts represent around 30% of the company’s total deposits.

In contrast to its LatAm peers, Argentina’s banking sector is characterized by high deposit levels, which provide stable and cheap funding.

Having a solid franchise, Banco Macro enjoys unique features of Argentina’s banking sector. Notably, the bank’s loans-to-deposits ratio is just 82%, which allows it to comfortably grow its loan book without the need for additional funding sources.

It is also worth noting that Argentines have already declared around $100bn in hidden assets under the so-called tax amnesty regime. The tax amnesty regime led to massive deposit inflows, reducing the bank's cost of funding even further.

Thanks to such an attractive funding mix, BMA has been earning extraordinary profits by investing these low-cost funding sources in high-yielding Argentina's sovereign bonds. The table below shows that income from government securities represents a significant part of the bank’s interest income.

One can argue that income from government securities will decrease in the near-term, as the yields on Argentina’s sovereign notes are trending lower. While it is a valid point, we believe BMA’s income from government securities will be most likely replaced by credit-related revenues, As Ian mentions in his article, BMA has a short-term loan book with an average duration of just 4 years. We expect the bank’s loan mix to shift to medium/long-term loans, which should support BMA's asset yields in a falling interest rate environment. Our view is based on the fact that credit penetration in Argentina remains the lowest in Latin America and one of the lowest globally. The sector's loans represent just 14% of the country's gross domestic product. For comparison, Brazil has a loans/GDP ratio of around 55%, while Chile has recently increased its credit penetration to almost 90%. It is also worth mentioning that mortgage penetration, measured as mortgage loans against GDP, is just 1% in Argentina and more than 10% in Brazil.

As such, these low penetration levels suggest that the Argentine banking sector still has several years of healthy loan growth. To be fair, it would be very naive of us to claim that Argentina will reach the penetration levels of Chile or even Brazil in the near term. It is important to realize that Argentina is still fighting inflation and unemployment, while long-term private investments remain suppressed due to elevated interest rates. With that being said, it is reasonable to expect that the sector's loans/GDP ratio will get closer to its pre-crisis levels of 25-30% on a five-year time horizon. BMA is well positioned to capture the growth potential, given its assets/equity ratio of less than 7x and a loans-to-deposits ratio of 82%. As the charts below show, Banco Macro has one of the most comfortable funding positions in the LatAm region.

LatAm banks: Assets/Equity

LatAm banks: Loans-to-deposits ratio

It is also worth noting that Argentina has high credit card penetration levels, which translate into solid fee income growth. That is another factor that should partially offset the NIM compression.

To put it all together, while we do expect BMA’s NIM to decline from current abnormally high levels, there are several tailwinds that will alleviate the pressure. First, BMA’s low cost of funding will likely decrease further, thanks to the bank’s comfortable funding position and massive deposit inflows from the so-called tax amnesty regime. Second, strong credit growth and longer loan durations will largely offset the ongoing decline in the bank’s income from securities. Third, strong fee income generation should also support BMA’s revenues in a falling interest rate environment.

Concern #3: Economy and investor sentiment

The table below shows that the market consensus expects a solid improvement in Argentina’s GDP and a decline in inflation. Stronger GDP dynamics and lower inflation bodes very well for credit growth.

Source: Bloomberg

It is important to note that BMA enjoys benign asset quality trends. Its NPL ratio is just 1.3%, while the bank’s NPL coverage came in at a very respectable 156% in 1Q17. As such, a mild slowdown in the economy should not be too much of an issue for Banco Macro.

On a separate note, Argentina recently issued $2.75bn worth of century bonds, with an effective yield of just 8%. Notably, the government received $9.75bn in orders for the bond. The bond sale indicates that there is exceptionally strong demand for Argentine assets.

Finally, although the MSCI (MSCI) decided to delay its reclassification of Argentina's shares from the Frontier Market status to the Emerging Market status, there is a high chance that the country will be promoted in 2H17-1H18. JPMorgan's (JPM) analysts estimate that Argentine stocks may see around $1.5bn of passive inflows from MSCI EM-tracking funds. That level of flow should put upward pressure on the Argentine stocks. In addition, the reclassification should attract new investors and funds that use the MSCI Emerging Market Index as a benchmark. That could bring Argentine banks’ valuations much higher. Notably, the sell-off after the MSCI decision was an excellent buying opportunity. BMA tumbled to $82, in what traders called a knee-jerk reaction, but closed the session at $86.73.

Concern #4: The recent share sale is a red flag

Last month, BMA raised $670mn in a follow-on offering. We do not think it is a red flag or a sign of the stock’s overvaluation. As the company’s management noted, BMA is actively pursuing M&A opportunities. As such, the equity raise looks very reasonable, given that Argentina remains one of the most fragmented banking systems in emerging markets with the sector's Top-5 banks accounting for less than 50% of total loans.

That is another reason to be bullish on Argentine banks and, in particular, on Banco Macro. Large banks should be the main beneficiaries of consolidation in the banking system.

Final thoughts

Emerging markets remain highly unpredictable and Banco Macro is certainly not a safe-haven investment. With that being said, from a fundamental perspective, BMA is a strong buy and it is a unique multi-year investment opportunity. The bank is cheap and well-positioned to capture the enormous growth potential of Argentina’s banking system. There is strong demand for Argentine assets from foreign investors and the MSCI reclassification could bring valuations much higher. As such, the short idea could turn out to be a very painful one.

