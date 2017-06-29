Bank Of America Vs. JP Morgan Vs. Citigroup: Post CCAR, Where's The Juice?

The financial press is making a lot of the CCAR results, which were published yesterday. After last week’s DFAST results, of course, people were expecting a good CCAR. And, while the news from yesterday is welcome, it is a fairly natural development given the generally high capital build and low risk weighted asset growth of the post 2008/9 period. Improved distribution for the likes of Bank of America (BAC) has been a subject of discussion in the market for some time.

The sector should now move to even higher distribution in 2018-19. Investors will also hope that there can be a sensible relaxation of some capital standards along the way.

Investors should think about what we saw yesterday perhaps especially with regard to some of the the most capital intensive banks on the menu. Here we look at Bank of America (BAC), JP Morgan (JPM), Bank of America (BAC), and Citi (C)

Start with JP Morgan (JPM), which has been cleared to return more than its projected level of net income over the next twelve months. JPM doesn’t face any great pressure to improve its ROE. However, BAC and Citigroup do.

Is it all just a question of capital return now? Yes and no.

I think there is a strong case for owning all three of Citi, BAC and JPM. That said, while JPM is generally seen as “the best” in a general sense, we are well advised to dig a litter deeper and consider what the drivers of this status are. One way of doing this is to run through a series of charts looking at the composition of ROA.

All charts for this exercise are from quarterly company data.

First, revenue/average assets.

Citi has changed its business perimeter over this period and I think revenue/assets will settle to te kind of level seen since 1Q’16, in line with peers. What really stands out in this chart is that there is nothing to choose between these banks in terms of revenue generation. There’s a different mix of revenue in terms of interest and non-interest income, but overall, these banks all come in around 4Q of average assets and are pretty steady in doing so.

OK, so what about costs?

Citi and JPM are similar, but BAC generally runs higher costs/assets. This is why the market tends to pay a lot of attention to BAC’s absolute cost targeting and there is an ongoing dialogue about where it may be able to get to especially in terms of its staff attrition program (whereby BAC doesn’t replace retiring staff) and branch reduction program. Don’t forget, BAC can improve its cost/assets by growing assets faster than costs, though this is hard to do quickly.

This means that before we account for risk provisions, of which the main element is loan loss provisions (LLP), JPM and Citi have the edge in terms of operating profitability over BAC.

This starts to even out when we consider risk provisions/assets. Citi writes the highest quarter to quarter, which is a function of its credit risk/geographical profile. It’s also worth noting that BAC has been very steady around the 0.2% of assets mark. JPM’s high provision cost in 1Q’16 reflected energy exposure.

So the moving parts between these massive banks are all pretty easy to understand. BAC is a bit less productive in terms of cost/assets (and cost/income), Citi has twice the risk charges that the other two do (at a low overall range of comparison) but absorbs this in its income/asset strength.

Where does it leave us at the pre-tax/assets level? The answer is in a pretty similar place:

There are important debates about earnings mix, business positioning and strategy between these banks but in today’s world it remains difficult to call any one model as superior on even a medium term view and to my mind it is critical that pre-tax ROA is looking similar in all these names.

Going forward, I expect a markedly similar impact of income tax and items such as preferred dividends. Here are my numbers for 2018:

So where’s the rub? How can JPM be generating 10-11% ROE, Citi c. 7% and BAC 8%?

At full year 2016, Citi’s equity/assets ratio of 11.5% was 25.5% higher than that of JPM, and BAC’s was 21% higher. So if we think in terms of ROA being quite similar, the main difference in ROE comes down simply to the level of equity/assets being carried by these banks. After all, other things equal, if Citi could operate with 20% less equity than it currently does, then its ROE would automatically increase from around 7% to 8.4%, half way to the magic number of 10% ROE. (roughly the cost of equity for banks in today’s market).

There’s a little more to it, of course: while the blue bars on the chart above show a big difference between JPM and peers equity/assets ratios, the difference in capital adequacy is less. In contrast to the bug differen in equity/assets, Citi operates with just 8% higher Tier 1 Capital/risk Weighted Assets than JPM while BAC is at nearly the same level.

Is 2017 CCAR a brave new world?

Having seen how, operationally, these three massive banks produce quite similar returns on assets, there are important differences in the risk-weighted basis of their assets and capital relationships. Citi and BAC’s businesses are more capital intensive than that of BAC. There’s “some” room for them to distribute excess equity, (which amounts to about 8% of Citi’s capital base and 2% of BAC’s) and the Fed’s satisfaction with the sector’s capital positions is good news that should over time allow Citi to get leaner terms of CET1. But if it wants to end up with the kind of equity/assets JPM runs, Citi will have to reduce its RWA/Assets ratio over time.

Conclusion: Win-Win for Citi Shareholders?

One of the key transitions to recovered status for Citi has involved the idea that the Fed will one day allow it to start distributing more than its current year net income on a sustained basis, and the 2017 CCAR has got us closer to that situation. However, it remains to be seen (1) how much more than total net income can be distributed over the next few years and (2) what tolerance there really is for a materially lower CET1 ratio.

The focus of the market on the capital theme at Citi will now intensify and break-up or further restructuring is on the agenda if the more relaxed regulatory position does not bring a double digit ROE onto the horizon. This would be an exciting theme for investors in Citi.

For investors right now, the key consideration is that Citi starts this phase with a relatively low forward PE ratio. If the group were to make moves to ramp ROE (in other words higher earnings or greater capital efficiency) on a well-defined strategic timeline, there would be no shortage of catalysts. The key point here is your own economics are protected with the lower PE, whatever the level of ROE Citi produces vs nominal book.

I own all of these banks. I suspect the most juice is in Citi with a more relaxed regulatory outlook and abundant reasons for improvement to continue.