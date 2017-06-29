The All-Retirement Team: Top-Rated Stocks With Solid Dividend Track Records (Part 5)

One of the best ways to generate stable income in any market environment is through dividend growth investing. Thankfully, this strategy is not rocket science and it is fairly simple for anyone to implement. Ideally, you want to build a portfolio of dividend-paying stocks that have a track record of increasing their dividends every year. This way, not only are you generating stable income, but you are also able to maintain the purchasing power of your dollar (as long as your dividends are at least rising at the rate of inflation).

All Dividend Stocks Are Not Created Equal

We love analyzing dividend stocks and we built our investment process to help us find the cream of the dividend stock crop (using a combination of dividend stock rankings, Buy Zones, and Action Ratings).

Our whole strategy is built around buying high-quality dividend stocks at good prices.

Our rankings are derived by ranking each stock in our universe based on 30 key fundamental and technical data points across four rating categories: (1) Dividend, (2) Safety, (3) Value, and (4) Momentum. Click here to learn more about our rankings and how we use them for stock selection.

We then combine these rankings with our Buy Zones and Action Ratings to help us decipher which stocks are trading at a reasonable price. Click here to learn more about our entry strategy.

That said, we have a standard screener in the Dividend Investors Club called the All-Retirement Team and there are currently 32 stocks that meet the criteria below:

Consecutive Years of Dividend Increases >= 20 years

>= 20 years Dividend Yield > 2.0%

> 2.0% 1-year Dividend Growth > 4.0%

> 4.0% 5-year and 10-year Dividend CAGRs > 4.0%

> 4.0% Parsimony Dividend Rating: >= 7

>= 7 Parsimony Momentum Rating >= 2 (to avoid "value traps")

We then ranked these stocks using a Dividend/Safety/Value (DSV) blend. The DSV blend is a blend of our individual Dividend, Safety and Value ratings for each stock using equal weightings: Dividend (33.33% weight), Safety (33.33%), Value (33.33%). We used this blend so that the most well-rounded stocks would be ranked higher on the list.

We will highlight each of these stocks over the course of an eight-part series. Below is a schedule of the entire series (with links to past articles).

The All-Retirement Team: Fourth Team

This article highlights the four stocks that made the Fourth Team (stocks #13-16). The tables below summarize some of the key data points that we analyze when ranking our dividend stocks.

#16 Meredith Corp. (MDP)

Founded in 1902, Meredith Corporation operates as a diversified media company that focuses primarily on the home and family marketplace in the United States. The company operates 16 owned television stations, 50 websites and 20 subscription magazines that include Better Homes and Gardens, Parents, Family Circle, Allrecipes, Rachael Ray Every Day, Martha Stewart Living, Shape, and FamilyFun, as well as approximately 140 special interest publications under approximately 90 titles.

MDP has a current dividend yield of 3.5% with a 10-year annual growth rate of 12.2% and a payout ratio of 70%. The company has increased its dividend for 24 consecutive years.

We currently have a Neutral rating on MDP (which means it is a "hold" at current levels if you own it, but we would wait for the stock to move a little closer to the Buy Zone before considering a new purchase).

#15 International Business Machines (IBM)

Founded in 1910, International Business Machines provides information technology products and services worldwide. IBM operates through five main segments: Cognitive Solutions, Global Business Solutions, Technology Services and Cloud, Systems, and Global Financing.

IBM has a current dividend yield of 3.9% with a 10-year annual growth rate of 17.5% and a payout ratio of 46%. The company has increased its dividend for 22 consecutive years.

We currently have a Neutral rating on IBM (which means it is a "hold" at current levels if you own it, but we would wait for the stock to move a little closer to the Buy Zone before considering a new purchase).

#14 Kimberly-Clark Corp. (KMB)

Founded in 1872, Kimberly-Clark Corporation, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products. The company operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company markets the ubiquitous Kleenex brand. The company sells its products directly to supermarkets, mass merchandisers, drugstores, warehouse clubs, variety and department stores, and other retail outlets, as well as through other distributors.

KMB has a current dividend yield of 3.0% with a 10-year annual growth rate of 6.5% and a payout ratio of 61%. The company has increased its dividend for 45 consecutive years.

We currently have a Neutral rating on KMB (which means it is a "hold" at current levels if you own it, but we would wait for the stock to move a little closer to the Buy Zone before considering a new purchase).

#13 Leggett & Platt (LEG)

Founded in 1883, Leggett & Platt designs and produces a range of engineered components and products used in homes, offices, automobiles, airplanes, and retail stores. The company pioneered sleep technology when it introduced its bedspring more than 125 years ago.

LEG has a current dividend yield of 2.7% with a 10-year annual growth rate of 7.2% and a payout ratio of 47%. The company has increased its dividend for 45 consecutive years.

We currently have a Neutral rating on LEG (which means it is a "hold" at current levels if you own it, but we would wait for the stock to move a little closer to the Buy Zone before considering a new purchase).

Summary

If you are looking to generate stable income for a retirement portfolio, dividend growth investing is a great way to accomplish this goal and any one of these dividend machines would make a nice addition to your portfolio.

Note that identifying good stocks is only the starting point of building a dividend portfolio and investors should pay close attention to valuation as well when deciding whether or not to buy a stock as many stocks right now are overvalued (i.e., good stocks can often trade at bad prices).

