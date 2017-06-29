Tintri - Many Challenges For This IPO

Even as sales multiples are not that demanding, Tintri has to stabilize or accelerate top-line sales growth and create real leverage in operating expenses before any appeal can be found.

While the valuation does not look demanding, Tintri will burn through its IPO proceeds in a rapid fashion, as the pace of top-line sales growth is not that impressive.

Tintri (TNTR) has scheduled an IPO which can not produce a lot of enthusiasm for me. Tintri is operating in a true growth market, but its top-line sales are slowing rather rapidly amidst a competitive environment and rapidly changing marketplace. The slower pace of growth is combined with fat losses which are not really coming down, as these losses are projected to "eat" the IPO proceeds rather quickly.

As a result it is easy to avoid Tintri despite modest sales multiples, as the company needs to deliver on sales acceleration and real leverage in terms of operating expenses before investors could and should get excited.

Who Is Tintri?

Tintri provides both companies and cloud service providers with a cloud platform which offers cloud capabilities in the own data center as well as public cloud.

Tintri's cloud platform combines cloud management software, web services and all-flash storage systems, in order to deliver on the benefits of a public cloud infrastructure, while giving the benefits related to control and functionality which they have in a private cloud environment.

The benefits of this hybrid environment allows organizations to scale up quickly without incurring substantial capital expenditures and expenses, while it allows the company to control and support its critical IT needs. Important to note: Tintri´s CONNECT platform is integrated with the services of key virtualization architecture providers including Microsoft, Red Hat, VMware and OpenStack, among others. Important as well, the hybrid cloud environment is growing quickly as a result of the benefits of both public and private cloud environments.

The company was founded in 2008 but only started to market its first product in the spring of 2011 after which spectacular growth followed, as Tintri now has a customer count of 1,300.

The Offering

Tintri aims to sell 8.7 million shares at a price of $11.50, at the midpoint of preliminary offering range, which indicates that the IPO could bring in gross proceeds of $100 million. Following the IPO, there will be 31 million shares outstanding which values the company at $356 million. The company operates with $49 million in cash ahead of the IPO, as the company will operate with a net cash position of some $140 million upon completion. That suggests that operating assets are valued at just $216 million.

For this kind of valuation, Tintri has a sizable revenue base and growth, but unfortunately is posting sizable losses as well. Revenues grew by 72% in 2015 to $86 million and were up another 45% to $125.1 million last year.

The growth is impressive, even if it slowed down a bit in 2016, yet the results on the bottom line are not impressive. Operating losses grew from $69 million in 2014 to $96 million in 2015 and little over $100 million in 2016, equivalent to 80% of sales.

Growth slowed down further in Q1 of 2017, as sales were up nearly 33% that quarter to $30.4 million in the seasonally softer quarter. The company finally managed to stop the increase in losses as operating losses narrowed from $29.5 million in Q1 of 2016 to $29.3 million.

If we assume that growth rates of 30% can be maintained this year, Tintri could post sales of $160 milio, for a modest 1.3-1.4 times sales multiple given the operating asset valuation of $216 million at this moment in time. However given the cash burn of $100 million a year, net cash balances will shrink rather aggressively in the coming quarters, as the cash position is only sufficient to fund the operations for little over a year from now.

Thoughts

I have some real concerns about Tintri on the back of competitive as well as operational reasons, which of course are closely intertwined. Tintri´s growth rates have slowed down markedly to just little over 30% in Q1 of 2016 as losses continue to be very large, equivalent to $100 million a year as leverage of sales growth is still very limited.

The company furthermore has to deal with impressive and much larger competitors including EMC-Dell, Netapp, VMware and IBM, among others. This market in itself has been consolidating, following the EMC-Dell merger, the acquisition of Nimble by HP Enterprises and the acquisition of SolidFire by NetApp. Of course this creates the potential as well that some of these larger peers might be attracted to the company, although I am not impressed with the operational performance.

This means that investors might have to be cautious as well as venture-capital backers have suffered as well. Cumulative losses posted by the business exceed the market value of the company at the IPO price, which indicates negative returns for those parties involved as Tintri has a lot to prove. On the other hand, it has a non-demanding valuation if it manages to sustain and accelerate sales growth, while it leverages the cost base as well.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.