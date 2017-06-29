Market Volatility Bulletin: Back Down We Go

CNBC: 1:00 EST

US stock indexes have sold off through most of today’s session, seemingly spurred by continued struggles in the technology sector (XLK). The S&P 500 (SPY) is revisiting Tuesday’s close around 2419, while the ES futures have hit double-bottom support at Tuesday’s overnight low of 2413.75. Dow (DIA) futures are off roughly 200 points today, while Nasdaq (QQQ) futures are trading lower by nearly 100 points.

Earlier in the session, gold (GLD) futures sold the highs of the flash crash candle from Sunday evening at 1254.6, opening up the potential for a move all the way down at the lows of that 5-minute candle at 1236.5.

Spot VIX is 20%+ higher today, after once again finding support near the 10-flat level. A noteworthy distinction from Tuesday’s stock move lower, VX futures appear to be responding today, with F1 (July) futures trading nearly 7% higher, and even (F2) August futures up by almost 4%.

CNBC: Wednesday Close

The S&P 500 (SPY) logged its biggest single-day gain since mid-April yesterday, after dropping nearly the same 0.88% return the day before. This jump followed a surge in financials (XLF) and a slightly more tempered recovery in technology stocks (XLK).

Gold (GLD) futures closed back above 1250 yesterday, gaining 0.32% in the process, while the Japanese Yen finished marginally stronger against the US dollar. While stocks have been quick to recover the from the day-long slip seen on Tuesday, both 10-year T-Note prices and the US Dollar have seen follow-through to their respective down moves.

Source: SectorSPDR

While banks and tech were the biggest winners from Wednesday, consumer discretionary (XLY), industrials (XLI), and materials (XLB) were other notable sector leaders from the day. Utilities (XLU) posted a meaningful loss Wednesday, the only S&P sector to do so.

Shout-Out

Today we highlight an insightful piece written by SA contributor Jeff Miller, on the merits and downfalls of technical analysis. While typically a fundamental analyst himself, Mr. Miller notes that in some instances, technical analysis can offer benefits to market participants of all types, such as what traders are thinking and how they are likely to act given certain market conditions. The article is titled “What Are The Limits To Technical Analysis?”

Before getting into the meat of the article, Mr. Miller offers a chart with brief annotations on it, and asks the question, “Is the chart bullish?” He asks readers to consider whether or not they agree with the analyst whose notes are written on the chart, I invite our readers to do the same.

Source: Jeff Miller

For my part, I (Phil) broadly agree with the analyst’s notes on the chart, but without knowing more about what the Price Weighted DC Index is, I wouldn’t be willing to pick a side. To answer the question as to if it’s bullish or not, my response is that it could be. Certainly short-term sentiment looks to the upside, though with no information other than the given chart above, I would also note that we are quite high up in the last three year’s range.

Getting back to the article, Mr. Miller breaks things down into each sides argument. From the fundamental argument:

Technical analysis started out with quite simple concepts, which are not all that dumb. In the early days, it was about looking for directional trends in prices and divergences between related market indexes. Experience told traders that when prices start moving in one direction, they are more likely to continue than to reverse. Technical analysis was just a way to visualize this concept.

He demonstrates with the following chart that nearly anything can be considered technical analysis, and beginners often end up with more lines on the chart than they know what to do with.

Source: Jeff Miller

I’m reminded of a term I first read as I got into trading, it was “random line theory.” The idea being that with the benefit of hindsight, any random line drawn on a chart can explain price movement at some point. The lesson was that if you enjoy drawing trend lines, that’s fine. Don’t succumb to random line theory, where you begin to think that a simple line on your chart was the single reason the market changed directions that day.

Next, a bit from Forbes’ Michael Kahn:

But what they can do better than most is make a decision about what to do–buy, sell or hold–based on the probabilities of the actions of others given certain conditions. In other words, if a pattern on the chart appears, a chart watcher can create a framework for what the market might do if and when prices break free from that pattern. It does not work every time, but past performance does give us an idea of what will happen so we can do something about it.

Mr. Millers conclusion is reproduced below, in his article written under the heading “Who Is Right?”

Although my own analysis is primarily fundamental, I look at a chart before any trade. My interpretation is rather like what we hear from the dean of NYSE floor trading, Art Cashin. He regularly cites support and resistance levels, noting what is likely to happen if these are breached. Cashin is an excellent source of trader thinking. Using my own experience, I know that market psychology depends heavily on the original basis. An investor who is losing on a trade has buyer's remorse. "If only the stock would get back to where I bought it..." This is actually probably the wrong time to sell, but it is how people think. Whenever I see a long period of trading at a price level, I know it was a battleground with many buyers and sellers. I also know that we should respect trends, perhaps the most successful trading strategy. Is there more?

Mr. Miller’s point in the second paragraph is more where my personal use of technical analysis shines. It’s the self-fulfilling prophecy of TA, seeking to look at where participants entered positions, how they’re feeling about those positions given the price-action since they entered, and what they’re likely to do given this information.

For me personally, using technical analysis or market psychology is not about predicting the future or pretending you know what’s going to happen, but rather using probabilities and actively managing risk with your entries and exits. My view is that the fundamentals dictate where price is heading over the long-term, but in the absence of new fundamental data, technicals or market psychology often take over. For this reason, my use of technicals is often restricted to the shortest of timeframes, where you are least likely to be “interrupted” by a new fundamental development.

As always, we are very interested in reader thoughts and comments on the subject. We are getting ready to make some potentially significant changes to the layout of our bulletin over the coming weeks, and delving more into the market psychology/technical analysis side of things is a possibility depending on reader interest. For a preview of what that can look like, we did a very brief psychology-based analysis of XIV on a daily chart a few weeks back, the link is here.

Thoughts on Volatility

As we’ve seen quite often in the recent past, any move higher in volatility has been pushed back down more and more aggressively. Just before Thursday’s open, the VIX is hanging around 10-flat, after flirting with single-digits again in the overnight session.

Though we don’t expect a day-long move higher in spot VIX to significantly alter the futures term structure, the chart above shows just how little impact Tuesday’s action had on it.

(Update: While the screenshot above was taken before this morning’s open, contrast is with the moderately more movement shown in the VIX futures curve below. For reference, ES futures were around 2440 before the open, now they sit at 2415.)

Wow!!

Look at column 2 vs. 3. Folks - at-the-money ES options vol sees a meaningful shift to the climate. Now, the biggest move is at the weekly expiration, but that’s never surprising. Much as with spot VIX vs. distant-dated VIX futures, weekly ES is far more touchy than is quarterly.

That said - we’ve seen a meaningful shift at all maturities. The fact that we’re seeing such corroboration from back-month ES vol tells me that traders see a more sustained pick-up in volatility. If so, we may have quite a distance further to travel (higher on VIX).

At-the-money straddle prices for weekly expiration doubled since yesterday! And because we always use at-the-money, this is not inclusive of any gains to be had from someone who actually bought an ATM straddle yesterday at say 2440.

The story I’m getting from vol is that we need to take larger moves more seriously than we have since at least middle of March.

Tracking the Trade

About a month ago, we received a comment from a reader on a trade they wanted to see play out:

We've moved on to another trade, which the interested reader can follow here.

Today we'll check back in on the state of this trade.

Remember, Tracking the Trade is meant to be educational. We do not put these positions on in reality, and we are not recommending that you trade these spreads. They're really meant to give you the reader exposure to different ways of thinking about risk and the richness of views the options market can uniquely accommodate.

Strategy:

For insight into what leads Pierr04 to believe this is a good strategy, we can read what he has to say below (taken from a comment last Monday):

We'll quote Pierr04 again below when we address tactics. But read (especially the first paragraph) to get a real sense of thesis.

Now, it is not at all important that you actually agree with his core trading belief. In fact, what's more useful to the notion of flexibility is to disbelieve it, but to ask yourself how you would trade the thesis if you did believe it.

What tactics would you use? Which basic structures? These are useful skill sets to develop whether you tend to be "long vol" or "short vol"; in fact, those that could most benefit from them, perhaps ironically, are the buy-and-hold investment crowd.

Tactics

From the outset, we took a different approach to trading this structure vs. what pierr04 initiated with. That said, it is important to recognize that he did not envision just sitting on his hands for fourteen weeks. Here is what he had to say a couple weeks ago:

Our approach entailed scaling in more gradually; buying calendar spreads rather than just naked calls, and selling a one-month strangle to try and keep our theta more controlled. Pierr's tactic is to initiate the trade the way that he envisions it, and then to "trade around" the position: selling a futures to level out the delta when ES trades high, and buying futures when it trades low.

As with all market propositions, both approaches entail risk.

We are going to feature the performance and options sensitivities of the baseline trade that Pierr04 suggested, as well as our own modified trade. That said, we do this for educational purposes, and not at all as some sort of competition. As he said above, he never saw this as a trade that you just put on and leave be.

Pricing Update

We’d love to show you a payoff diagram of the “baseline” to demonstrate current Greeks. IB is experiencing technical difficulties displaying the charts. In fairness to IB, these kinds of errors do occur, but they are exceptionally rare.

The mid for the baseline is approximately -$5.50, down $17.75 from the initiated debit price of $12.25. Actually, the trade has held up pretty well in the grand scheme of things - it began its life as a long-delta trade with a lot of theta on it. Almost a month has passed, and the ES is down about 22 handles from where we initiated.

Based on Pierr's tactic description, he may well have sold a futures contract whenever the ES pushed higher over the past couple weeks, and bought an ES futures when the market fell. This has indeed been a strongly range-bound market (at least until today!), and a trader could nurse this position pretty well by hedging the position.

Our approach

We modified the initial approach by scaling into the position, and also by selling calendar spreads (Aug18-Sep15 2600-strike) rather than naked calls. Finally, we sold a Jul7 2340 2450 strangle.

Today’s current upshot in volatility has pushed the strangle price quite a bit higher: most of the price of this strangle is coming from the 2340 strike - NOT the closer 2450 strike!

Our modified baseline is trading down about $8 from where we first initiated.

We will note that our version of the trade is currently subject to a great deal of theta at this point: all our long options live 200 points above where we are now, and are traded against a short option. More importantly, we have the strangle sale still in play, and we’re right against our short 2400 strike.

Conclusion

It does appear that Pierr04 got his wish, at least for the time being - vol spike. For what it’s worth, the sense we get from ES options is that vol really may pick up over the next week or quarter. It has to cut through a lot of “muscle memory” - buy the dip, sell the spike. That kind of thing.

Our sense, however, is that given the strength of the sell-off…”This Time Is Different”. We think that vol may decide to be the unwelcome house guest in many investors’ portfolios.

Always look to learn and improve at trading, or whatever it is you do, each day.

That's all for now. We welcome your comments, questions, or suggestions.

Disclosure: I am/we are short SPY.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: We actively trade the futures markets, potentially taking multiple positions on any given day, both long and short. It is our belief that the S&P 500 is meaningfully overvalued. As such, we typically carry a net short position using ES options and futures.