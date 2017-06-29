ConocoPhillips: Sale Continues With Barnett Assets, But Why The Hurry?

ConocoPhillips (COP) announced yet another modest sale. While the size of the deal is relatively limited at $300 million, being equivalent to 0.5% of the current equity valuation of Conoco, it is illustrative of some capital allocation decisions made by management in the recent past.

It seems that Conoco is rushing to sell any non-core assets without much regard for the price (looking at this deal and the past sale of the San Juan assets). This is not a viable strategy as the extensive buying and selling of assets at non-fair prices can be very painful for investors. Just ask any long term investors in GE (NYSE:GE). I do not like the sale very much as it is not needed, unless management was to use more money to buy back stock again.

The Most Recent Deal

Conoco has sold its interest in the Barnett to affiliates of Miller Thomson & Partners for a $305 million consideration. The assets involved produce some 11,000 barrels of oil-equivalent per day in 2016, of which 55% was natural gas and the remainder were NGLs. Given the production mix the revenues of these assets are probably limited, although reserves are sizable at 50 million barrels of oil-equivalent.

The sale price suggests that Conoco receives just $6 for each barrel of oil-equivalent in terms of its reserves, and values daily production at $28,000 per barrel of oil-equivalent. This modest sale price is confirmed if you look at the balance sheet. Despite billion dollar impairments taken in recent years, Conoco still valued the asset at $900 million. The fact that proceeds of the actual sale amount to just a third of the book value should be scary to investors in energy companies, especially if they own lower quality assets.

Why Is Management Rushed To Sell The Assets?

I looked at the prospects for Conoco in April after it announced the sale of its stake in the San Juan Basin in a deal which valued the assets at up to $3 billion. That deal followed the sale of most of its assets in Canada for $13 billion a few weeks earlier, as I was impressed with the price received for those assets. The San Juan sales price was on the low side, coming in at just 50% of the book value of $5.9 billion. In that light the assets in Canada were sold at a very rich price, being equal to 1.2 times the book value. The buyer, Cenovus Energy, has seen a 50% decline in its share price since the start of this year, driven by the deal, the incurred debt and the renewed move lower in terms of oil prices.

Following the sale of $16 billion worth of assets, Conoco has now announced another sale which brings in $300 million. It is very clear that Conoco is selling activities with higher break even costs and a lower percentage of oil production in terms of the production mix. The latest deal sheds production being equal to 11,000 barrels of oil-equivalent per day, as the assets in the San Juan Basin produced another 124,000 barrels of oil-equivalent per day. The divestment of the Canadian activities reduces production by another 265,000 barrels of oil-equivalent per day, bringing the total production of the activities being divested so far this year to 400,000 barrels. This is very substantial, equivalent to 25% of 2016 production.

The ironic new is that the company receives just $16.3 billion for the sale of roughly 25% of total production and over 30% of total reserves, although if the remaining portion of the portfolio is of higher quality (being lower break-even prices).

The company still has 1.25 billion shares outstanding, and even as these shares have retreated to $44 per share, it still represents a market value of $55 billion. Net debt stood at $25 billion in 2016, although the sale of the three assets could reduce net debt toward $9 billion, for a $64 billion enterprise valuation.

Conoco posted an adjusted loss of $177 million in Q1 of 2017, equivalent to just little over a dollar per barrel of oil-equivalent being produced for the quarter. Given the sale of the higher cost of production assets, it is likely that the company might be close to breaking even on a pro forma basis in Q1. The sad reality is however that WTI averaged at close to $50 in Q1, as prices have fallen some 10% ever since. This move in the oil price hurts a lot, with pro-forma production running at 110 million barrels of oil-equivalent in the quarter.

As a result, Conoco is not yet profitable as the significantly reduced dividend still comes in at $1.2 billion a year. This suggests that the business sees continues to see cash outflows, on top of modest losses as long as oil trades at $45 per barrel. On the bright side, Conoco has really hit the brakes in terms of capital spending. Based on the Q1 numbers, Conoco invested just $4 billion per annum in capital spending, while depreciation charges are twice as large. These net divestments provide a lot of cash flow, yet under investments put additional pressure on production on top of the direct impact of the divestments.

That being said, cash flow remains very important as pro-forma net debt still stands at $9 billion, as Conoco has substantial environmental liabilities as well.

Why The Hurry?

Let me put this first. The sale of the activities in Canada has been great at a price tag of $13 billion. The purchase price received for the assets is very high and breakeven costs come down, as management really made a brilliant move. I have more troubles with the somewhat "rushed" sale of the assets in San Juan and Barnett, even if they are much smaller, as the proceeds of these assets sales will in part be used to buy back stock.

These latest two assets sales take place at just 30-50% of the book value which is concerning, as the company is rushing to sell assets in order to buy back stock and continue to pay dividends, while the business continues to shrink.

All in all I like the strategic nature to shift to higher oil producing properties and lower costs activities, but shedding assets at any price does not seem like a viable strategy, certainly not if the proceeds are not desperately needed, unless management per se has to engage in buybacks. Given the recent leg lower in the oil price and the somewhat questionable divestments in the San Juan and Barnett, I am still not seeing a trigger to buy at these levels.