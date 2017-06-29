Why Adobe Can't Be Stopped

Millennials, who will increasingly be heading up businesses in the very near future love subscriptions.

For those that have kept long-term tabs on Adobe Systems (ADBE), you'll know the company is the beneficiary of a rather impressive turnaround effort. Revenue plunged in 2013 after slowing down in 2012, partly by design, and partly because the software giant hit a headwind. The headwind was competition - some of it free - and a shrinking need for what Adobe offered. The 'by design' lull was the impact of a rebuilt business model that better reflected how the modern software market works.

In retrospect, it was a brilliant move. Last year's top line of $5.8 billion was a record for the company, but perhaps more noteworthy was last year's revenue growth pace of 22%. Analysts are expecting more of the same kind of growth going forward.

Most investors have no problem buying into the optimistic outlook, but maybe without a full appreciation of why expectations are so high. The explanation is simple enough though. Indeed, it's just two words - recurring revenue. Adobe generates a lot of it, and is only going to drive more of it going forward.

It's All About Recurring Revenue

Mostly anyone reading this likely knows Adobe has spent the past four years migrating away from one-time sales of boxed software and towards sales of subscription-based products. What may not be as clear is how significant these subscriptions have become. More than anything though, current and would-be owners alike should know that the recurring revenue market has only seen its surface scratched.

It's called the Netflix model, though on-demand video giant Netflix (NFLX) is hardly the only enterprise using it. Netflix was the organization that validated the idea of digital subscription-based services though, charging users a monthly fee for web-based entertainment as early as 2007.

That model has turned Netflix into a behemoth in the meantime.

Other companies have followed suit, partly because they wanted to, and partly because they had to. Case in point? Microsoft (MSFT). Through the early 2000s, its off-the-shelf office productivity suites ('Office') were the leading name in the category. As cloud-based alternatives like Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Docs became increasingly used though, Microsoft made a countermove. Cloud-based Office 365 was born, and the iconic software company has enjoyed its fair share of recurring monthly revenue.

It's also become a popular model because as Netflix, Microsoft, Adobe and a myriad of other organizations have learned though - some by accident - it's cheaper and easier to keep a customer than win a new customer over.

The best is yet to come for the model, however.

Changing Workplace Preferences

Say what you want about millennials in the work place (everyone else seems plenty willing to do so), but they are the future, if only because of attrition of older employees. And, with millennials in touch and in love with subscriptions in their personal lives, it's only a matter of time before that mindset becomes the norm at work... under the direction of these up-and-coming chiefs.

Payments processor Vantiv recently unveiled some telling statistics on the matter, pointing out that 70% of millennials have a product subscription, while 89% of them have service subscriptions for things like Netflix or Spotify. Last year's Deloitte Digital Democracy Survey upped that metric quite a bit, suggesting that most of the millennials who subscribe to at least one streaming-video service average three different over-the-top services. Even as early as 2015, 40% of millennials were paying for internet-delivered news despite a plethora of free alternative sources available to engage the exact same information

They're all just microcosms of the changing, evolving consumer market and mindset. That mindset is already creeping its way into the world of work, well beyond Microsoft's Office 365 subscription offer. Adobe is winning more than its fair share of that revenue.

The company's most recent version of its investor presentation/deck tells the story of Adobe's recurring revenue machine in pictures. The bulk of Adobe Creative Cloud revenue is now recurring revenue, while the Adobe Document Cloud revenue is en route to becoming primarily a recurring revenue venture.

All told, Adobe's annualized recurring revenue between 'Creative' and 'Document' now stands around $4.5 billion, and is on an impressive upward trajectory. As of the end of last quarter, it was 86% of the organization's revenue mix, up from only 27% of total revenue in fiscal 2012, and up from 83% as of the end of 2016.

That's only a drop in the bucket though.

To be completely fair, Adobe's lofty projections about the total addressable market for its 'creative' and 'document' market are at least partially self-serving, painting an encouraging growth picture. On the other hand, the growth outlook is difficult (if not impossible) to refute. And those outlooks are for $19.5 billion worth of revenue by 2019 within the market the company's 'creative' arm aims at, and another $4.5 billion market (again, by 2019) Adobe's 'document' arm caters to. For perspective, Adobe Systems has generated $6.5 billion worth of revenue over the course of the past four reported quarters.

As the younger workers of the current labor pool grow into the mid-career and then senior leadership of the nation's and the world's companies - a shift that's already starting to become evident - look for their affinity with subscriptions to become the new business norm rather than the exception.

Simultaneously, look for Adobe to continue the development of its platforms to make its wares the must-have document management and creativity tools in the workplace. Sramana Mitra touches on that idea here, though perhaps her take doesn't do the opportunity justice. Once subscribers are in the SaaS ecosystem, they'll get any software/platform updates automatically. That feature largely negates the need to upgrade later, which are a chance for rivals to win those customers over.

Of course, the longer Adobe dominates its key markets, the more attrition it sees among its competitors.

Looking Ahead For ADBE Stock

While Adobe is one of the few tech-service names on a truly reliable growth trajectory, stepping into that growth won't come cheap. Even the forward-looking P/E of 27.8 is frothy relative to its peers and the organization's revenue growth pace. Throw in the fact that ADBE shares are up 36% year-to-date, and the odds of a correction are further ramped up.

Just be sure to use any healthy pullback as a buying opportunity. Adobe has already effectively secured a huge swath of its future revenue, even if many of those customers don't even know it yet. It may well be the most overlooked recurring revenue champion within the business-software world.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.