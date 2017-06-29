MannKind Renegotiates Debt Payment To Deerfield

MannKind (MNKD) has announced today that the company has renegotiated debt payments due to Deerfield and reduced the requirement for cash on hand or credit availability from $25 million to $10 million. This move comes just two days after the company announced that it was drawing down the full value of the $30.1 million Mann Group credit line. As regular readers are aware, I have been stating for quite some time that the Deerfield debt payment due in July needed to be addressed in some manner and that the company may be forced to renegotiate the deal.

This news once again shifts the cash projection spreadsheet that I publish weekly. While the renegotiation has its positive attributes, it still does not address the reality of the cash crunch that MannKind is in. The moves this week can buy the company some time, but do nothing in terms of adding additional cash to the coffers.



Chart Source - Spencer Osborne

In the chart above readers can see the impacts of the cash coming in due to the news relating to drawing on the Mann Group credit facility. I account for the net number in the June 30th line. One major concern investors should have related to that move is whether or not the Mann Group has the cash to give to MannKind or if it needs to sell off shares in MannKind to facilitate the move. If the Mann Group needs to sell shares, it could attempt to do it slowly over the next 60 days so as not to flood the market with supply. Should the sale of shares be needed, it will apply downward pressure on the equity.

The next highlighted date I have noted in the chart is October 27th and November 3rd. This date is important because the new agreement states that at the end of July, August, September, and October that MannKind have at least $10 million in cash or credit. The next date after these 4 months is December 31st. With my model, the company will barely comply with the requirement at the end of October, but will fall out of compliance the moment that they pay Deerfield the now extended $10 million.

As you can see in the chart, the projections show the company running out of cash in early November. Adding insult to injury, the company has to pay Amphastar about $3 million for insulin in mid November. This now represents a new headache for the cash crunch and essentially brings the Deerfield, Amphastar, and cash situation to a loggerhead all at about the same time. MannKind has moved its immediate concern from July to late October.

What investors also need to consider is MannKind's sponsorship of a reality televison show titled Reversed. We do not know whether or not those sponship dollars have been paid already or will become due in July. The company has hinted at some advertising on the show. If these ad dollars have not been spent yet, it could create critical dates coming earlier than what I am showing in my projections.

In addition to the renegotiation of the July debt, MannKind announced that it will pay down $5 million worth of other Deerfield debt that was due in December of 2019 with 3,584,240 shares. This represents a stock price of $1.395 per share. This is a 10% discount from the closing price on June 28th. What should concern investors here are three things. First, this is additional dilution. Second is that the equity tends to gravitate to the discount offered. Third, this taps into the already low supply of shares that are authorized but not issued.

These moves do give MannKind some time to come up with a plan to get more shares authorized. In my opinion, absent a substantial deal that brings in substantial cash, the company will likely need to dilute and use shares to raise capital. This could be very challenging, as it is very clear that MannKind lacks leverage. The idea of a rights offering to existing shareholders has been floated as a "non-dilutive" solution, but the only way it is non-dilutive is if existing shareholders participate and agree to invest more cash.

In summary, the company has pushed off its cash problem for a few months, but has yet to address its glaring cash needs. Deerfield agreed to such an extension but is now requiring a monthly tally on the cash situation. MannKind has Locust Walk exploring possible Technospere deals and now has Greenhill & Co., Inc. "advising" the new CEO as he transitions into his role. In my opinion the "advice" that Greenhill is providing is the possible sale of either part of the company or possible even the Afrezza franchise in part or whole. MannKinds last Afrezza deal with Biomm SA appears to have not generated enough cash to be material as evidenced by the lack of an 8k SEC filing.

It does not really need to be reiterated, but MannKind stock remains a high risk play. At this stage the company is running out of the ability to maneuver its cash situation and appears to lose more leverage with each passing week. Traders can make money on the swings, and investors down that got in near a buck are okay, but long term investors continue to suffer, and are now pretty much reliant on the hope that MannKind can strike some form of material deal over the next 90 days. Even if the company is bought out, many invested will not be made whole. Stay Tuned!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.