Tesla Redefines Home Energy

Soon the name Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) will not only be associated with cutting edge environmentally friendly automobiles and space travel, but also with the power that charges up our homes. The groundbreaking company is now taking its electric energy storage expertise to the next level. The implications of this program could be a game changer for the future of energy, and likely, the beginning of a major trend leading to a diminishing reliance on the power grid, if not the death of the grid itself.

On May 4, the Vermont-based utility Green Mountain Power Corp. announced that it would partner with its customers to begin installing Tesla Powerwall home batteries. GMP, the first utility in the U.S. to include the Tesla Powerwall 2 and utilize Tesla's GridLogic software platform, promises to directly lower customer energy prices by reducing transmission and capacity costs, particularly during times of peak energy use.

From an investor standpoint there are winners and losers in the battery-driven energy economy. As for the winners, Tesla comes out on top as the deployment of its batteries continues to accelerate. So do other large manufacturers of electric energy storage. The solar industry too is adding battery storage to its offerings, such as Sunrun (NASDAQ: RUN) which has launched its BrightBox solar-plus-storage product which first hit the streets in Hawaii and has expanded it to California, promising more states to come.

Then there's an unexpected entrant into the market, Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT), the Aerospace heavyweight, which has reorganized its energy-related businesses to focus on energy storage, tackling the market with both lithium-ion and flow battery products.

And the utilities that embrace battery storage will also benefit as energy storage will enhance their and reliability. While GMP is privately held, the likelihood for public utilities to jump on this initiative is huge. Take San Diego Gas and Electric Company (NYSEMKT:SDO-A.CL), which, after a major natural gas leak in southern California in 2015, decided to bring energy storage to the electric grid. It now has tens of thousands of Samsung (OTC:SSNLF) battery modules wired together in trailers to serve as an energy back up.

The losers meanwhile, are the manufacturers of backup generators, the late to adapt utilities, and in the longer term, E&Ps and the prices of fossil fuels - coal, oil and natural gas.

Tesla's Powerwall 2 offers homeowners greater energy independence and provides an opportunity to save money by storing energy during off-peak hours, when it's less expensive. Homes can then use that energy when it's dark or as an emergency backup. The battery can be paired with small-scale solar devices, such as rooftop panels, allowing customers to generate and store energy and power their homes during outages and power essential parts of the home, including lights, heating and cooling systems and refrigerators. Without solar, the battery can be used to store power from the grid.

A Powerwall customer will not only have home backup power, but also receive compensation for its use on the grid. For $15 a month or a $1,500 one-time fee, customers will receive backup power to their home for the next 10 years, eliminating the need for traditional, manually-controlled backup generators. Customers can lease one for about $37.50 a month with no upfront cost. They can also choose to partner with GMP to purchase the Powerwall, and with shared access will receive a monthly bill credit of $31.76.

Tesla and GMP will also provide a variety of grid services using the network of installed Powerwall batteries, delivering 'dynamic capacity' or energy reserves that can be dispatched when they are needed most. GMP estimates a reduction of up to 10 megawatts of peak load -- the equivalent of taking an average of 7,500 homes off the grid.

The battery's size weighs about 264 pounds, and can store 8 to 12 hours of whole house backup power, well beyond sufficient in an outage, which in Vermont, tends to average only 2 hours, according to GMP's website.

But Vermont is only the beginning. Tesla and GMP will dispatch the aggregated resource into New England's wholesale electricity markets. And Tesla is working with energy retailers, grid operators, utilities and aggregators across the globe to unlock the ability for Tesla batteries to deliver grid services.

This partnership means a move away from the antiquated, bulk power system to one that is cleaner and more reliable, where power is generated closer to where it's used. In fact, GMP is the first utility in the world to get a B Corp certification, meeting social, environmental, accountability and transparency standards. Through the adoption of renewable energy, utilities will be able to cost-effectively modernize their aging infrastructure, and improve the resilience of the electric grid. Households, en-mass will begin to replace their backup generators with batteries and substantively reduce their reliance on the grid.

After all, why shouldn't any community be able to put together thousands of batteries to form an energy network? In the long run, paired with solar or other alternative energy sources, this could even mean the death of the grid itself

Even while the "death" of the grid may not be a phenomenon in our lifetime, one can only think that someday we won't need batteries for flashlights during a power outage - if we can dream about removing our home from the grid entirely then how about dreaming even bigger. How about a home that not only includes a self-sufficient power system, but also, climate and air quality controls, an independent water supply system with water storage and purification systems and independent sewage. Well this dream is actually a reality and exists today. It's just a question of improving the technology and making it afford

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in TSLA over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.