Daily Insider Ratings Round Up 6/28/17: LULU, COTY, MCC, GFED, OPK, NTNX

InsiderInsights' Daily Round Up articles rate the "significance" of the top 10 dollar-value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC yesterday. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the significance of an insider transaction, however, and there are many more "Significant" insider trades with lower dollar values every day in our comprehensive Daily Insider Ratings Reports, which also reach clients before the market opens each morning.

We employ over a million lines of code programming our decades of experience analyzing insider transactions to harvest, analyze, and profitably rate insider transactions in real time. When a new insider transaction occurs, our programs mathematically score the significance of the company's three-month insider profile based on numerous criteria.

Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Nearly Significant" have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group. Only stocks that achieve those Ratings on the tables below are highlighted in our article headlines, and have our articles linked to their Seeking Alpha company profiles.

The intention of our Round Up articles is to both separate real insider investment intelligence from time-wasting noise and to educate investors that - though insider transactions are indeed an excellent source of investment intelligence - it takes much more analysis than screening by dollar values to make money from insider data.

Seasonal Note: Insider filing volumes are near a seasonal low point, as companies close trading windows to their executives until June-quarter financials are released. Form 4 filing volumes will continue to wane into the third week of July, before surging again in the first week of August.

On Today's Tables:

Insider trades were rated Significant at :

Opko Health (NYSEMKT:OPK);

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX);

Medley Capital (NYSE:MCC);

Guaranty Fed Banc (NASDAQ:GFED), and;

COTY (NYSE:COTY).

Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU).

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

Northstar Real Estate Capital Income Fund (MUTF:XNAFX);

Trinity Place (OTCQB:TPHS);

Suncoke Energy (NYSE:SXCP);

Aladdin Intl (OTCQB:ALAD);

William Lyon (NYSE:WLH);

Wayfair (NYSE:W);

Realpage (NASDAQ:RP);

Lmi Aerospace (NASDAQ:LMIA);

Jabil (NYSE:JBL), and;

Crispr Therapeutics Ag (NASDAQ:CRSP).

There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases & sales) at:

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB).

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker Trans

Type Dollar Value 1 Summe Gregory L DIR Lmi Aerospace LMIA JS* $20,164,746 2 Parks Jeffrey T DIR Nutanix NTNX S $12,490,225 3 Winn Stephen T CB,CEO,BO Realpage RP AS $5,897,028 4 Neuman Sanford S DIR Lmi Aerospace LMIA JS* $3,830,050 5 Conine Steven F,DIR,BO Wayfair W AS $3,797,135 6 Shah Niraj CEO,DIR,BO Wayfair W AS $3,797,045 7 Seren Capital BO Realpage RP AS $3,538,217 8 Newman Frank A DIR Jabil JBL S $1,771,416 9 Emster Kurt Von DIR Crispr Therapeutics Ag CRSP AS $1,390,612 10 GMT Capital BO William Lyon WLH S $1,222,347

Source: InsiderInsights.com | Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes :

B =Open-market Buy; AB=10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB*=Buy indicated as being open-market, but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S =Open-market Sale; AS=10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS*=Sale indicated as being open-market, but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

