Staples - It's Official, Sycamore Puts Investors Out Of Their Misery

Investors in Staples (SPLS) are put out of their misery by private-equity firm Sycamore Partners, which is willing to buy the challenged firm in a bet that they can stabilize the business and earn decent returns capital at this price level.

The deal creates both winners and losers within the shareholder base of Staples given the painful ride over the past few years. The sale is consistent with market conditions and the current reality, but stands in conflict with actions taken by management in the past, including capital allocation decisions.

The reality is that this is probably a fair deal as everyone knew that Staples was for sale, while Sycamore can use the solid cash flow generation of Staples to makes this deal worthwhile, as long as it can protect the remaining thin margins and managed the inevitable decline effectively.

The Buyout

Sycamore has agreed to purchase Staples for $10.25 per share in cash, valuing the equity of Staples at $6.9 billion. The price represents a 20% premium to the unaffected share price, which is not very much, but puts the investors out of their misery, after shares are down 60% over the past decade.

It appears that management was tired of fighting the battle and believed that the future was too uncertain after the proposed acquisition of Office Depot in 2016 was opposed by anti-trust regulators. In the meantime, Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) continued to gain share as the own business was under continued struggles, with sales falling at mid single-digit percentages. Not only are corporate clients using less office-related products as a result of the digital workplace, the remaining purchases are mostly done online and not necessarily at the websites being run by the company.

Is It A Fair Deal?

Staples has seen its sales come under quite a lot of pressure after peaking at $24.6 billion in 2011, to roughly $18 billion by now. The problem is that operating margins of 5-6% have fallen to the break-even line and even under, driven by restructuring and impairment charges, among others.

The company posted sales of $18.2 billion last year following the divestment of the struggling European operations, yet it posted an operating loss of $264 million that year. This included a $55 million charge related to the sale of activities, as well as $89 million in restructuring and amortization charges and a huge $783 million goodwill impairment charge as well. Following the failed purchase attempt of Office Depot, Staples had to pay its smaller competitor a sizable $250 million break-up free.

Excluding all these charges, Staples still posted a sizable $913 million operating profit number last year. The company ended the year with $1.14 billion in cash and has $1.05 billion in debt, for a modest net cash position, although the company has modest pension liabilities as well. This relative solid balance sheet, solid pro-forma earnings potential of the North American operations and strong cash flow generation create decent cash flows. On top of the pro-forma operating earnings potential of $900 million, Staples reports depreciation & amortization charges of $436 million, which exceeds capital expenditures by $180 million per annum.

That suggests that adjusted EBITDA comes in at $1.3 billion which in combination with a roughly $7 billion enterprise valuation makes that Sycamore might be able to milk this cash cow effectively, as long as it can manage margins during the continued decline of the business, while it makes strategic investments into online and business services as well. The decline at the start of 2017 is pretty much in line with recent developments as sales were down 4.9% to $4.16 billion, while non-GAAP margins were down 20 basis points to 4.1% of sales. Declines were driven by the retail business as the delivery segment fared much better.

Final Thoughts

I can actually understand that some investors in Staples are disappointed that management and the board opts for a sale at this relatively modest multiple. This is certainly the case as the company has been buying back stock in recent years at much higher prices, while the company aimed to make the move forward with the purchase of Office Depot as well, which was blocked by regulators.

Even as I feel sympathy for these inventors and their disappointment, the reality is that deal is probably for the best, despite the solid balance sheet and current dividend yield. Furthermore, investors knew that this was coming as rumors about a deal have been circulating for quite a while now. The only comfort which investors have for now is the immediate premium received for the shares as the near +20% returns over the past year have not been too shabby in relation to the wider retail industry which is in carnage. The question is what Sycamore will do with the business, as I can envision a break-up of the business in private hands and potential return of the distribution business at some point in time to the public markets.

For now, we can only congratulate the investors who timed the buy-out well and wish Sycamore and the other stakeholders in Staples the best, in what will continue to be a very challenging environment.