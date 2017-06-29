Algonquin: Dependable Dividend Deliverer

Algonquin Power and Utilities (NYSE:AQN) (TSX:AQN), a Canadian-based mid-capped utilities and power generation corporation, reported strong Q1 result. Its adjusted EBITDA and FFO both grew by 72% from the same quarter last year. The company also hiked its quarterly dividend per share by 15% in Q1 2017. With its five-year growth plan, the company is targeting to increase its dividend payout by 10% annually. Algonquin will likely be a good investment for investors seeking both dividend growth and capital appreciation.

Algonquin has two major business segments, Liberty Power Group that generates and sells clean and renewable energy, and Liberty Utilities Group that operates regulated utility systems. As the map below shows, Algonquin’s business operates in both United States and Canada. As of March 31, 2017, the company has over 780,000 electric, gas, and water customers within its regulated utility business. Its power facilities (regulated and non-regulated) has a capacity of over 2,500 MW.

Business Activities in Q1 2017

In the beginning of 2017, Algonquin completed its US $2.414 billion acquisition of The Empire District Electric Company, a Missouri based regulated electric, gas and water utility that serves approximately 218,000 customers in Missouri, Kansas, Oklahoma, and Arkansas. On top of the acquisition, the company also achieved commercial operations on two renewable projects including the Deerfield Wind Project completed on February 21, and Bakersfield II Solar Project completed on January 17. Both projects have 20 years of Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) and is expected to generate 555.2GW-hrs, and 24.2 GW-hrs of energy annually. In Q1, Algonquin also acquired control of the Luning Solar Project on February 15. The project is expected to generate 144.6 GW-hrs of energy annually.

Q1 2017 Financial Highlights

The company’s revenue in Q1 2017 was C$557.9 million, a 72% increase from the same quarter last year. This increase in revenue is mainly driven by the completion of its acquisition of The Empire District Electric Company on January 1, 2017. Empire alone added C$203.3 million. The newly added or acquired renewable energy power generation facilities contributed about C$8.9 million of revenue. The rest of differences between last year and this year are either due to cost adjusting factors or foreign exchange adjustments.

Overall, the adjusted EBITDA also went up by 72% to C$254.8 million. Adjusted FFOs was C$208.9 million. The total dividends declared to common shareholders for Q1 2017 was C$59.4 million. Using FFO as the metric, the dividend payout ratio is only 28.4%. This number is impressive as many utility corporations has payout ratios between 50~80%. Compared to Q4 2016’s payout ratio of 40.9%, this number is even more impressive. Although seasonality needs to be considered, the low payout ratio speaks of the company’s healthy financial statement. There are definitely rooms for future dividend increase even without any growth initiatives.

The company’s total assets at the end of March 31, 2017 is C$10.9 billion with long-term debt of C$4.8 billion. The long-term debt to asset ratio was 43.9%, whereas it was 51.8% in the same time last year. This is a significant reduction, and speaks of the company’s strong balance sheet. This will help aid future growth initiatives.

Growth Initiatives

Looking forward, Algonquin has identified several projects aiming to grow its EBITDA. There are two projects in construction, with Great Bay Solar Project completing later in 2017 and Amherest Island Wind Project in 2018. Both will add 150 MW of capacity and with PPA of 10 and 20 years respectively. Two other projects are in the development stage and expected to add more capacity after 2018. This will add another 201 MW of capacity. In total, both the projects in development and construction will increase 25~30% of capacity to Algonquin’s power generating facility.

Beside increasing its power generating capacity, Algonquin also plan to continue to invest in utilities system improvements. This includes pipeline replacement and reliability improvements. They expect to spend US$2.4 billion in incremental CapEx to 2021. On top of these investments, Algonquin also plan to grow through accretive acquisitions. Given its strong balance sheet, Algonquin is in a great position to act when acquisition opportunity arises. The management is hoping that by 2021, its EBITDA will reach nearly C$1.4 billion. This will be an increase of 70% from 2017 or a compounded annual growth rate of 15% or more.

Dividend Growth

Currently, the company’s quarterly dividend paid is US $0.1165 per share or C$0.1593 using the currency exchange rate. This accounts to 4.38% yield given today’s share price. With a payout ratio less than 30% in Q1 2017, and that its revenue are either regulated or protected with a PPA, there is no doubt that Algonquin’s dividend is sustainable. With Algonquin’s current growth initiative, there is no doubt that its 10% dividend annual growth goal can be easily reached.

Algonquin started declaring dividend amount in US currency back in 2014. Previously, it was declared in Canadian dollar and converted to USD based on the exchange rate. This is reasonable as most of its revenue sources are now in the United States. For US investors, this change is good news as their dividend income will not fluctuate due to changing currency rate. However, for Canadian investors, their quarterly dividend is subject to currency fluctuation. Either way, with strong prospects, investors from both countries will benefit from the company’s targeted double digit increase in its dividend per year.

Investor Takeaway

For investors who focus in both in dividend growth as well as long-term capital appreciation, Algonquin is a perfect choice. The current payout ratio is sustainable, its revenue sources are predictable due to the nature of its businesses. With its growth initiatives, Algonquin’s dividend is expected to grow by their target of 10% annually. Investors whose goal is to look for long-term dividend growth and capital appreciation should seriously consider adding Algonquin to their portfolio.

