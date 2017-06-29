Wal-Mart: Expect More Gains

I wrote an article about Costco (NASDAQ:COST) yesterday and implied that the retailer needed to reinvent itself in order to stay competitive in a market that is changing at breakneck speed. One company which definitely has made a statement with respect to embracing change in retail is definitely Wal-Mart (NYSE:WMT). It probably is the one company due to its scale and footprint of stores that can really put it up to the likes of Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN). In fact Wal-Mart investors must be pleased with how the company has embraced technology over the past 18 months or so.

Furthermore, astute investors would have noticed Wal-Mart's share price action over the past 48 hours or so. The S&P 500 lost 20 points on Tuesday of this week, but then recovered all those losses (and some more) yesterday. The spike in volatility just did not register in Wal-Mart's shares over the past 48 hours. In fact, shares rallied on Tuesday, whereas other retail stocks declined with the market. A sign of things to come?

Despite the rescue we have witnessed in equity markets, I still maintain a significant correction is ahead of us. Share price behavior though in Wal-Mart this week convinced me once again that this stock will remain strong amidst any potential carnage. This is what this stock gives you, which is significant downside protection. The combination of its proven dividend and its perceived bargain based brand which always seems to thrive in difficult times (whether on Wall Street or Main Street) definitely protects this stock from a meaningful downside move. Recently, it was reported that up to 25% of US shopping malls could potentially close over the next five years. A price war will only be good for Wal-Mart as these conditions are where we see the best of the retailer. Here are some areas on how it wants to stay one step ahead.

When Jet.com was acquired not long ago (along with the CEO Marc Lore to lead the e-commerce operations for Wal-Mart), many eyebrows were raised with respect to the price of the acquisition. However, the price has not been touted about in financial circles recently because of how impressive Lore's performance has been in this position since he has taken office. Lore has been busy with the chequebook since taking over online operations. Wal-Mart's recent Bonobos acquisition comes on the back of multiple purchases such as ShoeBuy, Moosejaw, ModCloth and Hayneedle. What I like here is that Lore (just as happened to him) wants the CEOs to lead their own areas within the collective so to speak. Bonobos CEO Andy Dunn will also come into Wal-Mart just like Moosejaw's CEO Eoin Comerford for example. The message from Lore in one respect is the following - continue what you have been doing and let's grow together.

This is very ironic to the degree where Wal-Mart for example would have been portrayed as the "value" stock and Amazon as the peer leading "growth" and "entrepreneurial" stock. This still may be so, but there is an entrepreneurial feel to what is taking place in Wal-Mart's e-commerce divisions at present. Marc Lore seems to be buying successful businesses and basically empowering the former CEOs by asking for more of the same under Wal-Mart's umbrella. This is doing wonders for increasing Wal-Mart's portfolio of products. I expect plenty more acquisitions to come.

The benefit of increasing products at scale is that more and more buyers are going to visit Wal-Mart's online platform, which is going to bring on distinct advantages which we are already seeing. The scale at which Amazon's third-party division has grown over the past few years has been breathtaking. However, the speed at which third-party sellers have flocked to Amazon's marketplaces has definitely caused two definite disadvantages for private sellers. One is heightened competition and the other is weaker customer support for these sellers. I think it is obvious that Wal-Mart over time will gain market share here despite Amazon trying to stem the tide.

However, new sellers and more acquisitions aren't the only ways that Wal-Mart has planned to scale up its portfolio of products. This is going the existing product route. The company is also staying strong with its commitment to researching new products (Open Call) that can really sell at scale. Wal-Mart knows if it can pick up a few products (that can be stocked at almost 5,000 stores in the US alone) where the numbers make sense, then this goes a long way to protecting margins over time. Both Wal-Mart and Amazon know that selling popular products over time has the potential to lead to margin erosion especially if this sector stays locked in a price war. In the end, it is the sum of all parts that leads to success over time, and Wal-Mart from my perspective is making a statement that it refuses to get left behind. Can we say that about the rest at present? Doubtful.

Disclosure: I am/we are long WMT.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.