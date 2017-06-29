Rite Aid: The Silver Linings Playbook





It’s a rough day for Rite Aid (RAD) and Fred’s Inc. (FRED). Each is down 28% and 20%, respectively. Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) is terminating its planned $9.4 billion merger with Rite Aid, and as a result, the deal to sell hundreds of stores to Fred’s was canceled. There has been a fierce dumping of both stocks as merger-arbitrage players head for the exits.

Walgreens, however, is buying half of Rite Aid’s stores for $5.18 billion in cash (a silver lining), plus paying another $325 million for the termination fee (another one). Walgreens backed away because it likely wouldn’t get FTC approval, as Fred’s being able to prove that it could handle buying hundreds of Rite Aid stores was always questionable.





It’s a good day for some summer cleaning -the debt silver lining.



There might not be an activist coming to save Rite Aid, and that’s OK. The best case for Rite Aid, in the near term, is that another buyer comes in and takes out the remainder of the stores. That’d be the most upside in the shortest period - more on this silver lining later.

But what the Walgreens deal does do is provide some serious ammo for debt reduction. The $7.2 billion debt load Rite Aid carries has been a gross overhang, along with interest expenses. The Walgreens deal also rids Rite Aid of leases some of those stores it’s selling.



If it uses that cash correctly, in paying down debt, we’d also see a re-rating from the credit rating agencies. This could change its balance sheet materially. As well, you have half its stores left, which Rite Aid said is actually more profitable on an EBITDA basis than the ones it sold. Walgreen is paying over $5 billion for half of Rite Aid’s underperforming stores. As well, Rite Aid gets a decade-long deal to buy generic drugs from Walgreens’ affiliate at the same cost as Walgreens - another silver lining.





The activist investor silver lining.



For Fred’s it’s about a tenth the size of Rite Aid in terms of market cap, but it does have two activist investors to help transition it through this "tough time." The one activist angle for Rite Aid is that the same activist investors involved in Fred’s could push the company to merge with Rite Aid. Fred’s has some 600 stores, which should make any FTC issues moot.

The activists at Fred’s are Alden Global Capital with a 25% stake - having two board seats - and David Einhorn’s Greenlight Capital owns 2.1 million shares. Greenlight also owns 16.8 million Rite Aid shares.



Daivd Einhorn

But the just over 2,000 stores of Rite Aid that remains could also be an easy starter position in the pharmacy industry for the likes of Amazon (AMZN). Or Walgreens’ rival CVS (CVS) swoops in - but not likely as it won’t move the needle much for them.



We own shares of Rite Aid as of today. This is a short-term play on the fact that many merger-arb players are puking up the stock. The end impact of this deal is a positive and the fact that another player, notably Fred’s, could come in and acquire or merge with Rite Aid is just an optionality catalyst worth considering.