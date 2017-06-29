Nvidia: Stress Test



What a difference 6 weeks can make! Nvidia's (NASDAQ: NVDA) stock has soared nearly 60% since last earnings announcement. One impressive yet puzzling fact is that more than half of the advance occurred three days after the quarterly announcement. In the midst of “irrational exuberance,” SA authors have since come out to question if the current NVDA is overvalued. At this near record level, even the most die-hard NVDA shareholders should consider the likely, albeit unpleasant, consequence if certain situations arise. In the following sections, I devise a simple stress test to measure Nvidia’s stock price reactions in light of typical negative scenarios such as revenue and earnings misses, and significant stock mispricing.

Fundamental Stress Tests

1. Revenue Surprise

The number one stress for a typical company to to deal with is the public market’s constant scrutiny on quarter to quarter financials. Start from the top, share prices are very sensitive to how company delivers in the short-term financials relative to the street’s expectation. On this front, Nvidia has beat 8 of last 8 quarters’ revenue estimates (Figure 1A), and exceeded analysts’ revenue forecasts by on average $57 million a quarter. More importantly, NVDA prices tend to move up 1% for every $10 million revenue surprise (Figure 1B). Since stress test, by definition, only measures the downside risk, it can be roughly estimated how much NVDA will go down at various levels of revenue misses (Table 1). For example, if revenue in Q2 were to miss the estimates by $10 million, NVDA will drop by $10.

2. Earnings Surprise

Moving down to the bottom line, NVDA has an equally impressive record of regularly beating the earnings estimates. NVDA’s diluted basic EPS beat the estimates 7 of last 8 previous quarters and adjusted EPS 8 of 8 quarters. On average, the quarterly earnings surprise was 6 cents (Figure 2A). NVDA stock prices have been more sensitive to earnings surprises. For every $0.01 positive surprise, NVDA increases by 3% (Figure 2B). Since this is a stress test, it stands to reason that stock prices will react accordingly to the downside if there is an earnings miss (Table 2). For example, if Q2 EPS misses by 3 cents, NVDA stock will drop by $15.

Overvaluation Stress Tests

However, using the fundamental reasoning above, I will not be able to explain the significant NVDA price drops in February and May in 2017 (A and B in Figure 3B), since both the actual revenue and earnings beat the estimates. One possible explanation for the discrepancy is that stock mispricing tends to correct itself when it is deemed excessive. At both time points in question, statements like “NVDA has gained 400% in last 24 months,” and “NVDA surged another 30% following 25% after Q1 earnings call,” suggest a widespread view that NVDA may have been overvalued. This sentiment justified or not, may be consistent with the subsequent correction of stock prices, i.e., reverting to the fair values at the time.

To see if this is a likely stress argument, I need to first come up a reasonable fair value for NVDA so to measure the level of mispricing. I follow the two procedures used in many of previous studies, Sales Franchise Value model (SFV) and Implied PE model (IPE). I estimate the historical NVDA fair values by averaging SFV and IPE estimates over time. For more details, please see here. In Figure 3B, NVDA market prices and fair values are displayed.

As previously expected, whenever NVDA is overvalued by more than 10%, it follows by a sharp drop in prices. More precisely, for every 10% overvaluation, there is 5% drop in prices subsequently. The valuation stress can easily explain the seemingly puzzling price drops in points A and B in Figure 3A when there was no fundamental stress. I further extrapolate the impact on stock prices from different level of overvaluation in Table 3. Currently, NVDA is roughly overvalued by 15% relative to the fair value of $140. From Table 3, the stress test would suggest that there is a $12 downside reaction for NVDA.

What Are the Likely Stress Scenarios?

The “theoretical” stress test being shown, let’s be practical about assessing what most likely will happen in the near future. Since Q1 2017 earnings call, on May 10, Toyota (NYSE: TM) announced the partnership with Nvidia's Drive PX2 self-driving supercomputer platform, powered by its Xavier chip. It is expected that Toyota will use Nvidia's technology in its mass-market cars which moved over 10 million units last year. To put this in perspective, Nvidia's current largest automobile partner, Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) is scheduled to deliver 500,000 units of Model 3 in next two years. Furthermore, Nvidia entered strategic partnership with ZF, HELLA, Volvo, Autoliv, and Volkswagen. On May 23, SoftBank took $4B stake in Nvidia. Most recently, Nvidia plans cryptocurrency mining cards with partners.

With back to back good news and an impeccable record of beating the street estimates, the likelihood that Nvidia will have near-term fundamental stress, in the form of revenue or earnings misses, is relatively low. Even if, in the less likely case, it occurs, the downside risk is moderate and manageable. On the other hand, at the near record high price level, Nvidia’s “kryptonite” is the stock overvaluation. However, the potential downside risk from valuation may be contained as Wall Street analysts are currently in a hurry to raise their target prices.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NVDA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.