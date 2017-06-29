Santander Consumer USA: From A Hedge To A Short

We often look to hedge positions that we feel have tail risk outside of our base case view. We recently bought GM (GM) as we believe in its long term profitability in the face of a changing auto landscape (and we wrote an SA article here. But we certainly acknowledge that GM is susceptible to general auto cyclicality, overheating financing, and a glut of used cars and slumping used car prices. In our quest for a hedge, we found Santander Consumer USA (SC). The more we looked at it, the more we realized it could be an outright short.

This is not to say it is a sleeper call. Quite to the contrary, SC and the other consumer finance names like Ally Financial (ALLY) have been under pressure since the second half of 2015. But we still think there is another shoe to drop in this space. The Short Interest Ratio for SC is only 3.5 days (SIR=Total Shares Short / Average Daily Trading Volume). ALLY is 4.3 days. These are both very low (the general rule of thumb is that under 5 days is very low, under 10 days is low, and anything over 20 days is considered high or dangerous). Moreover, there are literally 10's of millions of shares available for borrow. So while it is a much talked about theme, the short-side action is still somewhat limited.

As the largest subprime auto lender in the US, it is quite obvious to say that SC is leveraged to the cycle. Not only is it leveraged, but it also appears to be taking the same old "nothing can go wrong" approach. Apparently, SC only does income checks on 8% of its loans. And now the new passing fancy (passing until it implodes, that is) is something called cash-out refinancing on used cars. Yes, this is exactly what it sounds like. Jim Chanos spoke about this earlier this month. He noted that he had never heard of this before which is saying something. Regardless of whether you like or dislike Chanos, it is pretty rare to have a seasoned investor say they have never heard of something!. Recently, SC stopped accepting credit card payments on its loans. We guess this is a good thing. But then again, the company had been accepting borrowed money to pay off borrowed money? This obviously happens throughout the financial food chain. But when you are sitting at the bottom of this chain, it is probably not a good practice.

Admittedly, the company is trying to improve its asset/lending/investment quality. But it has a long way to go. The percentage of Retail Installment Contracts (RICs or in plain English, car loans) with FICO scores under 540 dropped by 0.9%. But these sub-subprime loans still account for 22.3%! And FICO scores over 640 ticked up 1.9%. But they only account for 13.8% And do not forget, the subprime cutoff is this same 640 level. So the simple math tells us that over 86% of SC loans that are held for investment are subprime. Moreover, SC's net charge-offs and delinquencies are on the rise (8.8% and 3.9% respectively). Management blames these increases on the "aging of the more non-prime 2015 vintage" and slower growth. Fitch had something to say about this 2015 vintage recently. They expect net losses to be worse than 2007 as they approach 15%. Obviously 2015 is not the only vintage in the portfolio. But it sure does underscore much of the looming trouble.

From a valuation perspective, SC appears on the cheap side. Its forward P/E is about 6.6x. But this is based off an expected EPS for 2017 of $1.83 which is a 14% drop versus 2016. To quote the 1Q2017 press release "As portfolio growth moderates, we remain fully committed to managing our expenses and maintaining top-tier efficiency relative to peers." This is all well and good on the surface, but operating expenses increased 5% y/y in the quarter (some attributed to severance packages but not all). Total auto originations in 1Q2017 fell 21% y/y, and originations for all of 2016 fell 20% versus 2015. 4Q2016 origination were down 24% y/y. So the bad trend is continuing. To be honest, it is always hard to pinpoint a multiple at which a stock should trade. But SC has traded between 3.5x and 14.5 during its brief lifetime (listed in early 2014). The higher end of the range was when SC's EPS was growing rapidly in 2014 and 2015. But now we know why it had such strong growth in the early years (86% of loans are under 640 FICO!). The low end was during the market carnage in early 2016. So this likely was an extreme or oversold condition. But if we get a continued meltdown in the 2015 vintage and similar ilk, we could approach the lower end. And obviously this will be coupled with falling EPS which could be quite the double whammy. (The following chart use TTM P/E which we think is more appropriate so as to not rely on future assumptions.)

SC data by YCharts

It is always important to look at the contrarian view when making an investment. This is especially true when putting on a short given that external factors can affect you adversely. The most obvious is that a short squeeze can force your broker to force you to cover your short...normally at the most inopportune time. The best way to look for possible errors in your investment thesis is to examine your assumptions. With SC, we are assuming growth continues to slow, credit quality remains poor even with some modest improvements, and that the consumer appetite for loans fades. Quite frankly, we feel pretty comfortable with all of these assumptions. We assess the probability to be very low that management will be able to keep growth chugging while also improving credit quality. We think the more likely risk is that the economy picks up steam, the auto cycle turns into a super-cycle, and the delinquency/default can is effectively kicked down the road. We'll just have to make money on our long GM and sit waiting for the eventual collapse of the overstretched auto-lending companies.

In terms of trading, we think we are in a good sweet spot right now to short SC. Financials are rallying thanks to Yellen's comments (rate hikes will continue along with the planned balance sheet reductions) and the broad bank stress test results. SC specifically got a dividend payout approved. But at a 1.5% yield, this is a small price to pay ahead of a potential collapse. Of course, this stock can be volatile and even that rather small 3-4 days of shorts could cause some more pain. So we would advise averaging into the position.

Disclosure: I am/we are short SC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: We are long GM.