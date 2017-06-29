The Perfect Portfolio: What We Are Buying Right Now

pstrongIntroduction:/strong/ppIrsquo;ve been writing a series of articles about my taxable stock portfolio, which I call strongThe Perfect Portfolio./strong While this portfolio is primarily used as an income producing vehicle, the fact remains that there are some companies in this portfolio that may be of interest to not only DG investors, but also to growth investors./ppIrsquo;ve been following a line of thought that looks at the current dividend yield of a stock, relative to the 5 year historic dividend yield. That metric has been used by investors like Geraldine Weiss to identify potentially undervalued companies and as a starting point for further analysis of a given company. You can view that initiala href="https://seekingalpha.com/article/4082298-perfect-portfolio-creating-watch-list-2017-purchases" article here/a./ppIn a screen that I ran back in May, I ldquo;discoveredrdquo; a number of companies that appeared to be a value, relative to this one metric. In that article, I separated the companies that the screen produced into 4 groups. /ppThe strongfirst group/strong of stocks were members of the Dividend Champions (companies that have increased dividends annually for 25 years or more). /ppThe strongsecond group/strong were Dividend Contenders (companies that have increased dividends annually for 10 years or more. /ppThe strongthird group/strong of companies were Dividend Challengers (companies that have increased dividends annually for 5 years or more)./ppThe last, or strongfourth group/strong of stocks were labeled ldquo;otherrdquo; (as companies that have a less than 5 year history of increasing dividends annually)./ppYou can check out that original list by a href="https://seekingalpha.com/article/4082298-perfect-portfolio-creating-watch-list-2017-purchases"following this link /ato the initial article./ppstrongWhat You Should Know:/strong/ppIn 2016, I began to look for companies where I could put idle money to work. Starting in February of 2016, I identified a number of potential companies that appeared to be priced at a value and I began investing in those companies, beginning in February of 2016. Over a three month window, I added 11 companies to my portfolio and those companies were:/pp a href="https://static.seekingalpha.com/uploads/2017/6/28/874941-14987062685458093_origin.jpg" rel="lightbox"img src="https://static.seekingalpha.com/uploads/2017/6/28/874941-14987062685458093.jpg" width="640" height="208" //a/pp We made no additional purchases in 2016, other than the ones described in the table above. Dividends were used to supplement my Social Security benefit and, as a result, were not reinvested back into the underlying companies that were paying those dividends/ppstrongWhat's Changed?/strong/ppThere has been no significant changes to the portfolio, but there is still money that is sitting idle that needs to be invested for greater potential returns than what that money is currently producing. /ppOver the last couple of days, I've been able to quot;cullquot; my list of potential purchases to a handful of companies, as opposed to the full list of potential targets. /ppFor the purpose of this article I want to focus on two groups of companies. I want to focus on the Dividend Champions list of stocks and the Dividend Contender group of stocks./ppstrongThe Dividend Champion List:/strong/ppOur initial screen produced 13 companies that were Dividend Champions and these companies had a variance in their current dividend yield, relative to their 5 year historic dividend yield. Here is that list of 13 companies and highlighted in blue are 6 companies that have met our criteria for purchase./ppa href="https://static.seekingalpha.com/uploads/2017/6/29/874941-1498709973885664_origin.jpg" rel="lightbox"img src="https://static.seekingalpha.com/uploads/2017/6/29/874941-1498709973885664.jpg" width="640" height="268" //aThe Perfect Portfolio does not have positions in Helmerich and Payne (a href="https://seekingalpha.com/symbol/HP"HP/a), WW Grainger (a href="https://seekingalpha.com/symbol/GWW"GWW/a), Vanity Fair (a href="https://seekingalpha.com/symbol/VFC"VFC/a), T. Rowe Price (a href="https://seekingalpha.com/symbol/TROW"TROW/a), or Hormel (a href="https://seekingalpha.com/symbol/HRL"HRL/a). These 5 companies would represent quot;newquot; additions to the po/ppThe Perfect Portfolio currently holds positions in Exxon Mobil (a href="https://seekingalpha.com/symbol/XOM"XOM/a), Chevron (a href="https://seekingalpha.com/symbol/CVX"CVX/a), Archer Daniels Midland (a href="https://seekingalpha.com/symbol/ADM"ADM/a), Coca-Cola (a href="https://seekingalpha.com/symbol/KO"KO/a), and Kimberly Clark (a href="https://seekingalpha.com/symbol/KMB"KMB/a). /ppEach of these quot;currently heldquot; positions are relatively quot;largequot; positions with the exception, perhaps of Exxon Mobil (a href="https://seekingalpha.com/symbol/XOM"XOM/a) which is a 126 share position and Archer Daniels Midland (a href="https://seekingalpha.com/symbol/ADM"ADM/a) which is a 100 shares position./ppstrongThe Dividend Contender List: /strong/ppThe initial screen identified 11 Dividend Contender stock targets. The companies in that list are:/ppa href="https://static.seekingalpha.com/uploads/2017/6/28/874941-14987079760642784_origin.jpg" rel="lightbox"img src="https://static.seekingalpha.com/uploads/2017/6/28/874941-14987079760642784.jpg" width="640" height="231" //aThe Perfect Portfolio does not currently hold positions with CVS Health (a href="https://seekingalpha.com/symbol/CVS"CVS/a), Gap Inc. (a href="https://seekingalpha.com/symbol/GPS"GPS/a), General Mills (a href="https://seekingalpha.com/symbol/GIS"GIS/a), or Occidental Petroleum (a href="https://seekingalpha.com/symbol/OXY"OXY/a), which are part of our potential buy positions./ppThe Perfect Portfolio does currently hold positions with International Business Machines (a href="https://seekingalpha.com/symbol/IBM"IBM/a), and Qualcomm (a href="https://seekingalpha.com/symbol/QCOM"QCOM/a). The portfolio holds a 50 share position with IBM and a 100 share position with QCOM./ppstrongOur Champion and Contender Watch List:/strong/ppWhen we eliminate those companies from our list of Dividend Champions and Dividend Contender that we are not considering for purchase and only include those that we are intending for purchase, our initial watch list looks like this:/ppa href="https://static.seekingalpha.com/uploads/2017/6/29/874941-1498754962513692_origin.jpg" rel="lightbox"img src="https://static.seekingalpha.com/uploads/2017/6/29/874941-1498754962513692.jpg" width="640" height="268" //aSince the portfolio currently holds positions in Exxon Mobil (a href="https://seekingalpha.com/symbol/XOM"XOM/a) and Qualcomm (a href="https://seekingalpha.com/symbol/QCOM"QCOM/a) those two companies are not priority investments at this point in time for The Perfect Portfolio. That does not mean that we will not consider adding additional shares of those two companies in the future./ppSo, I would say that the important thing for you to know is that these are the current Champions and Contenders that we have decided would strengthen our portfolio when they are added to the portfolio. I'm hoping that I'm being clear on that part of this exercise./ppWe have shared the current companies that we are considering as purchases and doing so BEFORE we have made a purchase, but we have plans to initiate purchases within the next 72 hours for some of the companies on this list./ppstrongWhere Do We Go From Her/strong/ppWhen we began our series of articles, relative to The Perfect Portfolio, we set out certain rules of order, to maintain as much transparency as possible./ppOur rules were:/polliI would identify and share in an article, companies that I was considering for purchase BEFORE making that purchase./liliI would not make any purchase or any sell any position BEFORE sharing those decisions in an article with my readers./liliOnce I made a purchase, I would share the Trade Notification from my brokerage (Schwab) with you, as a proof source for the purchase/sale. That Trade Notification would show the date the purchase was made, the number of shares that were purchased, and the total dollar amount invested in that trade./liliI would never make a purchase of make a sale of any position without first writing about that purchase or trade BEFORE it was made. The rationale behind that was, again, to be as transparent as possible with what I was doing with the portfolio and not telling readers that I had bought XYZ at some point in the past and quot;cherry pickquot; results to make the portfolio seem better than it is./liliWhat you see is what you get or as some people say, quot;It is what it is.quot;/liliThe last thing to know is that The Perfect Portfolio is not a quot;model portfolio.quot; It is not a quot;hypothetical portfolio.quot; It is a strongreal portfolio/strong withstrong real money/strong and the holdings as described to you are strongactual numbers/strong taken from my Schwab monthly statement for this taxable account./li/olpstrongSummary and Conclusion:/strong/ppI am not suggesting that any of these companies are stocks that you should purchase. That is why I do not provide fundamental analysis for any of the companies that I intend to purchase. /ppBy not providing fundamental analysis (or a lengthy narrative as to why I am making a purchase of a given stock) I am allowing you to make your own decisions as to whether or not any of these companies have any interest to you as potential investments./ppI don't care one way or the other whether you purchase any of these stocks or not. In fact, I would strongly advise you to do your own due diligence BEFORE making any decision to purchase ANY of these companies. /ppWhat I am sharing with you is my own real time portfolio with real time purchases and sales. It is only meant to serve as a forum for me to tell you about my own investing journey and you should not consider my narrative to be taken as any form of recommendation to you and your own investing decisions. /ppIf the stocks that I add to The Perfect Portfolio perform well, then you will be able to see that performance with additional articles. If any of the stocks that I add to The Perfect Portfolio do not perform well, then you will be able to see that, as well./ppAgain, the intention is to keep this process as quot;real timequot; as possible and to always be as transparent as I can be, relative to the logistics of this project./ppI hope we are very clear on that./p

Disclosure: I am/we are long ADM JPM HOG CSCO EMR IBM KO MPC MON, QCOM SWM WDC XOM CVX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I will very likely initiate new positions in the companies that make up my new watch list, within the next 72 hours.