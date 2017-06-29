Why Ford Is Shifting Its Focus And What It Means For Investors

Thesis

Ford (F), like many other car manufacturers, had put its focus on volumes, but it looks like going forward the company will shift its focus towards generating higher returns per car sold, which makes sense and is a positive for investors. The (relatively) good performance of Ford's truck business helps with this strategy.

The outlook for overall sales in the US is not too positive right now, with a couple of negatives showing up in just the last week:

General Motors' (GM) CFO stated that "The market is definitely slowing it's something we are going to monitor month to month", and that "Pricing is more challenging." at a conference call recently, which sent the shares of US based car manufacturers lower. This was not the only issuance of a negative assessment of the US automarket's future, as both Kelley Blue Book and LMC Automotive / J.D. Power are forecasting sales declines to below 1.5 million cars sold in the US in June.

Kelley Blue Book's forecast for the current month sees sales coming in at 1.46 million units, which would mean a SAAR of 16.3 million -- well below the tally from last year. June would be the fourth month in a row where the SAAR came in below 17 million. Unfortunately the company is also forecasting that Ford's sales will decline even faster than the market's volumes, June sales are seen coming in almost 10% below the levels from June 2016.

Another assessment of the car market comes from Bank of America (BAC) Merill Lynch (ML), which stated that the long term view for the US auto market is not positive at all: The company believes that annual sales will drop to just 13 million cars in the US by 2021, i.e. in the next four years, which would be a very steep decline of around 25% from the current annual sales level. One doesn't have to agree with ML that the decline will be that steep, or anywhere close to that, but such a statement is not positive for the big autos at all. I personally do not believe that auto sales will slow down that much, but still ML's statement shows that the negatives in the US auto market (such as growing number of off-lease vehicles coming to the market, high inventories, etc.) will have a negative impact on total sales volumes going forward.

It is thus a positive that Ford is apparently putting less focus on its total sales numbers, but rather shifting towards increasing profitability and focusing on promising markets. Ford is well positioned in the US truck market, where the company holds the number one position with its F model, which just had the best May results in 13 years. Trucks come with, on average, higher prices per unit as well as with higher margins than smaller models, such as Ford's Focus or Fiesta models -- a F150 comes at twice the price of the Fiesta. Selling more of the first and less of the second could mean higher total sales, and especially higher margins, even if total volumes decrease going forward.

As we see in the May numbers, the outlook for Ford's truck business is not bad at all:

Despite the overall market dropping, which is primarily the result of the car market dropping at a steep pace, the light duty truck market segment has continued to grow, aided by a 4.1% increase in pickup sales and a nine percent increase in cross-over sales.

If this trend continues, Ford's overall sales numbers could continue to decrease, whilst its earnings and cash flows remain flat or grow, due to the positive impact the company's truck sales will have going forward. With the new 2018 model of the F150 getting available in just a couple of months, there could be another boost in store for Ford's truck business towards the end of the year. Ford is also expanding a truck factory in Kentucky, that will produce the Expedition and Lincoln Navigator models going forward, partially to supply the foreign sales of both models. Increasing Ford's presence in ex-US markets could help make Ford's operations less reliant on the US car market overall, which seems like a positive, as it could make Ford's sales performance less volatile in total.

Ford is also trying to cut costs in order to increase its margins, especially for the lower priced models, which includes sourcing production to lower-cost countries such as China, where the company will produce its Focus models starting in 2019. Focusing on the production of higher priced models in the US, whilst producing the entry models in lower-cost countries makes sense and should help Ford to generate positive earnings and cash flows even though models such as the Focus come at low entry prices.

F Revenue (TTM) data by YCharts

Over the last year Ford's revenue decline has hit the company's cash flows disproportionately hard, but it seems that with the steps Ford is taking and with the positive impact of a strong US truck market, things could get better in the next years. Ford has a good chance that eventual car market weaknesses in the US will not hit the company's operational results too hard.

F Price to Free Cash Flow (TTM) data by YCharts

Ford's price to free cash flow ratio looks excessively low, and the company's forward earnings multiples (7.3 times this year's earnings and just 6.8 times next year's earnings) are low as well. Even though car manufacturers trade at discounts to the broad market most times, the current differential between Ford's valuation and the broad markets being at all time highs seems pretty wide.

In combination with a 5.4% dividend yield investors can get from Ford's shares right here this does make Ford attractive, at least for income focused investors who are not betting on steep capital appreciation.

Takeaway

The US car market is not in a great position at all, but Ford's strong position in the truck segment, its focus on cutting expenses and its expansion in foreign markets could help offset the negative impact a declining US car market could have on the company.

Due to a low valuation and a strong dividend yield (at almost three times the market average) Ford does not look unattractive for income focused investors.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.