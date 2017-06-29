Biotech Will Lift The S&P 500 To 2,550

It wasn't even a month ago that we wrote that the Biotech sector was on the verge of breaking out and was set up to follow the Tech sector higher. It was only June 5, in case you forgot. Now we are going to tell you why the sector is likely to continue to move higher and how this will help the S&P 500 (SPY) get to our 2,550 target.

Since June 5, the sector has been on a tear and has passed Tech's 2017 year to date performance.

After getting off to a good 2017, the group stalled out at the beginning of March and was caught in a very tight trading range over the next 2 and a half months. All of that changed last week when the Nasdaq Biotech ETF (IBB) and the SPDR Biotech ETF (XBI) had massive moves taking both ETFs and the sector to levels not seen in some time.

The importance of the breakout cannot be understated because it serves as a proxy for the risk appetite for the market. In a low-interest rate environment, investors are willing to go further out on the risk curve to find companies that generate meaningful returns and likely to pay a premium for that growth.

During the week of June 16, companies like Celgene (CELG), Biogen (BIIB), Regeneron (REGN), and Kite Pharma (KITE), all surged by 10 percent or more. The size of these companies ranges from Kite's $5 billion market cap to Celgene's $105 billion market cap. It tells us the rally in the sector was not only strong but broad-based.

During the week of June 16, only one stock in the IBB top 25 was down, Seattle Genetics (SGEN).

There is plenty of supportive evidence to justify a sector that can move meaningfully higher from here.

Stocks like Celgene and Biogen are not even trading at historically high forward P/E ratios.

Even when adjusted for growth, these companies are trading at valuations, which suggest there is plenty of room for further multiple expansion. Driving this multiple expansion are expectations of rising revenue out until 2019.

For example, analysts are expecting Celgene's revenue to grow by nearly 58 percent by 2019.

Celgene is just one of many companies within this group that can offer investors the potential for substantial growth rates. The growth opportunity this sector provides investors is not only a positive for Biotech but the market as a whole as it will help to lift the entire market with it. This group was the missing piece the market need for that next leg higher.

See you at S&P 500 - 2,550.