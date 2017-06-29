Mylan: Catalysts Ahead

Mylan (MYL) is a very diverse generics and OTC (over-the-counter) pharmaceutical company. It has a high cash flow relative to its current stock price. Mylan has received a considerable amount of negative publicity over the past few years, causing investors to ignore its profit outlook. Ongoing profit growth (barring one-time items and seasonality) should drive the stock price higher, and that is likely to be amplified by a number of events, most notably finally receiving FDA approval to sell a generic version of Copaxone.

Controversies before catalysts: EpiPen, collusion and executive pay in context

For Q1 2017 Mylan reported revenue of $2.71 billion, up 24% from Q1 2016. GAAP net income was $66.4 million, up from $13.9 million year-earlier. Non-GAAP net income was $500 million, up 30% from $386 million in Q1 2016.

EpiPen has been a significant part of the Mylan success story since it was acquired in 2007. An EpiPen two-pack cost about $610 retail when politicians and media charged it was overpriced in the heat of 2016. Saving a life for $600 was suddenly painted as evil. Mylan responded by getting FDA approval for a generic EpiPen, priced at $300 per pair, introduced in December, since competitors did not seem competent enough to produce alternatives that were safe and practical. Since then competition among epinephrine autoinjectors has increased [Impax Laboratories (IPXL), Adamis Pharmaceuticals (ADMP)], but Mylan still dominates the market.



For a maximal, negative take on Mylan you can read Mylan Begins Harvesting the Crop It Has Sown, which imagines a further $1.27 billion in damages due to claims of overpricing EpiPens. If that were ever to come to pass, it would soak up two and a half quarters of non-GAAP profits. That is not trivial, unless you think about what profit streams are likely to be once we get into 2018 and beyond.

In context, Mylan reported that in Q1 sales of the EpiPenÂ® Auto-Injector declined in the current quarter as a result of increased competition and the impact of the launch of the authorized generic," and that EpiPen represented less than 5% of revenue. Revenue from EpiPen might decline further, but with total revenue up 24% y/y, it is clear that Mylan simply is not very dependent on sales of EpiPen.

Mylan has also been named as a possible defendant for colluding on pricing with other generic drug makers on two generic drug. The suits by 20 states appeared at the height of the political season. The reality is that generic drug pricing is highly competitive, and therefore collusion is unlikely, especially with arch-rival Teva. You can read the Reuters report at U.S. states sue Mylan, Teva, others for fixing drug prices, which does state that Mylan denied the charge.

Executive Pay Issue

Is executive pay at Mylan too high? As a stockholder, I think it is. Apparently other shareholders do too: a majority of shares voted on June 22nd were against the Mylan 2016 compensation package at the annual shareholder meeting. Former Chairman Robert Coury reportedly received a $97.6 million package. That is money that will come out of net income, and thus lower the value of the stock.

CEO Heather Bresch, interviewed by Â Jami Rubin at the Goldman Sachs 38th Annual Global Healthcare Conference [see Schedule 14A filed June 14, 2017], defended the pay structure. This idea that it was $100 million for 2016 is just not true, it's not based in facts. The reality is, he retired from an executive position after 15 years with the company, and moved to Chairman, and he did that back in May of last year, announced that in May of last year. Let's see, $100 million over 15 years, plus what he was already paid; sounds high to me.

As a proxy filing defending the board of directors and executives said, "Over the last 15 years, the market capitalization of Mylan has increased from ~$3 billion 1 to ~$20 billion, an increase of ~$17 billion. Over the five-, ten-, and fifteen-year periods ending on December 31, 2016, Mylan has delivered strong absolute stock price appreciation of 78%, 93%, and 140%, respectively. Whether that justified Ms. Bresch's and Mr. Coury's pay packages depends on your point of view. I think they are excellent executives, deserving of excellent, but not excessive, pay.

Catalyst 1: Continuing approval of ordinary generics

If Mylan were an EpiPen company, I might be worried. But Mylan is a global, integrated manufacturer and wholesaler of specialty, generic, and OTC products. It has over 7,500 marketed products sold in 165 nations. On a global basis Mylan is sixth in prescription volume; in the United States, it is number two. [See Mylan Q1 2017 analyst conference summary]

Mylan has about 300 ANDAs (Abbreviated New Drug Applications) pending with the FDA. Global regulatory submissions number about 900. Thousands more are planned. With only the occasional exception, to be headlined by politicians, generic drug prices drift lower year after year. New generics must be added to a company's repertoire to build income and profits. I subscribe to an FDA list that shows new generic approvals, including label and formulation changes. Mylan is frequently on that list. If you watch, you can also check online for the size of the market these generics will address.

In its own press releases Mylan highlighted two new launches this quarter: generic Ailect and generic Reclast. Ms.Bresch said "we've had 20 approvals this year;" I think those include approvals outside the U.S.

In contrast to the biotechnology pharmacology companies that might introduce one or two novel drugs in a good year, Mylan adds new generics at a relatively steady pace. The long run failure rate should be zero or near zero, because Mylan merely needs to replicate the work already done by the patent-rights holder. It is a very strong and relatively safe model for growth.

Of course, some new generics make a little bit of money selling into small markets, and some are big deals. Next, some potential big deals (though small relative to Mylan's existing base). Development costs are not trivial at Mylan's level: R&D spend in Q1 was $218 million.



Catalyst 2: Generic Copaxone

Copaxone (glatiramer acetate) is marketed by Teva Pharmaceuticals (TEVA) for multiple sclerosis. Novartis already has a generic version approved in Europe. A long-acting version is still in patent litigation. Teva reported sales of $970 million for Copaxone in Q1 2017.

Because Teva is a generic as well as specialty drug company, being able to market generic Copaxone in the U.S. would be particularly sweet to Mylan. Adding to your own top line while subtracting from a competitor's is the greatest.

But Mylan has been saying the approval of Copaxone is near at hand for a long time. I have this note from the March 2, 2015 conference call: "Still believes Copaxone equivalent is going forward despite delays at FDA. Advair equivalent should be submitted to the FDA for approval by the end of the year."

Jami Rubin challenged Heather on that too, pointing out "I haven't heard anything on Copaxone. There has been a slowdown clearly in complex generic drug approval."

Heather Bresch replied "We are working steadfastly to get these over the finish line. As far as Copaxone, on the 20 milligram, we very recently got an information request. We're responding to that real time. I certainly would hope, as we're here at the end of a quarter and coming into our earnings call, we'll be able to bring you visibility and clarity on what that is, but I can tell you, we're answering that."

Catalyst 3: Generic Advair

Advair is a glucocorticoid used mainly for asthma and marketed by GlaxoSmithKline (GSK). It lost patent protection in Europe in 2013 and in the U.S. back in 2010. So why is it taking Mylan so long to get a generic version to market? It has been mainly because the FDA had trouble establishing standards for equivalence for asthma inhalers. You have to get both the inhaler and the drug right (same as for EpiPen, and harder than it seems).

This is another big market: in the U.S. Advair sales in 2015 were $4.8 billion.

Mylan received a Complete Response Letter for its version of Advair. In theory, a good response to the FDA will result in approval, but such letters are privileged, so I cannot tell you exactly what the problem is.

I would be surprised if Mylan gets this approval before the end of Q3. Longer would not be a surprise.

Catalyst 4: More biologics and biosimilars

Many of the most valuable modern drugs are complex molecules, called biologics. They must be manufactured with a biological process. Rather than call their non-patented equivalents generics, we call them biosimilars. The FDA (and other global agencies) has been slow in setting the standards for biosimilars, and for handing out approvals. But they are going to save patients money (the branded drugs tend to be very expensive) and open up big markets for pharmaceutical companies that get biosimilar approvals.

Not every generic company will be able to produce biosimilars because of the cost and complexity of manufacturing them and getting approvals. Some large companies like Amgen (AMGN) with experience in inventing biologics are also pursuing biosimilars, given the size of the market opportunity.

Mylan has a robust program to develop biosimilars. My May 5, 2017 notes say: "The biologics/biosimilar pipeline has 16 unique products in it. Mylan is already marketing Hertraz (Trastuzumab - Herceptin) in 15 countries. Partnered with Biocon and Momenta for this... Mylan remains on track on all key programs."

Cash flow and debt

The catalysts above should increase revenue, earnings, and cash flow. Only the timing is uncertain.

We do know Q1 results. Cash flow from operations was $453 million, up $81 million from year-earlier. Capital expenditures in the quarter were $52 million.

Against the cash balance of $724 million and the free cash flow, balances the $14.7 billion in long term debt. This debt was mainly used to make acquisitions, and I think they were smart investments. Interest expense is significant, at $138 million in Q1. I agree with management that a priority for cash flow is paying down debt. Decreasing interest payments will increase earnings and cash flow. So we would appear to be years away from paying dividends or significant stock buy-backs.

Conclusion

Mylan offers investors growth plus value. The trailing 12 month P/E (price to earnings ratio) is currently 38 on a GAAP basis but only 7.8 on a non-GAAP basis. As Mylan moves past the bulk of acquisition-related expense the GAAP P/E should trend more towards the non-GAAP numbers. (I strongly suggest checking out the GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliations.)

In 2018 the value of Mylan will become more obvious. We will see that renewed competition against EpiPen will be more than offset by revenue from new generics and biosimilars.

Mylan runs a very efficient business, aside from its executive pay scales. Generic medicines is a major boon to world health. I'll close with one more quote from CEO Heather Bresch:

The Generic Association released yesterday numbers on '16, 89% of the prescriptions filled in the United States, that's 3.9 billion scripts, are with generic products, and those costs, not savings, because I think people, because it doesn't go into your pockets, the savings number seems meaningless, but the cost of that was $110 billion. The last 11%, the 500 million scripts, on the brand side, cost $330 billion.

In defending Mylan to the American people, I would simplify that, and use round numbers. 9 out of 10 prescriptions filled in America are generic, and sum to one quarter of the total cost of drugs. If there is a cost problem, it is with the 1 out of 10 prescriptions for non-generic medicines that amount to three-quarters of the total cost of prescriptions.

I am keeping my target price for Mylan at $80 per share, which is about what Teva thought Mylan would be worth when they tried to make the acquisition in 2015. That compares to a closing price of $39.07 on June 28, 2017. Mylan is a much larger and more profitable company now.

