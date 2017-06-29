Whiting Petroleum Made Tremendous But Hidden Progress

Operating losses improved from $246 million to about $77 million. This excludes a gain from a sale. If that type of improvement continues, then the company will break into the black in a few quarters.

The company will probably not pay down non-cash working capital accounts $96 million every quarter, so the $176 million will assert itself in future quarters.

The market opinion about Whiting Petroleum (WLL) appears to be ho-hum. The company went from a big loss to a small loss, so who cares? There are better opportunities out there. Whiting still carries a fair amount of debt. But there was considerable progress. Probably there was more progress than the market may have noticed. That temporarily hidden progress, if it continues, could provide an investment opportunity to the sophisticated investor.

Source: Whiting Petroleum 10-Q, First Quarter, 2017, Filed April 27, 2017

Many have quoted the improvement to $80 million in cash flow provided by operating activity as a big but insufficient jump from the total of the previous year of $46 million. But last year was a miserable year for many producers in the first quarter. The current first quarter had far better pricing. It should surprise no one that non-cash working capital accounts sopped up $96 million of cash flow in 2017. In fiscal year 2016, the drain was only $36 million. After all, it is hard to get blood from a stone. Many in the industry struggled in the first quarter of 2016.

But cash flow before non-cash working capital accounts totals roughly $176 million in 2017; but it only totals about $82 million in 2016. That is a huge difference between the official progress tally bandied about by the experts. Not only did cash flow more than double, but using the long term debt-to-annualized cash flow before non-cash working capital accounts gives a ratio of 3,168:704 which simplifies to 4.5:1. That is not great and needs some improvement but it is far better than what Mr. Market would have the average investor believe.

Anyone using the $80 million figure annualized would have a very hard time figuring how this company is making ends meet. The cash flow figure before nonworking capital accounts also gives some rational balance for the credit line renewal.

Source: Whiting Petroleum 10-Q, First Quarter, 2017, Filed April 27, 2017

Several things need to be pointed out here to back up the cash flow improvement shown above. First there is no corresponding gain in the current quarter to improve results. On an operating basis operating results actually improved from a loss of $246 million to a loss of $77 million. Yes it is still a loss. But that improvement is much bigger than what is shown on the bottom line. Also the company showed enough discipline to actually decrease costs along with the decreased production even though revenues increased from more favorable pricing. That might seem to be routine, but one would be surprised how many managements cannot accomplish that type of decrease.

Source: Whiting Petroleum First Quarter, 2017, Press Release

If one were to take about $23 BOE depreciation (click on April 26 press release) and subtract that from the $17.13 shown above the resulting $5.87 BOE loss accounts for about $61 million of the reported loss before taxes. Much of the rest is interest expense at about $4.50 per barrel. So management has some realistic figures using a very rough check.

Mr. Market's main (and realistic) concern is how to continue the cash flow improvement if commodity prices maintain the current downtrend.

Source: Whiting Petroleum J.P. Morgan 2017 Energy Equity Conference on June 27, 2017

The progress shown in the second slide (click on J.P. Morgan Conference) is about a 35% per year improvement using compounding. The flat rate if roughly 40%. Typically, forward calculations for planning purposes use the 35% rate. If management can keep a similar pace in the current year, then both depreciation and lease operating expense will fall significantly for any new wells drilled. Management already claims to have results heading to the higher curve shown in the first slide. The improvement rate of the last two years could have new wells routinely achieving or even bypassing that higher rate by year-end.

The first slide shows some attractive results. But the continuing pace of improvement could revise that slide materially before year-end. Shale producers keep needing less and less cash to maintain production. Plus the new production that comes online provides faster paybacks (if commodity prices stay the same) and are more efficient to operate. Whiting is one of those companies leading the trend.

"Loomer Wells Tracking 1.5 MMBOE Type Curve. In February 2017, Whiting completed its three-well Loomer pad in McKenzie County, North Dakota. " "Williston Basin Efficiency Gains Lower Lease Operating Expense. In addition to an increase in capital efficiency through enhanced completions, Whiting believes it has achieved sustainable improvements in operating efficiency that lower LOE per BOE. These include the expansion of water handling systems with lower cost contracts that have reduced saltwater disposal costs by approximately 10%. Also, the Whiting team instituted a comprehensive well maintenance program that minimizes well downtime. Since the beginning of 2015, Whiting has reduced downhole well failure rates by 22% through adopting a robust inspection plan and the use of advanced monitoring and simulation software to improve downhole configurations and material selection"

Source: Whiting Petroleum First Quarter, 2017, Press Release

The company management just needs to show (click on April 26 press release) the market that it can replicate the success shown above. Volume increases will help offset lower margins. Management appears to be working on some sizable volume increases. Older wells will be kept producing as long as they add to cash flow, so reported costs may vary some from the newer well costs, but it appears that new wells will break even in the mid WTI $30 range or so. That means new wells will add materially to profitability.

Water handling is a big deal in the shale business. The efficient handling of water can reduce several material expenses quite a bit. A pipe system is a whole lot cheaper than a trucking system for waste water. If that is combined with a recycling program to use the water for fracking new wells, then savings could be very material along the results of Approach Resources (AREX) and Ring Energy (REI). Both of those Permian producers have a very substantial recycling and infrastructure investment to reduce the lease operating costs to about half of the competition. Whiting could save less than that and it would still be a worthwhile savings.

"Redtail Completions on Schedule; Testing New Designs. At its DJ Basin Redtail Field in Weld County, Colorado, Whiting targets the Niobrara "A", "B" and "C" zones and the Codell/Fort Hays formations. In 2017, the Company plans to complete its entire 105 drilled uncompleted (DUC) well inventory. "

Having DUC's to complete in a fiscal year is a cash flow advantage (click on April 26 press release). Having a lot of DUC's to complete in a fiscal year is a big cash flow advantage. Sanchez Energy (SN) detailed out the advantages of this clearly for the joint venture. Sanchez Energy has about 132 DUC's to complete for less than $2 million per well. The payback of DUC's is tremendous because the well cost is already a sunk cost. The same is true for Whiting Petroleum. A previous fiscal year took the cash expense for those DUC's. The current fiscal year only has to complete them. No matter what the accounting system will show, for the incremental cost to complete those wells, cash flow is going to jump significantly.

Management has 105 DUC's to complete. The cash needed to complete these DUC's is going to provide a similarly very attractive return as Sanchez experienced. Both the DUC's and the wells tracking EUR's of 1500 BOE's offer break evens of about a year. So cash flow may build faster than the market expects even at current commodity pricing. The return on investment of about 83% when the price of oil is WTI $45 is attractive. Though the differential used in the presentation is aggressive. Still transportation capacity through pipelines is catching up to production, so the current differential should fade away sometime in the future.

Plus Canadian thermal oil and heavy oil producers usually mix their oils with lighter oil or appropriate liquids. Currently Canada needs to import the necessary liquids to make up the shortage. So if Whiting can get the appropriate products to the right Western Canadian producers, there is currently a premium for those products that may make it worth the effort.

But a review of the analysis shown above demonstrates that Whiting can probably afford its capital budget. It may be tight, but production guidance has already been raised and if management has to, they can focus on completing the DUC's for a quick cash flow boost. Things are not nearly as bad as Mr. Market would have a potential investor believe.

Debt still runs a little high, and cash flow could improve some. But clearly, the results for a substantial second half improvement are in the cards. Some commodity price cooperation is required. But probably commodity prices in the WTI mid $40 range would be an acceptable minimum. After that, management must either speed up the pace of operational improvements, or find a way to lower the differential.

Should the need arise, joint ventures, debt exchanges and selling more acreage for cash are definitely options. The company could also form a separate division for the Colorado acreage and then sell shares to the public while keeping a controlling interest. The point is that the company is speculative but it is clearly not in dire straits. Management has demonstrated that it can decrease debt, so there is no reason to believe that it will not find ways to pay debt in the future if it has to.

Right now the emphasis is on increasing profitable production enough to lower the corporate break even. The interest cost per BOE is not attractive, but current interest is about half of what it was a year ago. There has been some shareholder dilution. If management can keep up the pace of improvements throughout the year, this company should break into the black by next year. The improving cash flow will assert itself as the cash flow before non-cash working capital accounts becomes much more clear to the market.

So the stock has a very sound basis for speculative short and long term gains. The market may be down on the company, but the continuing improvements should result in a bounce-back to earlier levels this year.

