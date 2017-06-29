Apache Corporation - Undervalued American Oil Corporation

Overall, Alpine High plans to work during the crash to decrease costs and increase production by double digits. This shows why the company is an impressive investment at this time.

Apache Corporation's recent Alpine High discovery has an estimated 15 billion barrels of oil. The company has started production already and is working to increase midstream assets.

Apache Corporation watched its stock price drop 65% to its January 2016 lows. Since then, the company has recovered briefly but is still at half of its pre-crash highs.

Apache Corporation (NYSE: APA) is a petroleum and natural gas company headquartered in Houston, Texas. The company is one of the largest pure-play American oil companies with a market cap of just under $18 billion. Despite this size, the company has had a difficult time since the start of the oil crash. However, as we will see throughout this article, Apache Corporation’s size and assets make it a strong investment at the present time.



Introduction



Apache Corporation was originally founded in 1954 in Minnesota. Since then, the company has grown significantly producing hundreds of thousands of barrels of oil annually. At the present, the company has almost 4 thousand employees spread across the world, primarily in the United States, Egypt, Canada, and Europe. However, as we will see in this article, the company also has significant additional assets.



Apache Corporation Assets - Apache Corporation

Apache Corporation has had a difficult time since the start of the oil crash. The company watched its stock price peak in mid-2014 at just over $100 per share. From that point, the company’s stock price dropped to a January 2016 low of just over $35 per share. Since then, the company’s stock has partially recovered to present prices of just over $47 per share. However, even with this recent recovery, the company, as we will see in this article, still has huge potential going forward.



Apache Corporation Managing Crash



Now that we have an introduction to Apache Corporation along with a discussion of the company’s recent stock price performance, let’s continue by discussing how the company is managing the oil crash.



Overall Oil Environment - Apache Corporation Investor Presentation

Apache Corporation believes the market is optimistically hoping for a 2017 oil price recovery with recent OPEC production cuts announced supporting a future price increase. The most important part of these production cuts is that they will help to make up for the increase in production from American shale as it comes back online. Over the past 8 months, rig count has gone up 64% while oil prices have fallen 4%.



This shows how prices have remained fairly constant as production has come back online.



Apache Corporation 2017-2018 Plan - Apache Corporation Investor Presentation

Now we deeper into the specifics for Apache Corporation, namely the company’s 2017 to 2018 plan. The company’s 2017 budget involves a $3.1 billion capex plan, assuming $50 per barrel oil and $3.25 per Mcf Henry Hub. The company plans to allocate 63% of its investment to the Permian and anticipates that this investment will result in production growth beginning in 2H 2017. On top of that, the company is hedging its oil and selling non-core assets to maintain a strong financial position.



For 2018, the company plans to increase its budget by a few percent to $3.2 billion assuming $55 per barrel oil and $3.00 per Mcf Henry Hub. As a result of these two years of investments, the company anticipates a significant 13-18% production growth from 4Q 2017 to 4Q 2018. On top of this, each $5 / barrel movement in oil prices upward will increase the company’s cash flow by $0.35-$0.4 billion. This is significant potential for cash flow.



Apache Corporation Growth Plan - Apache Corporation Investor Presentation

Looking at Apache Corporation’s catalysts as it manages the crash, we can see that the company anticipates a production ramp at Alpine High, one of the company’s largest recent discoveries. On top of this, the company anticipates 2H 2017 production increases in the Midland Basin Shale, Egypt, and North Sea. On top of that the company plans to continue selling non-core assets while increasing its profitable shale exposure.



Apache Corporation has also remained focused on long-term value creation potential. The company has recently achieved new concessions in Egypt and plans to continue further exploration in the North Sea. The company has also optimized drilling in the shale basin and in the Alpine High. This optimization should allow the company to increase profits from its present assets. Overall, this shows Apache Corporation’s impressive plans for rapid long-term growth.



Apache Corporation Specific Asset Growth



Now that we have thoroughly discussed Apache Corporation’s plan to manage the oil crash along with the company’s respectable assets and plans for growth, it’s time to continue by diving into the specifics of Apache Corporation’s assets and their growth potential.



Apache Corporation Egypt Growth - Apache Corporation Investor Presentation

The above map shows an overview of Apache Corporation’s acreage in Egypt. The company has two brand new and undeveloped concessions spread across 1.4 million acres. This represents a significant 40% increase in Apache’s Egypt acreage position as the company uses new seismic technology to maximize production.



On top of that, the company has discovered a significant new asset in its legacy basin. The company has discovered well logged net pay of 380 feet setting a record for the basin. Wells in this area have thousands of barrels per day in production and the company plans to set up several additional exploration targets. This supports the company’s plans for increased Egypt production and shows how the company’s assets make it a strong investment.



Apache Corporation North Sea Growth - Apache Corporation Investor Presentation

In the North Sea, the company’s callater project is ahead of schedule and the company has had strong tests from its 18x well. The company’s lower cormorant well tested up to 15.5 thousand barrels per day of annual production with additional higher quality tests in a month. The company has observed additional targets across a 100,000 acre area and anticipates a significant day-rate reduction in its Ocean Patriot assets in 2018. As we can see here, Apache Corporation anticipates both growing production and reduced costs in its impressive North Sea assets.



Apache Corporation Midland Basin Activity - Apache Corporation Investor Presentation

Next, in the Midland Basin, Apache Corporation plans to increase drilling in the Wolfcamp and Spraberry shale with six main drill lines that should create 32 new wells in the 2H of 2017. More than 90% of these wells are 1.5 miles or longer and should have significant production. The company has managed to reduce costs for these wells by 10% to $4.3 million per well. This combined with the significant production from these wells should bring Apache Corporation with continued cash flow.



Apache Corporation Alpine High Play - Apache Corporation Investor Presentation

Lastly, we will finish up by discussing Apache Corporation’s Alpine High asset. Apache Corporation announced this discovery approximately three quarters ago and estimates that the play holds 15 billion barrels of oil despite recent disappointing results. Analysts remain skeptical on the asset, however, even if the play is only 50% of its predicted size, that will still lead to $10s of billions in potential profits. Not bad for a company with a $18 billion market cap.



Apache Corporation has already started production 50+ MMcf/d of natural gas. The company has continued aggressive testing and is driving forward with a full-field development plan. Starting production from this massive field in less than a year is incredibly impressive. And rapid continued production could easily bring Apache Corporation hundreds of millions if not billions in additional annual profits.



Apache Corporation Midstream Alpine High Assets - Apache Corporation Investor Presentation

In the Alpine High midstream, the company has managed to install 20 miles of new 30” trunkline with two expandable central processing facilities and three more under construction. On top of that, the company has five tank batteries in service and eleven more under construction. As we can see here, the company’s under construction facilities have the potential to more than double its Alpine High midstream assets.



In the future, Apache Corporation is planning new oil and natural gas pipelines with a dedicated gas line to Waha. Here, we can see Apache Corporation’s dedication to the size of the Alpine High asset play and the play’s future potential. These new midstream assets should make the company prepared for a rapid increase in Alpine High production which should help its future profits significantly.



Conclusion



Apache Corporation, like all other major oil corporations, has had a difficult time since the start of the oil crash. However, despite this, the company has incredibly impressive assets and is rapidly expanding production. The company anticipates production to grow by the double digits from late-2017 to late-2018. This growth should provide the company with continued earnings growth and cash flow.



Looking deeper into the company’s assets, the company has recently increased Egyptian acreage by 40%. The company has also increased North Sea and Midland Basin production while reducing costs which should provide the company with additional cash flow. Lastly, the company has been increasing production from its newfound and massive Alpine High discovery. This discovery, supported by Apache Corporation’s new midstream constructions, should provide a strong boost to profits.



As we have seen throughout this article, Apache Corporation’s impressive size and growing assets make it a strong investment at the present time.



Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.