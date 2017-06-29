VMware: Upside Awaits As Growth Accelerates

Lost in the shuffle of the tech sell-off and quarterly Wall Street expectations is the fact that VMW is posting accelerating growth and is trading at a large discount.

On 6/1/2017, VMware (VMW) once again posted solid FY1Q18 results, yet the stock is down ~11% over the past month, which is a ~6-7% points underperformance relative to QQQ. VMW is currently trading at a 7% FCF yield on consensus 2018 estimates vs. 5% for Microsoft (MSFT), a company that is growing at a similar rate.

VMW’s underperformance is likely due to high expectations going into FY1Q18 results, however, leave quarterly trades to the hedge funds and robots. Also, the volatility in technology stocks likely played an important role in keeping away incremental buyers. Investors should focus on VMW’s strong fundamentals and what appears to be a set up for accelerating revenue growth going forward.

First, let’s briefly review last quarter’s results. Revenue grew 9.3% y/y, which is the 4th quarter of accelerating revenue growth. In the FY1Q17 quarter (4 quarters ago), revenue grew 5.2%, and the growth rate increased in each subsequent quarter. Furthermore, billings growth – which is a forward-looking metric - outpaced revenue growth by growing 10% y/y. However, after we adjust for timing (a shift in the reporting period), billings actually grew 12% - my sense is that many investors do not fully appreciate this adjustment.

The accelerating revenue growth is a sign of the building momentum in the company’s broader hyper-converged offering, which includes its NSX, vSAN and AirWatch products. NSX and vSan are now growing at scale, existing FY16 at $1B and $300M in run-rate revenues, respectively. In FY1Q18, NSX and vSan posted 50% and 150% y/y license bookings growth, respectively. These growth rates are very impressive when compared to the recent high-growth technology IPOs such as MULE and AYX, which are expected to grow ~50% in 2017.

It does not appear that the market is assigning the correct SOTP value to these businesses since MULE is trading at a whopping 11x 2017 consensus sales (EV/Sales), and AYX is trading at 11.5x. At 10x FY16's run rate, NSX and vSAN are worth a combined $13B as stand-alone businesses. If we assume that these businesses, given their high growth, are not contributing to FCF (they are probably FCF negative), then it follows that "the rest of the business" is trading at a FCF yield of 10%! However, treat this SOTP as a thought exercise or a sanity check since there is little chance VMW will sell these businesses.

As these growth products continue to become a larger mix of VMW’s total revenue, it follows that total growth should continue to accelerate, which is exactly what we are seeing now. However, consensus estimates does not reflect this reality, with growth expectation for FY18 (fiscal year ended Jan 2018) at +7.4% but then decelerating to +5.7% in FY19 and +5.2% in FY20.

If, instead, revenue growth accelerates on the back of these existing new products – or if revenue growth remains stable – the stock should rerate to a higher multiple. If VMW trades to MSFT’s FY18 FCF yield of 5%, using consensus estimates, the stock goes to $117 per share, or 30% higher than current levels. However, if growth is faster than expected, it follows that FCF will likely also be higher, which should provide more upside to our $117 price target. Let’s not get too greedy though.

Skeptical investors might point to VMW's high and modestly rising short interest, which currently stands at 36% of float (source: FactSet). The high short interest reflects bears' conviction that the stock will underperform, which likely played a significant role in VMW's low valuation.

In my view, the main concern investors have are two-fold: 1) worse-than-expected decline of VMW's core server virtualization business, 2) the newer businesses not growing as fast as anticipated. Some may be asking why I'm not comping VMW to NTNX. Let's address each of these concerns.

First, the fear that the public cloud providers will kill VMW's core server virtualization business is not new and has been around for several years. The fact of the matter is, results have not been as bad as feared. We can see this clearly in VMW's accelerating total revenue growth despite the large capex outlays by AWS (NASDAQ:AMZN), Azure and Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL). My view is that by this time, the market is comfortable with the decline rates in VMW's core business, and that there is no reason to suspect accelerated declines in the future.

On the newer businesses not growing as fast as anticipated, I think the risks here are no greater than the risks faced by investors in high growth tech stocks like Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) and MuleSoft (NYSE:MULE). However, given VMC's highly cash generative core business, these growth businesses could grow without going back to the public market for a 2nd and 3rd helping of equity financing.

This is probably a big deal given how volatile the tech space has been recently. Also, these growth businesses have and will continue to benefit from VMC's established relationship with the enterprises like Dell, Amazon, and IBM (IBM). This is not an insignificant advantages for "next gen" technology like NSX and vSan.

One objection on my valuation might be why I'm not comping VMC to Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX), which trades at 3.6x EV to consensus 2017 sales multiple. The simple answer is that while the two compete in the hyper converge space, NTNX is largely a hardware and service company. Only 16% or so of NTNX’s billings are software while the rest of the business consists of lower margin services and maintenance, and commoditized hardware that is mostly passed through to customers.

