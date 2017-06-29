Steve Mnuchin's Financial Plan Is Good For U.S. Bank Profits

The Mnuchin plan is good news for investors in US banks. On top of a reasonable valuation the plan may significantly increase the fundamental valuation of American lenders.

The aim of the Report is 1) to increase lending to American small and medium companies and 2) help big US banks to compete internationally.

The US Treasury Plan to streamline the American banking system was released officially in June 2017.

The aim of the Report is 1) to increase lending to American small and medium-sized companies and 2) help big US banks compete internationally, creating a nationwide basis of healthy profits in the US for this purpose.

The way to reach this goal is to lower capital, liquidity and regulatory requirements, letting community banks, regional lenders and G-SIB increase lending to US businesses and generate more profits.

This is good news for US banks. On top of a very reasonable valuation – around 12 times PE - the Mnuchin plan, if implemented as presented, will significantly increase the fundamental valuation of American lenders.

Therefore, a position on US banks US Bancorp (USB), Bank of America (BAC), M&T Bank (MTB), JPMorgan Chase (JPM), among other leading lenders, and maybe some regional banking indexes, should be very lucrative in the midterm for prudent bank investors in US banks.

The reform

Following Executive Order 13772 on Core Principles for Regulating the United States Financial System, Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin has presented Treasury's plan to streamline the banking industry in the US.

The plan, detailed in 149 pages, is written in the form of guidelines as its legal implementation is left to the Congress, but interesting conclusions on the project may be drawn from the current guidelines.

The Plan outlines several goals to be reached: 1) breaking the ceiling of low economic growth since 2008 2) better fulfilling the credit needs of businesses and individuals 3) maintaining liquid markets 4) reassessing the regulatory impact on different kinds of banks 5) preventing state bailouts and maintaining the solvency of the banking system.

To fulfill these goals, the Plan differentiates between different kinds of financial operators within the banking system, usually by size – megabanks, regional banks of over $50bn in assets and the coterie of community banks and credit unions.

There are around 11,000 community banks and credit unions across the US; even if they only hold 18 percent of the assets from the system, they represent circa 65 percent of SME loans across the country. Therefore, in order to facilitate credit to American small and medium-sized businesses, capital and regulatory requirements for small banks should be tailored to their size and made more flexible

For community banks and credit unions, the Plan proposes to lower capital requirements under Basel III for banks under US$10bn in assets and eliminate stress test requirements for credit unions under a US$50bn threshold, replacing it for a simpler leverage test.

These capital liberalization measures should come together with a restructuring of supervisors and the rationalization of the regulatory burden community banks and credit unions currently face.

For mid-sized banks and mega banks – those that are globally systematically important under Basel III or G-SIB - Mnuchin’s recipe is one of capital requirements and liquidity rules liberalization, reduction of regulatory burdens and rationalization of stress tests. The recalibration of the Net Stable Funding Ratio, Liquidity Coverage Ratio and Current Expected Credit Losses, among other measures, are an example of the approach suggested to follow.

Finally, the restructuring of stress tests, tailoring them to the business model of each bank and increasing their transparency is another priority that should decrease the regulatory burden of US banks and reduce their current uncertainty.

Specifically for US mega banks, those characterized as globally systematic financial institutions (G-SIB), the Report suggests lowering overall capital and liquidity regulatory requirements through several technical devices - reevaluation of the US G-SIB surcharge, and mandatory minimum debt ratio included in the TLAC, or total loss absorbing capacity.

These measures designed for US mega banks, which would imply an increase in profits in the United States to finance international expansion, should be combined with the promotion of a global capital standards that would be likely to facilitate American banks' dominance not only in the US, but also globally.

Impact on banks P&L and business model

Strategically, the reform seems to have several interconnected objectives: 1) increase lending from community banks and credit unions to American businesses and households 2) enhance the profitability of major banks and therefore their incentive to expand lending and 3) increase profitability of US mega banks in the US in order to give them a wider base to compete successfully on an international level.

Finally, even if the aim of the Report is to help small banks to foster lending to SMEs and help big banks to compete internationally, a deep reform of the regulatory architecture and a rationalization of regulatory requirements are also outlined .

Overall, this is good news for US banks, big, medium and small. It is still to be seen how the Report is implemented but if put in place as outlined, banking G-SIBs, regional and small caps could experience a notable increase in stock valuations over the next three to five years.

However, the impact on systemic risk of this reform is the crux of the analysis. Lowering capital requirements and fostering credit to SMEs from community banks and credit unions while at the same time simplifying their supervisory requirements will almost certainly increase the financial risk of these operators that are, by definition, those with the least resources to assess it.

Looking at history, the Savings and Loan crisis of the early '80s looks far away but some of the dynamics that led to it were set by a similar deregulation process.Therefore, great care will be needed when implementing this reform for the traditionally weakest link in the banking industry.

US banks stock prices. What is priced and what is not

The US banking sector has been correcting over the last few months the huge increase in prices that started in mid-2016 and accelerated with Donald Trump’s victory in the US elections.

KBW Nasdaq Banks increased to a maximum of 97.72 points before correcting during the last three months to current levels of 88.02. A reaction to the correction has recently started; it is possible that if this reaction consolidates, the index should reach historic maximums and head toward even higher limits.

At circa 12 times PE and 1.1 times book value, US banks seem to be reasonably priced.

Furthermore, the bank reform proposed by the Trump Administration which, as described above, would significantly increase the fundamental value of American lenders is another reason to buy US banks with a midterm horizon.

Nevertheless, it is interesting to analyze how different kinds of US banks might react to the new regulations. All two pure national KBW Banks indexes, KBW Nasdaq banks (BKX) and KBW Regional banks (KRX) have experienced a similar evolution over the last two years, but with a twist: Regional banks seem to be priced worse than major US banks.

This analysis will be undertaken in the next article.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.