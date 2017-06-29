Corium International: Room to Run?

Strong minds discuss ideas, average minds discuss events, weak minds discuss people." - Socrates

I received an inquiry from a real-time follower yesterday around an "off the radar" concern that rarely comes up in conversation but it is a name I own a few shares in. Given it is selling right at the same level as it was when I did an exclusive "first look" piece for the Biotech Forum earlier this month, I thought I would republish that piece for today's analysis piece.

June 1st article:

Company Overview

The shares of Corium International (NASDAQ:CORI) have risen over 70% in the past year, with 50% of that impressive outperformance coming in May alone.

The California-based commercial stage biotechnology firm was founded in 1995 and is focused on the development of new transdermal treatments that provide a novel alternative for clinicians and patients. The stock came public in the first half of 2014 and a year later was changing hands at approximately $14.00 a share just before the biotech bubble burst. The shares currently trade at approximately $7.50 each, and the company has a market capitalization just over $250 million.

Management's strong track record in developing complex transdermal products for partners, along with taking charge of manufacturing responsibilities, lends much credibility to the story, while its high-value proprietary CNS pipeline appears to be full of promise. Its state-of-the-art transdermal technologies, Corplex and MicroCor, along with a world-class research and development team, are a significant competitive advantage which allows its scientists to pursue novel transdermal products able to deliver small molecules and biologics in a manner that offers advantages in efficiency and convenience.

Pipeline

The firm's transdermal technologies are supported by broad intellectual property claims, with over one hundred patents issued and pending. These patents cover such areas as moisture handling capability, adhesive capability, ability to hold liquids with solubilized drug, separation of liquid from adhesive, flexibility, conformability, enhanced stability, loading and delivery. Corium's partnered assets include three products that are currently marketed, as well as two late-stage candidates and an intriguing early-stage asset being tested in schizophrenia.

Recent developments include the signing of a new five-year agreement with Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG), extending their supply relationship to 2022 where Corium is the sole supplier of oral products incorporating Corplex technology (Crest Whitestrips). Mayne Pharma (OTC:MYPHY) also expanded its partnership with the company while Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) has confirmed its plans to resubmit the new drug application for Twirla by the end of June.

Corplex technology specifically plays a key role in the company's proprietary pipeline, allowing for product candidates to adhere to both dry and wet surfaces and providing for sustained drug delivery of up to seven days. It also allows for loading large amounts of liquid and is uniquely suited to utilize poorly soluble drugs, enabling first-in-patch applications that previously were not feasible.

Substantial market opportunity

Management chose CNS diseases as its initial area of focus due to the large market opportunity, with the U.S. population of Alzheimer's patients totaling around 5 million and that of Parkinson's amounting to greater than 1 million. President and CEO Peter Staple commented that Corplex Donepezil could exceed $500 million in peak sales in the United States alone.

The company's technology has the potential to reduce side effects of current treatments (especially GI related), as well as improve patient compliance and outcomes via providing a sustained, consistent drug effect. Another advantage of the treatment that doctors would likely appreciate is the reversible nature of a patch which contrasts nicely to injectable drugs.

For the treatment of Alzheimer's patients, donepezil and memantine are the most utilized drugs, with the former applied throughout disease progression and the latter combined at later stages. As disease progresses, patients can often experience difficulty swallowing pills or simply be uncooperative in doing so. A company-sponsored survey of 310 physicians (235 primary care and 75 neuro) assessed how likely they would be to prescribe Corplex Donepezil, with 72% being categorized as likely and 21% as undecided.

Another favorable factor is that the FDA has agreed to a proposed BE (bioequivalence) pathway approach, which would significantly reduce the time and cost involved in getting the drug to market. The company recently completed a three-way crossover pilot bioequivalence study for Corplex Donepezil comparing steady-state plasma concentrations achieved to that of daily oral Aricept (donepezil hydrochloride) after five weeks of treatment, with preliminary results indicating Corplex Donepezil met primary statistical criteria for bioequivalence to the oral treatment. Keep in mind that the study was not designed to achieve that endpoint. Favorable adhesion, gastrointestinal side effects and skin safety were noteworthy as well.

Upcoming catalysts include preliminary data from the pivotal BE study, which could come as early as February of 2018. Agile Therapeutics-partnered Twirla could see approval in the fourth quarter this year. Additionally, President and CEO Peter Staple has commented the company expects at least one partnership signed related to Corplex Donepezil by the end of the year, with data seen to date likely to aid in those discussions.

Lastly, early-stage programs should not be ignored, such as its once weekly aripiprazole patch partnered with Aequus Pharmaceuticals (OTCQB:AQSZF). Aequus recently reported positive results in a multiple dose phase 1 study, and the drug has decent potential to treat nausea and vomiting in pregnant women as it would be the first non-oral form of this type of treatment.

Analyst Commentary & Balance Sheet

For the second quarter, the company reported cash and equivalents of $40.6 million, which don't include the $35 million or so raised by the recent secondary offering. Revenues for the quarter came in at $7.3 million (versus $7.0 million for the same period last year), with a reduction in demand for Fentanyl TDS and Clonidine TDS partially offset by an increase in revenues from Crest Whitestrips. Research and development expenses for the second quarter came in at $10.3 million (a 22% increase over the same period in 2016), with the increase due to increased investment in proprietary product programs including the pilot bioequivalence study for Corplex Donepezil.

Analyst activity appears quite positive with all four current ratings considering the stock a Buy with an average price target of $11.25. Cantor Fitzgerald recently reiterated its buy rating with a $12 price target on shares, implying upside of over 70% from where they are presently. In April Needham gave the stock a thumbs up as well, setting a $10 price target and noting that early results from the pilot BE program continue to de-risk the donepezil path program.

Perceptive Life Sciences, a beneficial owner, evidently does not believe the stock's recent run is over. It bought some 1.9 million in new shares via the recent secondary on May 25th, which is a nice vote of confidence. Perceptive now owns just over 5.5 million shares in CORI.

Outlook

Even with the recent run, Corium looks like an interesting name to add to the "watch list". It has taken its funding issues off the table for the moment, has upcoming potential catalysts, solid analyst support and the faith of a major beneficial owner. I have purchased a few shares in this name this week and probably will add a few more if the shares have any weakness to bring them below $7.00 a share or so in the future. We might even consider it for the Holding Pen if it gave back some of its recent gains. I offer this new name up to Biotech Forum subscribers for consideration.

"No one gossips about other people’s secret virtues." - Bertrand Russell

Author's note: To get these types of articles and Instablogs on attractive biotech and pharma stocks as soon as they are published, just click on my profile, hit the big, orange "Follow" button, and choose the real-time alerts option.

Bret Jensen

Founder, Biotech Forum

Disclosure: I am/we are long CORI.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.