7 Reasons To Sell AstraZeneca Now

AstraZeneca's (AZN) stock has risen 26% percent so far this year and isn't that far off of an all-time high, which was set back in 2014. Even with positive results for Imfinzi, the price surge that's occurred this year is surprising given AstraZeneca's poor sales performance over the last couple of years. Leverage has increased and free cash flow has deteriorated, which no longer supports the large dividend payment. Quite simply, there's never been a better time to sell AstraZeneca.

1. Sales Are Sliding

AstraZeneca's sales have deteriorated each of the last two years. This was a result of increased generic competition, which caused weak demand for Crestor (44% YoY decrease). Symbicort also experienced pricing pressure (8% YoY decrease).

Data in the first 3 tables provided from Google Finance.

2. The Forecast Isn't Any Better

For 2017, AstraZeneca expects sales to continue to slide. Revenue is projected to decrease in the low-to-mid single digits. Core EPS are also expected to decrease. This continues to be a result of multiple Crestor generics that were introduced in 2016.

3. AstraZeneca Can't Afford Their Dividend

Many investors hold AstraZeneca specifically for the large dividend they provide. The problem is, they don't actually produce enough free cash flow to support the dividend payments. The payout ratio was 194% last year and above 100% 3 out of the last 4 years. They have managed to maintain the dividend by tapping cash reserves and increasing debt. There's really nothing I hate more than a company financing dividend payments. Given AstraZeneca's forecast, I'd expect this trend to continue through 2017 and beyond.

4. Leverage Is Increasing

As I've already mentioned, AstraZeneca's sales are slumping and they can't afford their dividend. This has led to a serious deterioration in their balance sheet. Relative to a few years ago, cash is lower, their current ratio is lower, and debt is higher. What's most concerning to me is their Debt/Revenue percentage, which was 73.1% in 2016. So far during Q1 2017, cash is lower and debt is increasing. Given their 2017 projections, I'd expect the Debt/Revenue percentage to increase to more than 80% by the end of the year.

5. AstraZeneca's Price/Sales Multiple Is Peaking

Over the last 10 years, AstraZeneca's Price/Sales Multiple has never been higher than it is now. This is what's led to the recent price appreciation of the stock even though sales continue to deteriorate. This is why I believe now is an excellent time to sell.

AZN PS Ratio (NYSE:TTM) data by YCharts

6. AstraZeneca is Expensive Relative To Peers

Relative to international peers, AstraZeneca trades at a premium according to Forward P/E, Price/Sales, and PEG ratio. I consider AstraZeneca's PEG to be quite generous as well given their 2017 outlook. I also included Debt/Revenue to show that AstraZeneca's leverage is also the worst.

Trailing P/E, Forward P/E, Price/Sales, PEG Ratio, and Yield provided by Yahoo Finance.

7. Wall Street is Bearish

I normally don't like buying against Wall Street's estimates. According to MarketWatch, the average target price for AstraZeneca is $33.80. Given the current stock price of $34.35, that's represents approximately 2% downside potential.

Conclusion

AstraZeneca trades at a premium relative to peers despite deteriorating performance that's expected to continue at least through the end of this year. The stock has recently performed very well, which isn't a result of improving performance, but rather valuation multiples reaching all-time highs (i.e. Price/Sales). This makes now an excellent time to sell. Out of everything I've listed, the least desirable quality of AstraZeneca is their dividend payout ratio that's more than 100%. I simply don't understand why management thinks that's acceptable while sales have been declining and leverage has increased. AstraZeneca could have instead cut the dividend and built cash reserves, which would have allowed them to increase R&D spend or make an acquisition. Their first priority should be strengthening their clinical pipeline and returning to sales growth, but that just doesn't appear to be case.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.