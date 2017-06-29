Bitcoin - We've Seen This Bubble Before (And It's Bullish)

This is more bullish than it first sounds.

Bitcoin is trading in a similar way to the last time it was in a bubble.

Just like the 2014 highs, there is a bubble in analysts calling Bitcoin (COIN) a bubble. Any asset that moves up 10x in two years will likely get the same label, especially when it is hard to put a value on that asset.

One problem in valuing Bitcoin is that it is the first crypto-currency and therefore has no benchmark. It doesn't really correlate with anything either. Analyzing the fundamentals mostly involves comparing Bitcoin's pros and cons with other newer crypto-currencies.

So what are we left with? It seems the best way to analyze the potential direction of Bitcoin is to use technical analysis. The way price moves is a reflection of changing fundamentals, sentiment and positioning. We know what participants have done in the past under certain conditions and we know what they are doing now. We can't know for certain what people will do in the future, but participants and the decisions they make are fairly consistent; they respond in similar ways under similar conditions. It allows us to make an educated guess.

Stages of the trend

At the moment, Bitcoin is clearly in a powerful uptrend, with more and more recognition, and increasing numbers proclaiming it is in a bubble.

Bitcoin may be fairly unique, but this kind of sentiment based move is very common in the financial markets. Elliott Wave analyzes this sentiment and breaks the trend into identifiable stages, each with its own character.

Applying Elliott Wave theory to Bitcoin is fairly easy; the rally is in a clear wave 3, the longest and most powerful stage.

all charts are from Tradingview

This simple labeling can tell us many things as the waves follow predictable cycles.

Firstly, we know that wave 3 will be followed by a wave 4 retracement and final wave 5. Every trend sequence is expected to contain 5 waves as shown in the first graphic. It is important to know that the end of wave 3 is not the top.

Secondly, we know when wave 3 completes, we should expect a corrective retrace. The 23.6% Fibonacci retracement is very common, and it is interesting that the recent pullback in June has already pulled back to this level at $2312. However, this assumes that wave 3 is complete, and we would need to look a bit more closely to see how probable this is.

Where will the trend end?

Trying to catch the end of a wave 3 in any market is difficult. There are methods that can help, but you must recognize you are going against a powerful trend. When bubble callers keep calling a top it makes things even harder as early shorts only add to the trend as they are squeezed out.

To help, we can use Bitcoin itself as a guide. After all, it has had a powerful uptrend (again called a bubble) already from 2012 to 2014.

The trajectory of the recent move has similarities. Here are the two major Bitcoin rallies side by side.

The time scale is stretched to fit, but the point is to look at how each rally builds into a parabolic phase, which corrects sideways and then goes parabolic again. It suggests the current rally is at this sideways stage and while prices may drop, dips can be bought. This makes sense; bubble callers hardly ever catch the highs and another large rally will cause even hardy bears to capitulate.

While technically correct to compare logarithmic charts as above, I have reservations. To replicate the final rally in 2014, Bitcoin would need to rally almost +2600%. Not all percentage gains can be expected to be equal.

For this reason, I have also compared the current linear chart to the log chart of 2012-2014.

I think this captures the recent volatility in May and June better than the first chart and also projects a more reasonable rally to just over $4000.

Of course there are no guarantees in life, or in financial markets, and certainly not in the brave new world of crypto-currencies. However, by analyzing how Bitcoin itself trades, and combining it with Elliott Wave - a system based on waves of sentiment which can be applied to any instrument - I believe there is an edge.

Conclusions

All bubbles pop. That is the one and only thing that makes them a bubble.

But Bitcoin has defied that label by being in a bubble and crashing before. And it recovered!

This in itself is unusual, but it provides a useful guide to the trajectory prices may take going forward. The 2012-2014 guide suggests prices will consolidate and continue towards $4000 before a larger correction.

Sentiment based studies such as Elliott Wave back up this theory and suggest that even when the top of this rally is reached, prices will continue higher again.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in COIN over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.