Helen Of Troy: Making A Killing With Little Competition

I have not checked in on Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) since January but it has reported earnings that I feel are noteworthy and impacts a prior buy call. I upgraded this specialty beauty company that makes a killing and faces little direct competition back in January from a hold to a buy. Part of the intrigue is that the company is named after the most beautiful woman on the planet per myth. The stock had been anything but pretty up until that call, bust since the call the stock is up a few points, but has pulled back since the spring. However, the results which were quite gorgeous in my estimation.

The company's recent performance has been rather solid over the years, although not without bumps. It has been a name that can be traded successfully, but I now see it as a good investment. That said the just reported quarter was impressive. I will however lead with a slight blemish on the quarter which came in the form of net sales of $376.7 million. This was a blemish has it missed estimates by $3.4 million but was also a decline of 2.3% year-over-year. It is important to note however that foreign currency hit sales for a chunk of this decline, Venezuela still is weighing on the company and the core business saw organic declines. However, the Hydro Flask sales were up 7.6%, offsetting this weakness. Gross profit saw a widening of 2.0 points however to 44.0% year-over-year, including a widening profit margin on the core business. What weighed the most was a 23% decline in supplements, dragging core business numbers down, particularly in brick and mortar settings.

Now, it is important to note that while sales faced pressure, gross profit margin widened thanks to fiscal discipline. One measure of expenses, the percent of sales that expenses represent, actually fell to 56% from 58%. This is a strong positive indicator. Further, the selling, general and administrative expenses were 31.9% of sales versus 27.1% of last year. That said, operating income was up as well significantly. It came in at $49.6 million, or 10.8% of sales. This is compared to operating income of $16.0 million in the same period last year, of only 4.1% of sales. So while there was sales pressure, and that is a blemish, operationally the name is performing with exceptional improvement.

While these metrics matter it ultimately comes down to earnings versus expectations. And that is what was absolutely gorgeous once again in this quarter. What do I mean? The company delivered a strong bottom line beat of $0.31. Adjusted net income came in at $1.78 per share, well ahead of expectations. Julien R. Mininberg, chief executive officer, put these results in perspective:

"Overall we made considerable progress in fiscal 2017. For the year, we achieved 43% growth in GAAP diluted EPS to $5.04 and 7.7% growth in non-GAAP adjusted diluted EPS to $6.73, which exceeded our most recent, upwardly revised, outlook. We also expanded our GAAP operating margin by 2.2 percentage points and our non-GAAP adjusted operating margin by 0.4 percentage points, which includes a negative impact of 0.4 percentage points from Venezuela re-measurement. We demonstrated the benefits of our diversified portfolio and key transformational strategies to deliver earnings growth and 22% growth in cash flow from operations despite external headwinds. Looking specifically at the fourth quarter, earnings were above expectations, as we delivered adjusted diluted EPS of $1.78, while making important investments in PUR, OXO and Hydro Flask and facing continued headwinds from a sluggish brick and mortar retail environment and unfavorable currency. As we focus on reaccelerating sales growth in fiscal 2018, we plan to strategically invest an incremental $28 million, primarily behind our leadership brands that make up the majority of our revenue and an even higher proportion of our operating profit. We are also increasing our attention on e-commerce, which grew over 30% in fiscal 2017, and digital marketing which also made considerable progress during the year. We believe these efforts will position us to achieve core business sales growth in fiscal 2018 in line with our 2-3% long-term sales growth outlook."

I continue to really like this name long term. While the quarter was not stellar, the long-term view is key. Sales are expected to grow versus 2017 I said before I love when expectations to be crushed. We are seeing that here on the earnings front but the sales numbers are still a question. While the company is focused on restructuring a bit and shoring up its key business lines, I love that the company is repurchasing shares to help increase shareholder value, as well as turning its attention to digital sales. On top of that the company beat its own guidance of $6.20-$6.50 in adjusted earnings for the fiscal year. I suspect the name will do it again, but guiding for fiscal 208, it sees earnings up to $6.90. As this name pulls back, I think it is a buy any time its under $90, as that prices the stock at just 14 times forward earnings on the low end of expectations, and just 13 times earnings at the high end, well below industry peers.

