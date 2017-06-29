American States Water: An Expensive Dividend King

On May 2, American States Water (AWR) released their Q1 results, reporting EPS of $0.34 which beat estimates by $0.02, and revenues of $98.81 million which beat estimates by $6.71 million. The results were confirmation of the fact that this longstanding water utility is a profitable company, as its revenue and net income figures also attest.

Year Revenue ($) Net Income ($) 2012 466.91 million 54.15 million 2013 472.08 million 62.69 million 2014 465.79 million 61.06 million 2015 458.64 million 60.48 million 2016 436.09 million 59.74 million

The dividend record further underlines American States Water's profitability - the company has rewarded shareholders with consecutively rising dividends since 1955, a sixty-two year record that qualifies American States Water as a Dividend King, a stock that has paid consecutively rising dividends for 50+ years.

Why is American States Water so profitable? The San Dimas, California based water utility holding company, which was founded in 1929 and has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, benefits from the fact that water is a necessity for people to live. Demand for their service is therefore unlikely to dry up (pun intended!).

The company divides its operations between two subsidiaries: the Golden State Water Company, or GSWC, and American States Utility Services, or ASUS. GSWC, the larger of the two subsidiaries, is a regulated water and electric utility which provides water service to approximately 261,000 customers throughout ten counties in Northern, Coastal and Southern California. GSWC also provides electricity to nearly 24,000 customers in California's Big Bear recreational area. ASUS is an unregulated subsidiary which provides operations, maintenance and construction management services for water and wastewater systems on military bases across the country, and hold fifty year privatization contracts with the U.S. Government for the provision of these services.

These businesses - one a regulated utility with the geographical monopoly and regulatory barriers in California that limit competition, the other an unregulated subsidiary that has long-term contracts with the U.S. Government - would separately be reliable long-term propositions for an income investor. Combined, they make American States Water a sturdy candidate for an investor portfolio. But not at any price.

Currently, American States Water is trading in the high-$40 range with a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.08, a forward P/E ratio of 26.49, and offers a dividend yield of 2.05% with a payout ratio of 55.05%. Both the P/E ratio and forward P/E ratio are higher than American States Water's five-year average P/E ratio of 22.36, and the dividend yield is lower than American States Water's five-year average dividend yield of 2.19%, which suggests that the stock is somewhat overvalued at this time. But by how much?

Earnings per share over the past twelve months was $1.69, and EPS growth for the next five years is estimated to be 5.05%. Using an 11% discount rate - the stock market average - I calculate fair value for American States Water to be $29.64. The stock is overvalued by 60% at this time.

This water utility tends to trade at a premium due to the essential nature of the service which both their subsidiaries provide, their geographical monopoly in the areas of California, and the regulatory barriers surrounding their GSWC operations that prevent serious competition. However, to pay 76% above fair value for a stock is simply unwise, and while it may be too much to expect American States Water to pull back to fair value, it should be closer to it before serious consideration is given to starting a position here.

