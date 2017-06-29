Bank Of America: Impressive Buyback Plan Still Trails Other Banks

The market will likely a near 7% capital return or net payout yield, but all numbers are relative.

The big boost in stock buybacks still sits near the lows of the large banks.

After the close, all banks released results from the Fed's Comprehensive Capital Analysis & Review (CCAR) with some astonishingly large share buybacks. Bank of America (BAC) released plans for a $12 billion share buyback that is possibly not as impressive as the initial sound.

The large bank rallied over the last couple of days heading into the CCAR announcement, but the stock trails the highs from earlier this year. Is the updated capital return plan enough to send BoA higher?

BoA easily passed the stress test last week so an increase in the capital return plan from last year was expected. The bank though had some of the lowest ratios amongst the large banks with minimum common equity Tier 1 ratio dipping to 8.9%. The bank forecast the ratio dipping to 8.2%.

Despite the forecasted losses of nearly $50 billion over the nine-quarter horizon, the Fed still sees the bank exceeding the minimum capital ratios with the CET1 ratio target at 4.5% The other ratios similarly passed as well.

Citigroup (C) and JPMorgan Chase (JPM) had far higher CET1 ratios of closer to 10%. Even troubled Wells Fargo (WFC) had a similar capital ratio. The gap changes the level of capital returns that the banks can approve.

In this regard, BoA got a share buyback approved for $12 billion and hiked the quarterly dividend to $0.12 from $0.075. The buyback is a massive jump from the $5 billion approved last year. The dividend yield jumps to roughly 2% despite the 2.4% jump in the stock price on Thursday.

The stock buyback amounts to 4.9% of the value of BoA and sounds impressive on face value. The amount though far trails the approvals of a couple of the other banks.

Citigroup - $15.6 billion buybacks, $0.32 dividend for 1.9% yield.

JPMorgan - $19.4 billion buybacks, $0.56 dividend for 2.4% yield.

Wells Fargo - $11.5 billion buybacks, $0.39 dividend for 2.8% yield.

BoA falls towards the bottom of the list on both the stock buybacks and the new dividend yield. Citigroup has a far small market cap, yet topped the buyback of BoA by $3.6 billion.

In reality, the capital return plan of BoA is rather decent. The buyback yield would reach 4.9% and combined with the 2.0% dividend yield provides investors with a yield of 6.9% based on the current market value.

In comparison, the yield on JPMorgan jumps to 8.4% while Citigroup easily tops 10%. The current yields based on the capital returns of the last 3 years are as follows:

BAC Net Common Payout Yield (TTM) data by YCharts

BoA consistently trails the sector with a yield that will remain behind Citigroup and JPMorgan. The key investor takeaway is that BoA had an impressive boost in the capital return plan approved by the Fed, but other banks offer better deals for investors.

Disclosure: I am/we are long C.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

