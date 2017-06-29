The Fed Is No Longer The Only Hawk In Town

Investors who wish to buy USD should avoid selling three currencies which may appreciate due to their increasingly hawkish central banks.

We have been so used to the fact that the US Federal Reserve has been the only central bank in town on a rate hike trajectory that it may sound strange to say this, but other central banks may be joining the camp. A couple of central banks have produced hawkish statements of late, which have coincided with a weaker USD. Yes, the Fed may have company.

Firstly, the European Central Bank. Draghi this week said:

“The first is confidence that monetary policy is effective and the transmission process will work. All the signs now point to a strengthening and broadening recovery in the euro area. Deflationary forces have been replaced by reflationary ones.”

The markets interpreted Draghi's comments as hawkish, and sent the EUR higher. Even after fellow ECB officials tried to play down the hawkish aspects of Draghi's speech, the EUR continued its rally as odds of a December rate hike rose from around 5% to 20%, as shown in the diagram below.

This brings me to the second hawkish central bank, the Bank of England. Governor of the BoE Mark Carney this week hopped on the hawkish bandwagon, stating removal of some monetary stimulus may be necessary if certain economic indicators continue to show progress.

Mark Carney said: “The extent to which the trade-off moves in that direction [of a rate increase] will depend on the extent to which weaker consumption growth is offset by other components of demand including business investment, whether wages and unit labour costs begin to firm, and more generally, how the economy reacts to both tighter financial conditions and the reality of Brexit negotiations. These are some of the issues that the MPC will debate in the coming months.”

The reason why the GBP reacted so positively to Mark Carney's comments were partly because he had said it was "not yet the time" to start raising rates during his Mansion speech as early as 20 June. In addition, in BoE's June meeting, 3 out of 8 members voted to raise rates, compared to just 1 out of 8 expected by analysts. The hawkish camp in the BoE is definitely gathering strength.

The third and final central bank tilting towards the hawkish side is the Bank of Canada. This week, Governor Poloz commented previous rate cuts have "done their job" in combating oil price weakness last year. In addition, he stated the Canadian economy will continue to perform "above potential."

Wow. So this week we saw three central banks possibly looking to embark on a rate hike trajectory, along with the US Federal Reserve. As a result, the Dollar Index took a hit, falling from a high of 97 this week to current levels of 95.60, a fall of about 1.4%.

At this point, we are expecting one more rate hike from the US Federal Reserve this year, as well as additional details on balance sheet normalization to be shared by the committee. The Fed has however, repeatedly advocated a gradual pace of rate hikes, and if that stance continues in the face of a larger number of central banks turning hawkish, we may well see the USD lose more ground against its peers.

Looking at the technical picture for the USD Index, we will probably see major support at 93.0, which constitutes a further 2.7% fall in the Index from current levels. Investors who believe in the USD story can consider picking them up at those levels, which are attractive from a risk-reward perspective.

There certainly are catalysts which could bring back USD strength, including progress on Trump's fiscal policies, which have lost visibility of late. Infrastructure spending and tax reform should theoretically boost the USD.

That said, buying USD against the aforementioned currencies - EUR, GBP, CAD - could be risky. I would suggest buying USD against the JPY or CHF instead, as the Bank of Japan and Swiss National Bank have shown no signs of altering their accommodative monetary policies. Japan struggles with sub-1% inflation levels, while USDCHF is currently trading a fair distance below the psychological level of 1.0, at current levels of 0.9580.

As a closing note, I note that the currency markets have been plagued by low volatility for the past few years, a large contributing factor being that the USD has been stuck in a tight range against other currencies. Should the USD Index continue to weaken as other central banks turn hawkish, and if it does break out of its tight trading range, I wonder if that will herald a return of Mr. Volatility. Fingers crossed.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.