Rite Aid Shareholders Lose In Another Epic Fail

Rite Aid (RAD) management has struck a new deal to buy 2,186 stores for $5.18 billion, completely canceling out the minimum $6.50 promised land price that many investors had been waiting for.

In one of my last articles, I stated the low odds of FTC approval and warned investors of the amount of gamblers and speculators in this stock. It is important to maintain a level head and a clear focus when investing in stocks, rather than solely buying into the hype of market participants. I also challenged investors by pondering the possibility of a lower deal price given Rite Aid's poor negotiation skills. In this case, shareholders are not going to get paid at all.

The writing was on the wall here, first with CEO John Stanley's message to investors, followed by Capitol Forum's warning. Finally, yesterday Fred's (FRED) adopted a poison pill in anticipation of a merger failure. Many bullish investors dismissed these clues as their gambling mentality clouded their judgment.

What Value Does Rite Aid Have Now?

It is difficult to ascertain the value of Rite Aid as a standalone company. Now that Walgreens (WBA) is buying a large portion of Rite Aid's stores, it is safe to assume that Walgreens may be the ultimate winner. There is no telling exactly what numbers these stores are doing, or whether Walgreens cherry picked their region. One thing is certain, Walgreens has a much better management team and definitely came out the winner in this deal.

While it does appear that they must pay a $325 million breakup fee, this is nickels and dimes for Walgreens. It remains to be seen whether Rite Aid management will use these funds appropriately or take the time to fund another lavish vacation through continued overly-extended salaries and bonuses. I do not believe that Rite Aid came out ahead in any way in this deal.

We can only hope that Rite Aid uses the $5.18 billion to pay down debt and start with a clean slate. With Rite Aid management's history, it is up in the air as to whether they will turn this company into a stronger more profitable company or not. It is definitely time to clean up shop, and replace this management team with a much more shareholder friendly one. Rite Aid shareholders deserve a lot more today.

With a good shareholder friendly management team, every day should not feel like a new gamble with new rumors and speculation surrounding the company. A good company delivers results and looks out in the interests of shareholders.

It is back to work for many here, and hopefully investors did not bet the farm on this one. As of this writing, many call options have been completely wiped out for near term expirations. The stock price is also taking a hit accordingly.

Future Possibilities for Rite Aid

Cue up the Amazon pharmacy rumors, because the $6.50-$7.00 offer for Rite Aid is completely dead. Perhaps another private equity firm will now come out of the woodworks, given Rite Aid is likely to suffer an extremely depressed valuation for the short term. Don't expect them to pay much more either, because Rite Aid is now extremely vulnerable with less stores and a much lower stock price.

It remains to be seen whether the stock price can recover back to pre-merger prices. I doubt it, unless something significant happens such as a takeover bid. This will take time for sure, and investors must be willing to endure further rumors and speculation.

My original thesis to stay away from Rite Aid remains. Now more than ever before, I recommend investors look for more greener pastures. The broad markets are soaring, but Rite Aid is still stuck in the bargain bin perpetually.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.