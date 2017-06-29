Is GDX A Buy?

Investment Thesis

Since February, GDX (GDX) has been trading in a downtrend direction. As we can see from the chart below, a symmetrical triangle is forming. GDX has been trading between the resistance and support lines of the triangle. Based on USD weakness, technical and other factors, a bullish bet would be more appropriate at this time.

Source: Finviz

Factors to Consider

As we can see from the next chart, there is a direct relationship between gold prices and GDX. Since August 2011, gold has been trading in a downtrend direction, and several attempts to break the trend failed. The question is: How much longer will the downtrend continue? There are several factors that make gold prices fluctuate; one major factor is the strength of the USD. If the USD is stronger, gold prices will be cheaper, or vice-versa.

Source: Tradingview

Since the beginning of this year, the U.S. dollar index (DXY) has been downtrending; this favors gold prices. The other major factor influencing gold prices is political uncertainty, such as with elections. As the below chart shows, Russia and China are aggressively buying gold, and increasing their gold reserves adds stability to their economies and financial systems. Such demand is another key factor influencing gold prices. Jewelry accounted for around 50% of global gold demand, according to the world gold council. The demand is steady.

India and China are the two largest markets for gold jewelry, together representing over half of global consumer demand in 2015. Part of the large appetite for jewelry in these countries is driven by the cultural role gold plays; it is considered auspicious to buy gold at key festivals and events. Limited access to financial assets means gold has an important parallel status as a store of value. In both India and China, gold jewelry is a desirable possession as well as an investment to be passed down through generations. This demand currently shows no signs of abating, driven by growing wealth and demographic shifts: By 2020 India and China combined will have one billion new urban consumers. These aspirational populations in Asia are also experiencing a rise in disposable income, which is driving gold demand.

Conclusion

To conclude, I expect there to be a slight downside but more upside for gold prices. As suggested here, numerous factors favor gold prices going up. I would be comfortable taking a long position in GDX at $22.

