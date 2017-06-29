Welcome to the weekly natural gas storage report edition of Natural Gas Daily!

The EIA reported a +46 Bcf change in storage, bringing the total storage number to 2.816 Tcf. This compares to the +41 Bcf change last year and +72 Bcf change for the five-year average.

Source: EIA

Going into this report, a Reuters survey of 22 traders and analysts pegged the average at 52 Bcf with a range of +40 Bcf to +60 Bcf. We expected 53 Bcf and were 1 Bcf higher than the consensus average. We were off by 7 Bcf on this storage report.

We will be resetting the track record after next week’s EIA natural gas storage report. Since April, we are currently 24 Bcf below EIA’s reported 2.816 Tcf storage figure, while consensus is off by 18 Bcf. Estimate for this week was outside of our range estimate.

Implied build in this week’s EIA storage report was 11 Bcf better than what our models showed. That translates into 1.57 Bcf/d of adjustments to the daily supply and demand difference. In the last three reports, consensus has overestimated storage injection by 11 Bcf in total. We think the difference is related to power burn estimates as we think demand has been higher than we are seeing.

Despite reporting better than expected injections, natural gas prices sold off after the initial spike. Traders we spoke to attribute the sell-off related to weather models that showed the expected warm temps in July dissipate a little. While other traders attributed the sell-off to the market testing the limits of how much power burn we can get to with prices remaining below the fundamental supported level.

Power burn demand is expected to trend higher in the coming weeks, and with LNG exports on the rise and Mexico gas exports averaging above 4.4 Bcf/d, we expect much lower storage builds in July.

