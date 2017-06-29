Staples To Go Private At $10.25, Below $17.99 Treasury Stock Cost

Long-term Staples (SPLS) shareholders might be disappointed that the Board has agreed to sell the entire firm to Sycamore Partners for $6.9 billion or $10.25 a share. The Board had approved buying $5.419 billion worth of Treasury stock on the balance sheet, for an average cost per share of $17.99. The $6.9 billion for the entire firm is only $1.5 billion, or 28%, more than the $5.4 billion paid for the Treasury shares.

10-Year Charts

According the Staples press release, the $10.25 per share represents a premium of roughly 20% to the 10-day average price. However, the $10.25 price is a 43% discount to the $17.99 average cost of Treasury stock on the balance sheet. It would appear that the “smart” money sold shares back to the firm, won’t it?

Short-term traders might be the only ones happy. As the 5-year chart shows, not many shareholders will be enjoying a profit from the deal at $10.25.

On January 29, 2016, we wrote: “That Was Easy: Starboard Bails On Staples.” In a March 2015 letter, Starboard had suggested that Staples might be worth up to $37. Staples is now going private at $10.25.

March 2015 to date

Bottom line: Staples is one more firm to go private for less than the average cost of the Treasury stock on the balance sheet. Other firms to go private for less than the cost of Treasury shares include Calamos Assets Management private at $8.25 or a 37% discount to the $13.19 Treasury stock cost. Dell went private at $13.65 or a 49% discount to the $26.67 average cost for Treasury stock on the balance sheet. It paid $15.22 for Treasury shares in the nine months before agreeing to sell for $13.65.

If share repurchases created shareholder value then why have Staples, Dell and Calamos all agreed to be taken private for less than the average cost of the Treasury shares? General Motors (NYSE:GM) is another example of a firm that was pushed into a share repurchase program in 2015 only to see its shares fall from where it began buying shares at $38.03.

The lesson, or conclusion, from Staples, Dell, and Calamos Asset Management going private for less than the cost of Treasury shares is simply that share repurchase programs do not create shareholder value. Value is created by increasing net income. And that owners with a long-term investing horizon would be better served via the payment of dividends.

Look for firms with management/board that rewards owners via dividends that can be reinvested to generate additional income. Rather than firms authorizing a share repurchase plan that may never take place or done at high prices.

If management believes a firm is undervalued then wouldn't they enjoy getting cash via dividends that could be used to purchase cheap shares? I would.