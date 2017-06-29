Chipotle: Focus On New Normal

The new normal EPS targets remain far below the numbers prior to the health scare.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) plunged last week on a rather meaningless disclosure regarding Q2'17 financials. The stock has turned highly volatile this year as too many investors turned bullish on the concept.

The restaurant stock is now trading at $417 after peaking near $500 in May. Is now time to buy the turnaround story based on comp sales growth per Mizuho or focus on the margin concerns?

After the close on June 19, Chipotle provided updated key financial data points based on meetings with investor groups.

Q2 Food costs - 34.2%

Q2 Marketing costs - 3.6% to 3.7%

Full year comps - high single digits

Full year new restaurant openings - 195 to 210

Effective tax rate - 39.0%

The number that really caught the market off guard was the 20 to 30 basis point increase in marketing costs. Though one has to wonder why anybody was investing in Chipotle to the extent that a meager 20 basis point increase in marketing costs would cost the stock $30 immediately and keep the stock down $80 below highs only a month ago.

Mizuho Sercurities claims the number is a wash with the lower food costs, but the point is that Chipotle is foreced to bump up advertising and marketing costs to get customers to return. Not the best sign, but not surprising considering the situation with recovering from food safety issues.

Investors need to take some perspective on the stock that should've never rebounded to $500. Analyst estimates for 2018 are around $12 making the stock extremely expensive as earnings return to new normalized levels.

CMG EPS Estimates for Current Fiscal Year data by YCharts

Going back to the end of 2015, the forecasts were for Chipotle to earn roughly $17.50 per share. The new Chipotle is unlikely to reach those high restaurant level margins of 27% anymore and faces higher management costs as well making the past targets virtually impossible to reach.

If one assumes 400 basis points increase in costs on a $5 billion revenue base, the impact is about $200 million in operating income or $4.25 per share using the 39% effective tax rate. Getting back to $12 per share next year is the new normal.

The key investor takeaway is that Chipotle shouldn't trade at $417, much less $500, based on the new normal level of earnings. Investors should avoid the stock currently trading at 35x '18 EPS estimates.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.