Sprint And The Cable Companies: A Good Fit?

Sprint’s (NYSE:S) exclusive talks with Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) and Charter (NASDAQ:CHTR) have again brought a lot of speculation to the industry. The merger with T-Mobile (NASDAQ:TMUS) was a good combination but it has been put on hold until Sprint concludes its negotiations with the two cable companies. It is unclear why Sprint has decided to take this path. I understand the appeal for the cable companies and probably for Sprint as well. I highlighted this in my previous article about the merger between Sprint and T-Mobile. In fact, T-Mobile’s CFO talked about a combination of Sprint, T-Mobile and one of the cable companies. However, here we see that Sprint is going solo with two of the largest cable companies in the country.

Cable companies are facing a declining subscriber base due to the changes in TV viewing trends. Viewers are increasingly preferring mobile and wireless options for TV. Both these companies have realized this and want to save their market shares by offering wireless/bundle offers to their customers. Comcast and Charter are so determined to use wireless that Comcast bought $1.7 billion worth of wireless spectrum in the April FCC auction. However, that is not going to cut it for the company if they want a nationwide service. Both of these companies have mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) agreements with Verizon (NYSE:VZ) to distribute their content on the existing wireless infrastructure. However, this limits them to certain regions and they cannot have nationwide access.

Merging with Sprint or taking an equity stake in the company solves this issue for the cable companies as they will have access to the rich trove of wireless spectrum possessed by Sprint. There is also talk of an improved MVNO agreement with Sprint that will allow them access to a wider customer base. However, it is unlikely that Sprint would abandon merger talks with T-Mobile just for the MNVO agreement. I believe that a merger or an equity stake for the cable companies is on the table. Both these companies have agreed to work together for a year. This is an interesting strategy as it eliminates the fear of any fight between the two cable companies and shields them against any negative effects for their business.

Cable companies are certainly in a better position to negotiate together instead of being competitors for the same assets. A bidding war would have been detrimental for Comcast and Charter but it would have been an ideal situation for Sprint. Both the cable companies have been extremely wise in their decision to form a mini “cartel” to fight against Verizon and AT&T (NYSE:T) as both these telecom giants are trying to eat into cable companies’ market share by offering exclusive content over mobile devices. So, I am of the view that Comcast and Charter have certainly shown something extremely attractive to the Sprint ownership (Softbank) that has prompted them to give this time exclusively to these cable companies. As I have explained in my previous articles, Sprint management wants a merger desperately. They know considerable value will be generated through a merger with either a cable or another telecom company. I believe we might be looking at a merger/takeover by the cable companies or substantial equity positions in Sprint.

Valuing Sprint is an extremely complex task. The company has a massive debt load and the total deal value will be in excess of $75 billion. Enterprise value is around $70 billion. On the other hand, $19 billion worth of accumulated operating losses can work as an offsetting factor due to the tax savings for the buyer. Based purely on assets (wireless spectrum), Sprint is quite attractive for the cable companies and might command a healthy premium if they go for an outright acquisition or merger. These talks are not going to be straight forward as I believe the valuation might become a sticking point for the parties involved.

Sprint is taking a huge risk in leaving T-Mobile waiting on the table for merger talks. If the talks with these cable companies fail, then Sprint’s hand will be weakened considerably and they will go back to the table in a weak negotiating position. This exposes Sprint shareholders to possible losses as T-Mobile, knowing they have an upper hand, might want to undercut the Sprint shareholders. The deal value might be lower than it previously could have been if Sprint comes back to T-Mobile.

Whatever the result of these negotiations, Sprint shareholders stand to benefit in the long term. Second scenario highlighted above (merger with T-Mobile at lower price) will certainly bring less benefit for the shareholders but it will still be good in the long term. Sprint needs a partner in order to create more value for its shareholders. In an ideal world, Sprint should merge with T-Mobile and then sign an agreement with one or both cable companies. This combination will be far better placed to compete against Verizon and AT&T. However, a merger with cable companies alone also will not be a bad idea as these companies have more need for the wireless spectrum and seem willing to go the extra mile. While T-Mobile is negotiating from a position of strength (due to the company’s progress in the last three years), both these cable companies are in need of a wireless partner, which means Sprint’s position is strong in these negotiations. In other words, all the parties in this transaction need each other.

A combination of Sprint and the cable companies will target a growing segment of the industry. Combining these assets will allow them to have a better competitive position as well as a wider reach. As a result, this transaction might bring more value to shareholders. In addition to this, the regulatory approval will also be far easier. The competition will not be affected in the telecom sector. Sprint shareholders should be happy with the proceedings as it shows management is actively looking for partners. This should unlock value and make it an attractive stock to hold.

