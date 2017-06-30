Carrizo Oil & Gas: Paying The Price To High-Grade The Asset Base

Growth profile is unchanged in the near term and is more sustainable in the longer term.

Divestitures will streamline the portfolio. The loss of the resource base will be compensated by the stacked-pay upside in the Permian.

Yesterday, after the close, Carrizo Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:CRZO) announced a significant - relative to the company’s enterprise value - Permian acquisition and a series of related financings. The initiative changes the company’s asset complexion and impacts the balance sheet. Carrizo's "story" effectively shifts towards the Permian, which will soon represent roughly half of the portfolio’s value.

The stock has been among the hardest hit in the mid-cap E&P group. At yesterday’s close of $15.61, the shares closed 59% below their price six months ago. Given that the equity offering priced last night at an additional discount - at $14.60 per share - it may be worthwhile to put Carrizo on the radar screen and review the stock in light of its changed profile.

Summary

My observations are as follows:

The acquired properties are of excellent quality but come at a high price, in-line with other comparable transaction in this specific area. Including the contingent payment, which I value for illustration at ~$75 million, the implied valuation is $33,000 per undeveloped acre. My estimate (which I discuss below) is substantially higher than the $22,300 per acre metric provided by the company in its presentation (the company's estimate appears to exclude the contingent payment and is based on a somewhat arbitrary multiple of flowing production).

Given Carrizo’s ~$1.0 billion market equity value and substantial debt (~$1.4 billion), putting together a financing package for a large acquisition was obviously a challenge. A large amount of equity needed to be raised while Carrizo’s stock had suffered a severe decline. On the other hand, the company had to pay a winning price for a highly contested asset. No surprise, the $250 million private equity-funded redeemable preferred (investment by a GSO fund) came with a high coupon of 8.875% and 2.75 million warrants (10-year warrants convertible at $16.08; the conversion price represents a ~10% premium to the equity offering price).

As part of the initiative, the company will put its Appalachia assets and other unspecified non-core assets on the auction block, targeting at least $300 million of sale proceeds. I expect that the DJ Basin Niobrara asset will also be offered for sale: in its presentation, Carrizo refers to only two areas as being "core" on a going-forward basis, the Eagle Ford and Permian.

Overall, including the cost of the financing, the transaction appears to be on the expensive side. Carrizo decided to re-position its asset portfolio and had to pay the price. However, this initiative's consequences for the asset complexion should not be underestimated - investors put a premium on Permian assets for many good reasons, and the acquisition is large enough to re-brand Carrizo as a “Permian story.”

I regard Carrizo as an effective operator and trust that the new asset will perform well in their hands. At $14.60 per share (the equity offering price), I view the transaction as a positive development for the stock. The “story” has just gained momentum, whereas trading multiples now will be compared to those of the Permian peer group.

I draw a parallel between Carrizo’s move and similar moves by WPX Energy, PDC Energy, Halcon Resources and several others.

On a trading multiple basis, Carrizo looks reasonably priced and has leverage to stable or improving oil prices.

The Transaction

Carrizo is acquiring 16,488 net acres in the core of the Delaware Basin in Reeves and Ward counties from Quantum Energy Partners for $648 million in cash and up to $125 million contingent payment. The acquisition adds to the company's already existing properties. The new acreage is "oilier" and is located in a thoroughly delineated and strongly sought-after part of the fairway. 95% of net acreage is operated, with an average working interest of 70% across the acreage. Current net production is ~8,000 Boe/d (48% oil, 67% liquids).

(Source: Carrizo Oil & Gas, June 2017)

Carrizo estimates 350 net potential locations across the three target Wolfcamp A and B zones (the Wolfcamp A, Upper Wolfcamp B, and Lower Wolfcamp B), assuming a development spacing of 660 feet between horizontal laterals, or 8 wells per section. Additional upside is seen in other zones. Carrizo currently estimates that the average lateral length for future wells on the acreage will be approximately 7,300 ft., with more than 40% of the acreage supporting 10,000 ft. lateral wells.

The seller is currently running four operated rigs on the property to meet near-term acreage retention obligations. Beyond 2017, Carrizo believes that two rigs can manage the leasehold obligations. Carrizo's preliminary development plan assumes three rigs on the asset, which implies a likely step up in the budget going into 2018. (Another three rigs are currently running in the Eagle Ford and one rig on Carrizo's existing Delaware Basin acreage.)

Valuation

The contingent payment consists of $50 million per year installments if WTI averages more than $50/Bbl in any calendar year during 2018-2021, up to a maximum of $125 million.

Currently, there are 11 gross producing horizontal wells and an additional 7 wells are in process of drilling, completion, or flowback. I estimate the M&A value of the existing production, well inventory and production infrastructure as of the effective date (May 1) at ~$175 million. I further assume the M&A value of the future contingent payments at $75 million (please note that this is not an earn-out but an option on the oil price trajectory; the value also reflects Carrizo’s credit). Using these assumptions, the implied price of the undeveloped acreage is $550 million, or $33,000 per acre.

I view this valuation as being in-line with other comparable transactions in this area, which should not be a surprise (on the other hand, the $22,300 per acre valuation provided by the company would be).

Another Change In Asset Strategy

The move into the Permian is a second transformational initiative in the company’s recent history. Five years ago, coming out of the 2009 economic crisis, Carrizo was 95% natural-gas focused, with the Barnett Shale being its most important asset. In 2010, the company started a visionary shift towards oil, initiating a position in the Eagle Ford Shale and soon in the Niobrara Shale. Concurrently, Carrizo disposed essentially of its entire legacy portfolio, including its core Barnett Shale assets, the interest in the Huntington Field in the U.K. North Sea, and the Gulf Coast assets. Carrizo also took painful steps to shore up its balance sheet: the company issued several tranches of equity and entered into multiple JV deals in the new plays to help fund its expansion. The "new Carrizo" emerged as a shale oil company, with a brand new asset portfolio in three main areas: the Eagle Ford, Utica and Niobrara. The Marcellus was the only dry gas area where Carrizo was still present.

The previous turnaround was impressive. In the process, Carrizo achieved critical mass in three shale oil plays, while dramatically reducing its leverage. Oil production grew from less than 1,000 barrels a day in 2009 to over 12,000 barrels per day in 2012. Despite the large amounts of new equity issued and, arguably, low valuations locked in the JV transactions, Carrizo managed to create enough value on the oil side of the business to offset the value loss due to the reduced asset valuations on the natural gas side.

As a result of the radical repositioning and leverage control five years ago, Carrizo has been able to avoid the likely dire consequences of the secular decline in natural gas prices and ultimately achieved success as a shale oil operator.

This time, Carrizo is undertaking a similar adaptive move. The company is high-grading its asset portfolio and is willing to pay the required price. In retrospect, the expansion in the Permian is belated and, hence, expensive. Strategically, however, it appears to be a necessary defense against the risk of a “low for longer” oil price scenario.

The divestitures of the Niobrara and Utica appear unavoidable, given Carrizo’s significant leverage and expected outspending relative to cash flow in 2017. However, the Permian asset provides enough oil in place to compensate for the loss of the option on higher oil prices embedded in the higher-cost Niobrara and Utica assets.

Eagle Ford Performance Has Improved

Looking ahead, Carrizo will likely continue as a streamlined two-asset portfolio, with the Eagle Ford remaining a core area and, initially, the largest-volume producing asset.

I must note that operators have made significant progress in the Eagle Ford, reducing well costs and improving well performance. Carrizo is no exception in this regard.

The company’s completed well cost has continued to run in the $4.0 million range during the last several quarters, while the average lateral length increased, reaching ~6,300 ft. in Q1 2017 on average.

(Source: Carrizo Oil & Gas, June 2017)

Well performance has also been improving gradually, with inventory high-graded and completions optimized.

(Source: Carrizo Oil & Gas, June 2017)

The company claims strong well-level returns expected for its “core” inventory in the Eagle Ford at prices as low as $40-$45 per barrel of WTI. “Tier 1” inventory, on the other hand, appears marginally economic at best at the current strip price.

(Source: Carrizo Oil & Gas, June 2017)

Non-Core Sales Can Be A Challenge

Carrizo has acknowledged that Niobrara and Utica cannot compete for capital in a low-price oil environment. Indeed, the following slide from the company’s presentation indicates that the Wattenberg Extension acreage likely needs oil prices above $50 per barrel to generate compelling returns, even in the "core" portion of the acreage.

(Source: Carrizo Oil & Gas, June 2017)

Carrizo has a meaningful position in the Niobrara. However, receiving a high valuation for the undeveloped acreage would be a challenge in today’s environment, in my view. The same observation applies to the Utica asset. Still, I expect the divestitures - the Appalachia and Niobrara - to generate proceeds well in excess of $300 million.

Based on my estimate, the pro forma debt level at the end of 2017 should be manageable. I estimate nothing to be drawn under the revolver, with $1.5 billion of bonds outstanding. The aggressive development budget in 2017 should be fully funded.

Given that much of the acreage to be sold is undeveloped acreage, the company's production growth plans should not be impacted by the divestitures. (Production from the acquired properties will more than offset the divested production).

(Source: Carrizo Oil & Gas, June 2017)

In Conclusion…

The acquisition “re-energizes” Carrizo’s story: the asset portfolio is streamlined without sacrificing resource potential; inventory is high-graded; and core footprint is strongly expanded.

I estimate that pro forma for the expected divestitures, the capital base will expand by less than 20%. However, the core inventory increases very substantially and the asset base is now more viable under low-price macro scenarios.

Pro forma trading multiples will compare favorably to the Permian-focused peer group.

As a result, despite the high price being paid in the acquisition, I do not expect a negative stock price impact.

Overall, the development is a defensive move to position for “lower for longer” oil prices and improves the stock’s risk/reward profile. With the financings essentially out of the way, investors will be able to focus on the production momentum and improved core opportunity set.

