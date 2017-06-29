Top Market News: What Happened In Investing Today

Nike is set to report earnings, and we'll be watching for layoff news, Amazon news, and new offices news.

Martin Shkreli

(This is from a time Martin Shkreli testified in 2016. Wikipedia)

If my defense attorney calls me "weird" and "strange," emphasizing my "flaws" and "dysfunctional personality," I'm not sure how much better I'll feel if he also says I'm "brilliant beyond words." Not just as a matter of my personal self-esteem but also as a matter of my defense. If jurors turn out to have soft spots for unusual and maladjusted geniuses, it'll come as a surprise to me.

It'll also come as a surprise to some prospective jurors, like this guy:

“He is probably guilty and there is no way I can let him slide,” a third potential juror said. He then added that he didn’t like that Shkreli had been disrespectful to the Wu Tang Clan. Shkreli purchased the only known copy of an album by the rap group for $2 million and wouldn’t release parts of the album until Donald Trump was elected president.

Blurring the lines between fraud and capitalism may or may not land you in jail, but if you want a leg up in your race for freedom, dissing the Wu Tang Clan in New York City is not the way to go.

Retail Watch

(Nike's New York HQ. Dezeen)

Seeking Alpha's Breaking News team has previewed Nike's earnings report (NYSE:NKE), which takes place after the bell and/or just as I file this. I was visiting Nike's hometown of Portland last week, and the subject of the Nike layoffs came up more than once. So did culture and morale. People seemed nervous about the uncertainty around the company. I'm hoping for their sake that recent action creates some clarity.

On the plus side, here's an article about a new New York office. The design looks great. I've heard, though, that "open-plan" and "freestyle" spaces can be more distressing to employees in practice than they are on the design page.

From the investment point of view, I'll be interested to read about Nike's plans to sell directly via Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN).

