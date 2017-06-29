Coach - Let's Take Stock Of The Situation

Growth in AUR is a very positive factor, but I would like to see increasing unit sales as well.

The handbag market in North America has been particularly active in the last few years, with several affordable luxury brands growing in popularity. Coach (COH) is one of them, together with Michael Kors (KORS) and Kate Spade (KATE). Despite a strong deceleration in growth, which for many brands has transformed in a downturn, the North American handbag market still presents some interesting opportunities.

Excessive commercialization and discounts have damaged the reputation of many brands with negative effects on sales, and several companies started to implement turnaround plans that included brand elevation initiatives such as the reduction of exposure to department stores, and a re-alignment of prices and inventory levels.

Coach has been the first brand in the affordable luxury category to implement such changes and has also made important moves with the goal of becoming a diversified luxury powerhouse, rather than a one-brand player.

The recent acquisition of Kate Spade signals a strong commitment in that direction, which started with the previous acquisition of shoemaker Stuart Weitzman for $574 million. I have already discussed Coach as a standalone investment in February, and I shared some thoughts on the Kate Spade acquisition and the potential synergies in May.

The affordable luxury segment has been in trouble in recent times, but I think it is probably at an inflection point, although we can’t expect high growth rates in the near future. After several quarters of weakness generated by a promotional environment, a weak tourist spending and decreasing AUR, also worsened by the increasing share of smaller handbags at the expense of the bigger and more expensive ones, Q1 2017 was actually the first quarter in more than 3 years when the market’s growth was driven by rising AUR, while the number of units sold actually declined for several brands.

I don’t think this is a result of a return to bigger handbags at the expense of smaller ones, but probably an outcome of the turnaround plans implemented by Coach and its peers, which drove prices higher through measures of brand elevation and a reduction in the exposure to department stores, a channel that offered excessive discounts on affordable luxury brands in the last two years.

In this context, Coach has marked its fourth consecutive quarter of positive comps (+2%, +2%, +3%, +3%), and it’s actually growing its top line as well, showing that the turnaround plan is working well. As a result, the stock price increased more than 35% since the beginning of the year, helped by positive expectations that followed the acquisition of Kate Spade.

The deal with Kate Spade is expected to create some synergies between the two companies that, according to Coach’s management, should generate at least $50 million in cost savings. I think these numbers are rather conservative, but they are not the main factors that made me positive on the deal. If Coach is really intentioned to become an American “luxury powerhouse,” then Kate Spade is a good fit for the company. The reasons are several.

The first and most obvious reason is that Kate Spade has always had a scale disadvantage compared to KORS and COH, which is one of the main reasons why it has never managed to compete effectively and expand outside the United States. Under a bigger and more geographically diversified group like Coach, Kate can leverage Coach’s distribution network to expand outside the United States, and the group will have a stronger bargaining power with distributors.

In addition to that, there is another important aspect that makes me positive on Kate Spade’s integration into Coach’s business – the low customer overlap for the two brands. The main difference is evident when looking at the age demographics of Kate and Coach. Kate is a brand with a very high penetration in the millennial segment, a lower age segment compared to Coach’s main target segment. According to RBC Capital Markets, millennials account for just 35% of Coach’s customers, while they account for 60% of Kate Spade’s customer base.

I think that we should remain positive on Coach’s prospects because many signs point to an improving environment. The company is back to growth, although the rate is still moderate, and has the potential to increase its bargaining and market power thanks to a higher scale and a more diversified business following the acquisition of Kate Spade. The positive prospects are reflected in the stock price, as the stock trades at a P/E of 25.6 and at a significant premium over peers.

KORS EV to EBITDA (TTM) data by YCharts

Anyway, I don’t think the valuation is exaggerated in absolute terms for two reasons. The first is that we should include the positive effect of the Kate Spade acquisition, that I expect to be accretive to earnings for at least $0.40 per share. With my expectations of 2017 EPS of at least $2.05 for Coach ex-Kate Spade, the FY2017 P/E ratio would be just above 19. The second reason is that Coach has just started to see growing sales again and I expect a positive operating leverage in the next 1-2 years if the current growth trend is maintained.

Considering the positive trend in sales and comps, the potential synergies, earnings growth and gains in bargaining power thanks to the Kate Spade acquisition, I remain confident in Coach’s future prospects.

On the other side, besides these positive signals, I am only moderately bullish on the stock as there are still some risks that should not be underestimated. In particular, Coach operates in the fashion industry, and although the handbag market is less fragmented and commoditized compared to the apparel market, it’s still subject to changing fashion trends and changes in consumers’ tastes.

In Coach’s case, I am afraid the brand may still be finding it difficult to attract customers and may be too reliant on rising AUR to grow sales, with still some issues in North America, in particular. For example, looking at Google Trends data, I see that the interest for “Coach handbag” is in negative territory and in a downtrend. The chart below shows an 8-week moving average of the YoY variation in search interest for Coach handbag:

In conclusion, I remain moderately bullish on Coach because I see potential benefits in the Kate Spade acquisition and good results from the turnaround plan, but I see some risks in the problems the brand is having to regain momentum. After all, brand elevation and price adjustments can’t generate the necessary growth indefinitely, and I think it would be important to see signs of rising brand strength to have a confirmation of the bullish trend – in particular, I want to see growth in units sold and not just in AUR.

For the moment, I don’t see many other risks. Kate Spade’s integration might be more difficult than expected, so it’s necessary to have a look at the segment’s performance, but if it was successful, it would be a very positive long-term growth factor.

