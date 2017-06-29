The Long Term Balance Price Of Oil - Video

The patient investor should wait for oil to be below $40 and hopefully close to $30 to invest in oil stocks.

Oil prices above $100 are a thing of the past as the technology has significantly improved and new projects break even at below $40 or even $25.

Oil (NYSEARCA: USO) is an investment that has lots of history and investors are still anchored to the old way of perceiving it, thus as a limited resource in an environment of growing demand. However, new technologies and high past and current investments in exploration and field developments have created a situation where there is plenty of oil.

Thus for us investors, the thing to look at is not so much the attractiveness of the company as much as the production costs, debt levels and other value indicators that can make the company survive a longer period of lower oil price.

I have made a video where I discuss my view on where lies the future balance price for oil and how should investors who want low risk, high return investments go about it.

Looking forward to your comments and feel free to share your interesting oil stock pics that will do well in an environment with low oil prices, thus provides a margin of safety.

