A. Schulman's (SHLM) CEO Joseph Gingo on Q3 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

A. Schulman, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLM)

Q3 2017 Results Earnings Conference Call

June 29, 2017, 10:00 AM ET

Executives

Jennifer Beeman - Vice President, Corporate Communications & Investor Relations

John Richardson - Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Gary Miller - Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer

Joseph Gingo - Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and President

Analysts

Dmitry Silversteyn - Longbow Research

Rosemarie Morbelli - Gabelli & Company

Jacob Schowalter - Seaport Global

Jason Freuchtel - SunTrust Robinson Humphrey

Chris Ryan - Bank of America

Jennifer Beeman

Thank you, Howard. Good morning. And welcome to A. Schulman’s third quarter 2017 conference call. I’m Jennifer Beeman, Vice President of Corporate Communications and Investor Relations for A. Schulman.

Joining me today is Joe Gingo, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer; Gary Miller, Chief Operating Officer; and John Richardson, Chief Financial Officer of A. Schulman.

You all should have received a copy of our press release, which was issued last night. Additionally, we have provided supplemental slides, which we will refer to during our prepared remarks. These are available on our website and are included in the webcast of the call.

I’d now like to turn the call over to John Richardson, who will cover financials for the quarter. After that, Gary Miller will address raw materials and then Joe Gingo will provide comments on our initiatives. Lastly, we will open up the line for your questions.

With that, I’d like to turn the call over to John. John?

John Richardson

Thanks, Jennifer. And good morning, everyone. Let’s begin with results on slide four. We reported third quarter diluted earnings per share on a GAAP basis of $0.47 in 2017 compared with $0.53 in the prior-year period.

Both of these reported results contained expenses for restructuring and related items. Excluding these certain items, our reported adjusted earnings were $0.63 in the third quarter of 2017 compared with $0.79 in the year-ago period.

Reported revenue for the quarter declined approximately 1%. Adjusting for $16 million of unfavorable foreign currency translations, our revenues actually grew by nearly 2% in the third quarter of 2017.

Engineered Composites, Latin America, and Asia-Pacific continued our strong performance and helped the company deliver its first quarter of organic sales gains in two-and-a-half years, excluding the impact of foreign currency and acquisitions.

This was accomplished in spite of the challenges we had in US and Canada, as well as a short-term pause in EMEA demand that occurred during the quarter. And I’ll cover that in more detail in a moment.

Our overall progress in generating organic revenue was attributed to our focus on improving both sales processes and pricing across our geographies and markets.

Excluding foreign currency translation, each of our product families posted year-over-year growth. Our Engineered Composites business again outperformed the corporate average, posting 9% revenue growth, while Custom Concentrates & Services and Performance Materials rose 2% and 1% respectively.

Moving now to profitability metrics, I’d like to discuss these on an adjusted or segment basis, which exclude certain restructuring expenses. We believe that this adjusted comparison reflects a more consistent and comparable view of our profit drivers for our business.

Gross profit, excluding these items, was $99 million for the quarter, down $14 million or 13% from the year-ago quarter. This was almost solely due to the lower volume and higher plant costs, stemming from the complex consolidation efforts at our Evansville facility in US and Canada as well as shortfalls of sales in EMEA in April.

Improvements to price mix company-wide during the quarter almost fully offset the sizeable raw material cost increase we experienced.

Gross margin was 15.3% in the third quarter of 2017 compared with 17.4% in the year-ago period. The operating income was $37 million in 2017’s third quarter versus $46 million in the year-ago quarter, due to the previously mentioned items. This resulted in third quarter operating margin of 5.7% compared to 7% in the prior period.

I’d like to comment on a few other items that affected earnings. First, foreign currency translation, primarily our euro exposure. The negative earnings impact compared with last year amounted to $0.04 per share for the quarter and $0.09 year-to-date. Also, the adjusted tax rate for the quarter was 15% due to a swing in the geographic sources of income versus 21% last year. For the full year, we’re forecasting our tax rate to be approximately 21%.

Now, I’ll review the business segments beginning on slide five. In EMEA, reported revenues were $318 million for the third quarter of 2017. This represents a 3% increase year-over-year when excluding $15 million of negative foreign currency translation.

On a sequential basis, EMEA revenues in the third quarter of 2017 were flat with the revenues for the second quarter. We believe that our revenues would have been stronger in the third quarter of 2017 if not for our experience in April.

In April, certain European benchmark raw material prices saw sharp declines. This in turn impacted our customers’ order patterns. Following the Easter holiday, we saw a near halt in orders across many of our customers who pivoted towards inventory reduction in the belief that raw materials would continue to fall.

Fortunately, this dynamic proved to be temporary and orders recovered in May and June as customers returned to more normal inventory levels.

So, we believe that this was a short-term phenomenon. And over the last two months, we’re back to typical order patterns in Europe.

Looking at EMEA’s profitability, operating income fell on a constant currency basis due to the lower volumes in April and the lag between our input raw material cost inflation and our offsetting price increases. Operating margin in the 2017 third quarter was 6.2% compared with 7.2% in the year-ago period.

The US and Canada region revenue of $168 million declined 8% in the third quarter of 2017 compared with 11% decline in the second quarter. There was the revenue decline in our Performance Materials business primarily related to Evansville, which was a major contributor to the overall revenue shortfall.

In Custom Concentrates & Services, we experienced decreased demand in oilfield service business. Notably, overall, US/Canada price mix was slightly positive as a result of price increases and product mix improvements.

Operating margin of 3.9% in the quarter of 2017 was improved slightly from the second quarter, but down compared to 8.5% reported in the year-ago quarter. The shortfall again was largely due to the negative volume and its impact on operating margin in Performance Materials as a result of our complex consolidation efforts in Evansville.

Additionally, our requalification efforts in Custom Concentrates & Services negatively impacted revenue and operating income.

Also contributing was the narrower price cost spread as the magnitude and timing of raw material cost inflation outpaced improvements in our product pricing.

Turning to slide six, Latin America generated a 6% revenue increase excluding FX to $47 million in the third quarter of 2017, a notable improvement from the 4% gain in the second quarter.

Performance Materials drove all the growth, helped by a robust mobility market, and Custom Concentrates & Services saw the packaging market rebound in the quarter. Improved volumes and price cost spreads drove a 220 basis point improvement in operating margin to 13.1%.

Asia Pacific reported revenue of $53 million in the third quarter, up 18% excluding FX on a year-over-year basis, led by broad gains and improvements in price mix. Again, Performance Materials led the way as a result of the stronger demand in Malaysia. The breathable film market in Indonesia also saw good growth. There was a slight offset by moderation of growth in our Chinese business as we see some leveling off of the business environment in that market.

Segment operating margin was 9.9%, up 20 basis points from the year-ago period on favorable price cost spread.

Engineered Composites revenue for the third quarter of 2017 was $59 million, up 9% on a year-over-year basis and compared to an 8% increase versus the second quarter. The revenue growth came from our highly specialized carbon fiber product group, stronger oilfield service business and increased share in electronics and electrical markets.

Operating margin for the third quarter of 2017 was 11.4%, up 220 basis points compared with the year-ago level and helped by an increased price cost spread and lower SG&A.

Now, I’ll move to cash flow and the balance sheet. Moving to slight seven, we generated EBITDA of $56 million in 2017’s third quarter compared with $67 million in the year-ago quarter.

Net working capital dropped to 49 days on a trailing 12-month basis and this compares with 50 days last quarter and 54 days at the beginning of the year. Year-to-date capital spending of $31 million is below the year-ago level by $4 million.

Net debt was reduced by $21 million to $880 million in the third quarter of 2017 for a net leverage ratio of approximately 4.15.

Our primary goal is cash generation and debt reduction. And since the purchase of Citadel in mid-2015, the company has paid down $189 million of total debt.

In the third quarter of 2017, the company paid cash dividends of $0.205 or $6 million on common shares. The company also paid approximately $1.9 million in dividends on convertible special stock in the third quarter of 2017.

With that, I’ll turn it over to Gary who will provide some color on our raw material price trends. Gary, it’s all yours.

Gary Miller

Thank you, John. As you know, $0.70 of every revenue dollar we win is spent on raw material purchases. Understanding the products we purchase and their markets is critical for us.

Turning to slide 8, I want to update you on several of our key raw material purchases. A number of them have shown continued movement over the past 18 months and other have seen more recent moves in the past quarter.

As you may expect, polyolefins, meaning polyethylene and polypropylene are the largest polymer expenditures for us on a global basis. And there’s many factors which influence their pricing. Oil price, supply and demand, both for the monomers as well as the polymers that are made from those monomers, and/or the sentiment in the marketplace.

With the current price of oil under $50 a barrel – well under $50 a barrel compared with previous consensus estimates of $50 to $55 a barrel, this will add downward pressure throughout the rest of this year in polymers.

In polyethylene, new capacity is expected in the US market later this calendar year and will likely be a further downward pressure. Polypropylene is also impacted by oil price, but new capacity for polypropylene is not coming as rapidly as polyethylene.

It’s important to note that there is no formula that truly equates the price of oil to polyolefins’ pricing. Supply and demand is a very key factor and that’s where we see the further downward pressure.

This was explained in much more detail in the recent article that I’m sure many of you saw in the Wall Street Journal on Monday the 26th, which was entitled the Shale Revolution’s Staggering Impact on Plastics.

For engineered resins, we directionally – the lower oil prices will likely drive our nylon prices down, but certainly at a slower pace as the demand is still strong in most of the regions, and particularly in Europe where a large portion of our nylon spins resides.

In titanium dioxide, which has been continuously increasing over the past year and a half, we’re beginning to see a softening of prices as smaller producers, primarily the Chinese producers, are offering lower prices versus the market. In Europe and US, price increases continue to be announced, but it remains to be seen if they will be fully implemented.

For additives, pigments and fillers, they are expected to remain stable for the rest of the year. Therefore, if we see a continued softening of price, we will work very hard to hold price for as long as possible, but it’s important to note that our pricing is not only based on raw material cost, but also on the quality, the service, the delivery and the innovation that we consistently provide to our customers.

Now, I’ll turn the call over to Joe. Joe?

Joseph Gingo

Thank you, Gary. Let me start by saying I’m very proud of the strong performance we achieved in Asia Pacific, Latin American and Engineered Composites.

While Europe had some unevenness in the quarter, we are seeing some encouraging signs as we start the fourth quarter. Finally, in the US/Canada, we continue to work through the consolidation issues in Evansville.

As we progress through the year, I became increasingly confident that 2017 has indeed been a reset year for A. Schulman and that we will be positioned for growth in 2018 and beyond.

As a brief recap, let me take a few minutes on slide number nine to review what's been done thus far in this reset year.

Back in November, we streamlined our global organization to become more customer centric. We continue to receive positive feedback from customers that we are a more nimble and responsive organization because of this structural change. As a reminder, these streamlining efforts are still on track for us to realize savings of approximately $6 million annually.

We spent time during the past nine months focusing intensely on our sales organization and processes. Our regions are successfully implementing sales training in our full portfolio of products, so that our sales people can cross-sell more effectively.

We strive to sell a solution or provide a one-stop shop experience rather than merely selling a single product or two. The hiring of a sales operations manager did not only help to improve our pricing practices, but has provided a structured approach in how we measure results.

There is now greater visibility into metrics, such as sales forecasting accuracy and new customer outreach and retention. We will be able to see this on a detailed level like never before. This clear approach drives accountability and guarantees a more robust flow of timely information.

Innovation is the cornerstone of our organization and that was clearly evident in the past nine months. In Latin America, our latest development is in a core market for us, agricultural films.

Our POLYBATCH AC product can benefit growers through higher crop yields and the elimination of most crop diseases through the use of UV blocking masterbatch based on nanometallic oxides.

The use of nanomaterials is a newer innovation in this market. This development was only possible through the collaborative relationship we have with our Polynova Innovation Center [ph] and our customers.

In our EMEA region, we continue to make significant progress with metal replacement. For example, rigid plastic extrusions are being used as a replacement for metal in both automotive and construction applications. And given our broad product portfolio and our technical expertise, we are capitalizing on these growing markets.

One of A. Schulman’s recent success stories in the field of rigid extrusion is the material supplied for an optical fiber manufacturer. For this specific application, the customer is using our [indiscernible], which is a non-reinforced PVT grade material in combination with our colored masterbatch products.

The projects team, which was composed of technical experts, created a custom-made masterbatch, which allows for a quicker crystallization of our [indiscernible] product. Through our quarterly innovation meetings, we are spreading these and other technologies globally.

Lastly, on the restructuring front, we announced our intention to close two plants. One in EMEA and one in the US/Canada. These have both been completed and we project annual savings of approximately $1.5 million. Additionally, we’ll likely see cash proceeds of roughly $6 million-$8 million from the sale of shuttered plants by the end of calendar 2017.

Turning to slide number ten, the key to our future success now lies with turning around our US/Canadian operations, which were significantly negatively impacted by the fraud we discovered in our Citadel acquisition in 2015.

Last quarter, we outlined why this acquisition is unlike the many others we successfully implemented in the past. This quarter, I’m pleased to say that we’re seeing a light at the end of the tunnel. Our challenge has been the complex consolidation brought about in combining a recycled source of supply to our traditional sources.

Operationally, we’ve been working hard to reconfigure our plants, and even individual lines to improve quality and efficiency. As you know, the fraudulent business with Lucent caused issues with Underwriters Laboratory and we’ve made significant strides in securing much-needed certifications once again.

Our improvements were a result of hard work around creating sustainable and effective processes to ensure consistent quality. Part of these processes involve the creation of a better system, in which to screen our recycled materials.

This is where our pre-binding step was very effective. And because of all this good work, we’re seeing our monthly scrap average reduced by 17%. This is just one piece of concrete evidence we are starting to move past our operational issues as [indiscernible] yield and customer complaints have also significantly improved.

However, I’m a firm believer that we must have employee engagement to really fix our problems. And in Evansville, we’ve taken a hard look at making sure we have the right people on the job. We have now had an improvement team on the ground for several months, with subject matter experts from around the world, dedicated to making sure we are set up for sustained, long-term success.

Through an aggressive hiring campaign, we’ve moved away from a temp hire model to a direct hire model, with enhanced training. In just a few months, we’ve seen the retention rate improve as well as morale.

Lastly, we are actively pursuing additional sources of recycled materials to ensure that, as customer demand increases, we can meet their needs. With improved plant efficiency, consistent quality, and better customer service, we believe we are in a position to capitalize on more opportunities and build this region to its appropriate position in the company, and thus provide the geographic balance, which was one of the main reasons for the Citadel acquisition.

As you’ll see on slide number 11, currency translation could possibly be a headwind for us in the near-term. [indiscernible] at the end of May level for the duration of the fourth quarter, this would impact our earnings by as much as $0.02 in the quarter and has already resulted in $0.10 of negative foreign currency impact year-to-date.

Turning to slight 12, I’d like to end with a chart I presented in our Investor Day in New York last November. As I stated then, 2017 is a reset year. And from my standpoint, it is achieving its purpose. As you are aware, we are in the process of hiring an executive search firm to help us complete our CEO succession process.

We began when I returned to the company last August. That process will take 9 to 12 months and will be completed close to the time my two-year contract expires. I agreed to stay on as executive chairman during the transition to the new CEO and it’s my goal to have positioned the company on the growth path we were on from 2010 through 2015 when I turned over the reins to my successor.

With that, I’d like to open up the call for questions. Jennifer?

Jennifer Beeman

Thank you, Joe. Howard, we’d like to open up the line now and take questions.

Dmitry Silversteyn

Good morning, guys. I wanted to kind of get into a comment that I heard you make in your presentation, so regarding the impact of oilfield services business on your various divisions. I think you said it was a negative for your US/Canada business, but it actually was a he driver for growth in Engineered Composites. So, can you kind of talk about whether it’s – you are approaching this from a different end of the market or is it regional or specific [indiscernible].

John Richardson

Sure. Good morning, Dmitry. It’s John Richardson. First of all, if I said that it was negative in the US/Canada region and in Custom Concentrates & Services, that was – that’s not right. We had positive impact in our specialty product group in the quarter. And that’s really kind of driven by not only new demand, but innovation in our product set.

Additionally, we had continued to see improvement and growth in Engineered Composites as well. So, we’ve seen it in all areas of our business.

Dmitry Silversteyn

Okay. Is it a concern to you that oil pricing is down – in the mid-40s now. And there's probably as much of expectation for it to go down below $40 as for it to recover to $50 in your oilfield services. I know it was a problem in 2016. And it sounds like this year it’s been doing a little bit better, is that something that you are sort of looking forward to 2018 with a little bit of concern or hope?

Joseph Gingo

Dmitry, I’m going to turn that over to our oil expert Gary Miller.

Gary Miller

Thanks, Joe. Dmitry, that’s a question that we obviously ask ourselves every day, but the reality of the issue is that, in the business that we have right now, we have multiplied it to more customers, but there is also, as oil today is at $45 a barrel, the shale oil drilling and much of this material goes into applications in that area, has not been yet impacted by the current oil price. And there is a belief that, at current oil prices, it will not be negatively impacted.

Joseph Gingo

Dmitry, I’ve heard speculation – and it’s speculation that they are comfortable even under $40. Whether that’s true or not, I’m not sure, but I’ve actually heard that from several sources.

Dmitry Silversteyn

Okay, Joe. Thanks.

John Richardson

I think just – maybe just one last point, Dmitry, particularly in specialty products, because we have – we are actually increasing the demand through our product by expanding our market share. We’re going into different customers than what we had before and also the innovation efforts that have been led by Joe have created some product differentiation for us as well.

Dmitry Silversteyn

Got it. Got it. And then just a follow-up on the raw material issue, particularly your comments in Europe about this April drop, I’m assuming it was in spot pricing that got your customers thinking that concentrate pricing may be coming down.

And then, when you talked about the recovery in orders and customers are building inventory, is that because there was no response in concentrate pricing in terms of coming down and they – whatever the air pocket was in April sort of got resolved by itself. Can you just provide a little bit more granularity on what’s going on with your European raw materials?

Joseph Gingo

Sure. I’ll give you an analogy. This was a little bit like what happened in 2009, only on a very, very short basis. What happened, Dmitry, was there were a lot of signals and rumors in the negotiations and some of the conversations that prices of polyolefins were going to decrease.

So, most of the purchasing people frankly still had demand. It wasn’t a question of the demand being affected, but they – it froze their purchasing. What they did was they began to not buy. They wanted to reduce their inventory. They wanted to make sure that they weren’t – that they didn’t have high levels of inventory at high prices.

So, consequently, they began to compress the supply chain. And by that, Dmitry, what happened is they ordered less material, they ordered it more frequently, but the result was that they didn’t begin to come back to their normal order patterns until May and June when the prices did come down. And we’ve seen that very clearly. The May and June orders that we’ve had really came back to their normal levels because, for that two-week period basically in April, there was a lot of uncertainty. But in May – and ISIS has – and other market intelligence firms have written about that from the standpoint of what happened in the marketplace.

The interesting development, as Gary said was, Dmitry, if you go back to 2008, 2009 period, when this dropped, there was no demand behind it. So, it continues to drop. We’re still seeing olefins prices drop, but we have demand.

So, as Gary said, what we’re really seeing now is more frequent orders, smaller volumes. They worked through their inventory that last few weeks – I’m speculating, but that’s what they did. They worked through their inventory, got through that, and then they had to buy. And they’ve been continuing to buy.

Dmitry Silversteyn

Got it. Okay, guys. I appreciate it. I’ll get back into queue and let other people ask questions. Thank you.

Jennifer Beeman

Thank you.

Joseph Gingo

Thank you, Dmitry.

Rosemarie Morbelli

Good morning, everyone.

Joseph Gingo

Hi, Rosemary.

Rosemarie Morbelli

Just following up on the raw material side products, with all of the supply coming onstream in 2017 and 2018, at least for ethylene, going have to give back all of those price decline which I [indiscernible] on the raw material side, is that going to put additional pressure on your gross margin which has declined client year-over-year or do you think [indiscernible] instituted enough price increases or cut costs to maintain the margins at least at this lower level?

Joseph Gingo

Actually, for us, down is better. From the standpoint of what we do and what we have, our prices are – it’s going to be a downward pressure on price, for sure. As I said, there is no formula that says, one dollar decrease in oil price or increase in polyethylene supply is going to impact the market in a certain way. But, clearly, the oil price and also this additional ethylene, propylene, polyethylene and polypropylene that’s coming into the marketplace is going to be a downward push.

But from our perspective, certainly, as I said in my comments, there is more to what we’re providing our customers than just the price of raw materials. So, from our perspective, we are currently going to do as we have done and continue to do to provide quality and the service and the delivery and the innovation to be able to maintain and certainly be less affected by any margin compression.

Gary Miller

Rosemarie, I think I’ve told you this in the past. We’ve talked about it. Actually, when prices go up, we have a difficulty of catching up quick enough on price increase. So, it lags. If it goes down, what we try to do is lag our price. So, we’re in a position of buying raw materials at a lower price and still selling it a little higher price. So, from our standpoint, actually, a raw material decline is generally a better thing for us on margin.

Rosemarie Morbelli

That surprises me because, if I remember in the past, Schulman was doing better in an inflationary environment than in a deflationary environment where [indiscernible] you can raise prices. What am I missing?

Gary Miller

No. Typically, Rosemarie, when prices rise, we lag the price increase because we can’t move the price up fast enough, which puts pressure on our margins.

Rosemarie Morbelli

More of a lag.

Gary Miller

More of a lag. But then if it goes down, we are slow to drop price as much as we can and we are buying raws at a lower price. So, typically, in most of my experience here, that’s been the case.

Rosemarie Morbelli

Okay. And then, looking at improving trends, are you seeing the improvement solidly in Europe [indiscernible] in other areas. When we’re talking about the improving trends in Europe, it’s, okay, customers, as you pointed out, are back into buying, buying more, even though it’s in small batches than they were in the past, or in the aggregate actually growing or increasing.

Gary Miller

I think, overall, as I think we said, we see really pretty good buying across the globe. The only place, as I look out, that I’m a little concerned about is we’ve seen some slowdown in China now from high levels. You still have China growing at 6%, but we’ve seen some slowdown, particularly in our masterbatch business in China that goes into the packaging industry.

We attribute that to two things. The number one thing we attribute it to – the Chinese suppliers are actually doing a better job. They are making better quality products. And now, we’re going to have to counter that. It’s twofold. One is we’ll buy from local titanium dioxide suppliers, which will help our price equation in China. And number two, we’ll import some of our higher technology products from our Mexican and our European operations into China.

And if I look at the world today, as far as the slowdown – Rosemarie, let’s get to this too. It’s not great growth. I’m saying it’s good growth. And I’ve seen continued good growth with this possible concern in China.

By the way, the other way we are offsetting China is we’re exporting out of China into Southeast Asia where we still have a pretty significant demand for packaging and breathable film.

Rosemarie Morbelli

Thank you. And if I may ask one last question, regarding Lucent and the problems in Evansville, this has been – that has been underway for a couple of years now. So, next quarter, have we got around the corner? Are we going to see some progress [indiscernible] quarters to see some results?

John Richardson

Rosemarie, as I stated, [indiscernible]. It’s my firm belief, this is a reset year. And the fourth quarter will prove that out one way or another. But I believe it will. And if we’re beginning to turn around in 2018, we’re going to return to a growth pattern. And I hope, my goal, by the end of August of 2018, we are on that same trajectory that I had hoped to achieve when we were at 2010 – between 2010-2015, which is what we showed on the chart in New York when we went and gave our Investor Day presentation.

Gary Miller

I think, Joe, as it relates to Evansville, we’ve identified the issues. We have a plan. We’re executing on that plan. We are seeing improvements. And we believe that it will improve our profitability and our comparables going forward.

Rosemarie Morbelli

With raw material costs coming down, does it make sense to use recycling materials or is it getting to a point where actually [indiscernible] with chemical materials?

Joseph Gingo

At this point in time, Rosemarie, we are continuing to use recycled materials, looking for more sources of those recycled materials. From a business model standpoint, we talked to you last quarter that we had to make a decision as to whether we were going to keep the recycled model. At this point, I would say to you that our decision is yes. We will obviously keep looking at that, but we – with what we’ve done, we’ve seen positive improvements in our whole recycling operations.

Rosemarie Morbelli

Okay thank you. I’ll get back in queue.

Joseph Gingo

Yeah. By the way, as a reminder, we are not using post-consumer recycle. I mentioned that. That’s not what we’re talking about. We’re talking post-industrial recycle. And that was the question we had in our mind. Could we continue that model?

With the changes we have made in the process, we’re putting the pre-blending up in front. We’re screening the recycled materials better as they come in in the door. I personally believe that that model is a viable model.

Now, we have to change equipment. It took time, Rosemarie. It was not – and we generated a lot of waste and scrap as we were making these changes. And then we were forced into a position of selling that waste and scrap, which did have an impact on our US/Canadian margins because we were selling reworked and scrap at lower price than, obviously, [indiscernible]. That’s why you see a little disparity between an increase in revenue in US/Canada and a drop in the margins.

But I believe the third quarter will tell the tale – fourth quarter, excuse me. The fourth quarter will tell the tale. I’m confident. I’m confident, as John said. We know what the problems are. And we have solutions in place.

Rosemarie Morbelli

Okay, thank you.

Jacob Schowalter

Good morning. This is Jacob Schowalter on for Mike.

Jennifer Beeman

Hi.

Joseph Gingo

Hi, Jacob.

Jacob Schowalter

If I could follow up on Dmitry’s question, so in May, customers delayed orders in April and sort of reduced inventory and then return to more normal pattern in the following month. Do you still think that customer inventory levels are depressed as we start the fourth quarter?

Joseph Gingo

Well, I think that the event that took place in Europe was a very short-term event. It was one that they reduced – they reduce their inventory because they were fearful of buying during that period of time with the potential of prices being reduced.

In the month of May, as prices were reduced, then they went back to their normal ordering patterns and presumably their normal inventory levels. That reduction in price has continued in the month of June. And as we have tracked that and we have looked at that in Europe, they certainly have returned, at least as far as we have visibility, to their normal ordering patterns.

We think they are keeping their inventory tight because they are ordering less, ordering more frequently. And this is because they are anticipating further drops in price. But it’s at a point where they have demand on their products and they are having to supply – buy from us, so they can meet that demand. I think we’ve reached an equilibrium. And as long as demand holds up, and we see nothing that says it won’t, that should be where we are.

Jacob Schowalter

All right. Thank you for answering my question.

Jennifer Beeman

Thank you.

Jason Freuchtel

Hey, good morning.

Joseph Gingo

Hey, Jason.

Jennifer Beeman

Good morning, Jason.

Jason Freuchtel

Hi. I apologize if I missed this, but what was the currency impact to your EBITDA on a year-to-date basis? And if currency impacted – or it will potentially impact EPS by about $0.02, what is the potential impact to EBITDA in your fiscal 4Q?

John Richardson

Yeah, the impact on a year-to-date basis was $4 million on EBITDA. As it relates to the end of the year, I think our currency impact in total is $6 million for the year. So, it has about $1.5 million effect on EBITDA.

Jason Freuchtel

Okay. And what is your expectation for – I’m sorry.

And what was your – what is your expectation of your tax rate in fiscal 4Q?

John Richardson

Yeah. Well, our tax rate, we project it’s going to be around 21% for the year. So, we made that adjustment in the third quarter to get us on that full-year tax rate basis. So, 21% is where we’re looking. And if I recollect correctly, it was around 21% last year.

Jason Freuchtel

Okay, great. And then, I guess in regards to the coalition that you’re involved with ANGP and Ingevity, what is the potential impact to your earnings and what is the expected investment requirement to help develop that natural gas fuel tank?

Jennifer Beeman

Yes. Jason, this is Jennifer. We haven’t really projected out any impact. We’re still very much in sort of this initial coalition and development phase. We look forward to being able to update you and the Street in the future. We think it’s exciting technology and I reserve we’ll come back to you when we’ve got more clarity on how we want to protect that going forward.

Jason Freuchtel

Okay. Could you at least provide us some details on maybe the part of the fuel tank that you’re helping to develop with Ingevity and ANGP and maybe any expected timeframe in terms of when you may see some contribution?

Joseph Gingo

The component that we are working on is the tank itself. And I would say, to be frank, it’s in the early phases of development. There is a way to go before we get to a point where we’re going to be able to do any projection. We think it’s unbelievably promising.

If the technology can evolve to the point where this is possible, using a composite material to hold this type of material, this would be a big benefit. But to say to you right now that that technology is fully developed would be premature.

Jason Freuchtel

Okay, great. And then, I believe you’re also maybe close to being – I believe, in terms of the JV in the Middle East, have you started to see any benefit from that or do you have any expectation of a timeframe of when you may see some impact to your earnings?

Joseph Gingo

We are finishing the installation of the equipment in the JV in Yanbu in Saudi Arabia. In the month of July, it is expected that we would begin to put materials through the equipment for our internal testing. And then, approximately in early 2018, we would begin operation of that.

Jason Freuchtel

Okay, great. Thank you.

Jennifer Beeman

Thank you.

Chris Ryan

Hi. It’s Chris Ryan on for Roger. Thank you for taking my questions. My first question, for the volumes that are going inhouse, how many more quarters do you expect that to continue to be year-over-year headwind? And do you every expect to recover those volumes if there are high-switching costs for customers to bring that back to you versus bringing that inhouse themselves?

Joseph Gingo

I think primarily it’s pretty much done. It was signaled to us two years ago that our bigger customers were going to do this and they’ve done it. And we are seeing some interesting developments in that line. As they come to us to supplement their [indiscernible], not a lot. But we’re already seeing some in that area.

So, I don’t think that’s going to come back. Once you put it inhouse, you have established the equipment, you’ve put in place, you control the end product, I don’t see that business coming back, but I don’t see it going further down. We also feel that the consolidation by the big players is pretty much done. So, we think we’re pretty stable right now in that packaging market.

And by the way, that wasn’t just US. That was globally. That was something it was told to us by our big – two big suppliers that they were going to do. Two big customers, excuse me.

Chris Ryan

Got it, thank you. And just to follow-up on the delayed purchases with your customers, you’re back to the normal order patterns, do you expect a restocking? I was a little confused on the – you had said inventories are tight for customers. Do you expect customers just to continue to run that tight inventory or do you think there would be kind of a restocking back to whatever their prior normal inventory levels were?

Joseph Gingo

As long as prices continue to show downward trend, they will run tight inventory. But it could change if prices start to go up. But at this point, with the anticipation of further price decreases, if you were a purchasing agent, what you’re going to say is, I’m not going to buy today because tomorrow I could buy cheaper.

So, I think they are going to – but at the same time, somebody in your production operation is saying to you, but I need the material. So, you’ve got to buy and you keep it tight. And if you’re a management person in that company, you like that anyway because you want to keep your inventory down.

Chris Ryan

Right, got it. Thank you. And then just finally, I’m not sure if I missed it, are you able to give a – 2017 fiscal year, any CapEx guidance?

John Richardson

No, we haven’t given CapEx guidance in the past other than the fact that – we’ve been holding CapEx pretty steady for the last several years.

Joseph Gingo

At around $50 million. $50 million. That’s been our typical plan. But I have no plan for – we’re putting our budget together for fiscal 2018 right now. We’ll look at our CapEx requests and we will review it at that time and we will be in a better position as to what we’re going to do as we announce our plans for next fiscal year.

Chris Ryan

Understood. Thank you for taking my questions.

John Richardson

Yes.

Jennifer Beeman

Thank you.

Unidentified Analyst

Good morning, guys. A question, so your plant in Indiana, you had some issues there this quarter. When do you think those would be behind you?

Joseph Gingo

Listen, I will tell you. India is a great country. I’ve had a lot of experience with it. We think we’re on the right path in India.

Unidentified Analyst

Sorry, Indiana. Sorry, your plant in Indiana, Evansville. Yes, Evansville. Your Evansville plant, sorry.

Joseph Gingo

I am from Indiana. Actually, I am a little more confident in Indiana than India, to be honest with you.

No, right now, as I said, I believe we have identified the problems. I believe we have programs in place to address them and we’re already seeing in our operational results improvements. We now have to rebuild customer confidence because we ran through a period – we couldn’t supply because we could not meet a spec that no one had ever met. We were in a position where – because we were doing all the pre-blending and changing equipment around, we were late on orders. There were customer complaints. We have to rebuild that confidence. We are now in a position where we can build that re-confidence because we believe – I believe the operational issues are really going in the right direction in our Indiana operations. And there is approximately four plants involved – four to five plants. One is a theater plant to the other plants. So, I really have a great deal of confidence that we’re going to see a turnaround in 2018.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. Any idea how much you lost in market share there as a result of those issues?

Joseph Gingo

I really can’t tell you that. You can almost see the poundage we lost from the numbers. John?

John Richardson

The tonnage we lost – I think the revenue comparisons we had year-over-year in US/Canada are largely in …

Joseph Gingo

In Performance Materials.

John Richardson

In Performance Materials. And a significant portion of that is the result of our issues in Evansville.

Joseph Gingo

I think if you look at those numbers, the Performance Material numbers, you get a good feel and I can’t do it in terms of market share, but in terms of lost volume and revenue.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. And then one last question. So, with regard to the raw materials, you buy one day one, you do your stuff and then you sell them to customer. What is the time lag there that you have that exposure to kind of movement in the raw material?

Gary Miller

Well, the time that we are given a raw material price, either up or down, of course, from a procurement standpoint, if it’s down, we want it yesterday. If it’s up, we want as much right protection as we can. And frankly, we have different levels of price protection depending on the materials that we purchase. But, basically, it varies based on our inventory levels of the materials that we have. It’s probably in the range of 50 or so days where we see that coming through.

Joseph Gingo

Looking at it from the standpoint of our contracts with our customers, here is what we face. In our Performance Materials, many times, these are indexed contracts. They are based generally on a three-month lag. And so, when we get a price decrease or an increase, we’re not able to pass that on until that three-month index point comes in time.

With our CC&S customers, typically, this is of one-month lag. So, we are able to pass on the price increase within one month and generally we have give up a price decrease within one month. So, there is a difference in terms of our customers versus how we buy as well.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay, thank you.

Jennifer Beeman

Thank you.

Rosemarie Morbelli

Hello again. And thank you for taking my follow-up. I was wondering, the Engineered Composite is doing rather well. It is at about $220 million of annual revenues. How large [indiscernible] business can [indiscernible] how long before we get there?

Joseph Gingo

Well, Rosemarie, when we first bought Citadel, it was our intent to build that business to around $1 billion. Our hope was to take our resin business, our normal compounding business and build that into about $3 billion business over a reasonable length of time and with Citadel to build to a billion not only through into organic growth, but through acquisition. Obviously, that’s now delayed. It’s delayed because the problems that we experienced in Evansville, in our more traditional materials, which have, obviously, increased our debt and we have not paid off the debt as fast as we would have liked. So, that is hampering our ability in terms of acquisitions. But if you will remember, we just put another line into Europe. We started this year. That line should – I think would – Gary, when is that line going to be operational?

Gary Miller

It’s going to be operational in the next 30 days.

Joseph Gingo

So, we should see a buildup in Europe on sales with that new line going into effect which will – right now, we’re supplying on the USA. And so, that will free up capacity in the USA to fill some of the demand because we could be turning down some orders because we don’t have the ability to provide as not much carbon reinforced material as we can.

Rosemarie Morbelli

And so, that leads to my next question, which is the level of the debt, and you did point out that it reduced Q1 to 2 and you are getting close to your covenant. Where can you pull some cash to get it down and not be at that very close to the edge number?

John Richardson

Right. I think, Rosemarie, what we've indicated in the past, our prioritization of uses of cash are such – number one, we want to meet our fixed payments and our interest and our minimum debt payments. We want to pay our dividend. We want to then take a look at paydown debt on a discretionary basis. Then our capital expenditures and restructuring and other activities. We’ll take priority on – basically on a return on investment basis. So, that’s kind of the priority uses of our cash going forward. And any investments that we will make in Engineered Composites or other areas will be driven by the returns that they generate for the company.

Rosemarie Morbelli

Where do you think you're going to be at the end of the year in terms of net debt to EBITDA? You had a target of 3.5 to 3.8 [ph] times by the end of this year, I think. Doesn’t look as though we will get there.

John Richardson

Maybe just kind of to summarize where we’re at, at the end of – our leverage ratio at the end of the quarter, which we mentioned on the call, was approximately 4.1 times and our current covenant coverage ratio was 4.75. That actually drops to 4.25 on September 1. And we, obviously, our performance against the covenant on an ongoing basis. And as we move into the fourth quarter and execute on our EBITDA and working capital initiatives, we believe that it will be under the 4.1 times that we reported at the end of this quarter. And our goal still remains to have our net leverage ratio in the neighborhood of 3.5 to 3.8 times that we targeted for the end of the year.

Joseph Gingo

And we feel – and I think John would say as well as I. We feel, Rosemarie, that we have a good chance to be at the top end of that range. So, right now – and there’s many things you can do, Rosemarie, if you would really approach that point. We always renegotiate covenants. Obviously, we could reduce capital expenditures. There are numbers of opportunities. But based on the business plan we have now, we don’t see that as an issue.

Rosemarie Morbelli

Okay, thank you very much. Appreciate the info.

Jennifer Beeman

Thank you. Howard, it seems we have maybe time for one more follow-up.

Jason Freuchtel

Hi. Thanks for taking my follow-up. It appears like your payables position has improved over the past few quarters. Is there anything you’ve done internally in terms of your processes to improve your payables position? And then secondarily, outside of raw material volatility, do you believe your working capital position could improve further in the near-term?

John Richardson

Right. This is John Richardson. Certainly, on our payables, if you take a look at the cash flow, they have improved significantly. And the cash flow – it’s really actually – this improvement is caused by two things. First of all, the size of the change which I think is $63 million if I recall, a big portion of that change is driven by raw material price increases. As our raw materials go up, our payables and inventories and, to a less extent, our receivables go up as well. So, raw materials between August of 2016 and May of this year, which is what's reflected in the cash flow, have gone up significantly and that’s had an effect on the payables balance.

Additionally, you might recall on previous calls that this company over the last couple of years has set up shared service centers in both United States and in Europe. And we believe that we’re starting to gain some efficiencies in the shared service centers that affect not only our payables balance but also our receivables going forward.

As it relates to improvements in working capital going forward, obviously, the – as we continue to squeeze down our days, the opportunities become more limited. However, we do believe that there is opportunities that still exit. We had actions in place to reduce our working capital days as part of our plans going forward.

Jason Freuchtel

Okay, great. Thank you.

Jennifer Beeman

Thank you.

Howard, I think that concludes the questions right now.

Jennifer Beeman

Okay. Okay. Well, that concludes our call today. Thank you for your questions and your support of A. Schulman. And we look forward to updating you next quarter. Thank you.

